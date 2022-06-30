Moody's affirms Flowers Foods' Baa2 rating; outlook remains stable

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Flowers Foods, Inc. ("Flowers"), including its Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Flowers will increase operating profit over the next 18 months despite rising input costs for raw materials, freight and labor. The operating profit forecast reflects Moody's expectation that Flowers will be able to pass these higher costs to consumers, and that profitability should continue to benefit from a portfolio shift towards higher margin products. There is increasing risk, though, that rising costs for consumers will negatively affect volume and contribute to consumers trading down to lower-priced items such as private label. Moody's also expects Flowers to maintain a strong market position and sustain low leverage and good operating cash flow.

Moody's adjusted Flowers' governance issuer profile score to G-1 from G-2. The change reflects the company's conservative financial policy as debt/EBITDA leverage (on a Moody's-adjusted basis) remains modest at 2.1x for the twelve months ended April 23, 2022, and is projected to be sustained at approximately 2.0x over the next 18 months. The change does not affect Flowers' overall CIS-2 credit impact score.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Flowers Foods, Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Flowers Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Flowers' Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's relatively stable operating performance, modest financial leverage, high market share, and conservative financial policy. The credit profile also reflects high portfolio concentration in bread products, the low growth potential of traditional breads, buns, rolls, and snack cakes, and limited category pricing power. This category weakness is partially offset by above category growth in the company's expanding premium and specialty breads and stable demand for the company's products through a range of economic cycles.

Flowers' credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). This reflects Flowers' moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks as the company relies on many agricultural inputs (including corn, wheat, flour, sweeteners and others) which could be affected by climate change. It also reflects Flowers' moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future.

Flowers' credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Customer relations and responsible production risks are moderately negative and include Flowers' exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, food recalls, and contamination. Flowers has had voluntary recalls in the past related to undeclared ingredients and contaminations. While costs related to recalls have not been significant in recent years, recalls could result in litigation, reputational harm, and potential costs around factors such as product removal and scrapped inventory. Flowers' brand concentration in Nature's Own also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. Flowers is also exposed to risk around independent distributor lawsuits, which have led to settlements in the past. The company is also moderately negatively exposed to demographic and societal trends as the company competes against private label brands and other brands that offer various differentiating nutritious attributes. Flowers partially mitigates its exposure with strategic private label capacity, along with leading brands across bread categories including in mainstream (Nature's Own), organic (Dave's Killer Bread), and gluten free (Canyon Bakehouse). The company may pursue acquisitions or invest further in the introduction of new products to remain competitive. In addition, the company continues to make significant investments in its digital strategy to support the growth of its e-commerce business. Moderately negative health & safety risks reflect Flowers' exposure as a food manufacturer.

Flowers' credit exposure to governance risks is positive (G-1). The company has publicly stated its commitment to an investment grade credit rating, and Flowers has historically operated with a relatively conservative financial policy, with leverage managed below 3.0x over the last five years, no major M&A since 2018, and moderate use of share repurchases. While the company has a history of increasing dividends regularly, Flowers has been able to fund them with its strong operating cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Flowers will maintain reasonably stable operating performance over the next 18 months, with debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's-adjusted basis) projected to be sustained at approximately 2.0x. Moody's expects retained cash flow to net debt to remain above 20% despite elevated spend related to the company's digital and ERP investments. The company is making strategic investments in its digital capabilities which will require significant capital investment and expense over the next several years. These investments include an upgrade to the company's ERP platform, and digital investments focused on e-commerce, predictive ordering, and automation. The investments will increase operational efficiencies once completed, but will limit projected free cash flow (after dividends) through fiscal 2023.

A rating upgrade could occur if Flowers is able to increase scale and portfolio diversification, improve its portfolio mix towards faster-growing bakery categories, maintain stable financial metrics, and sustain retained cash flow to net debt above 27%.

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance deteriorates because of lost market share or pricing pressure on cost increases that are not mitigated, the financial policy becomes more aggressive, or distributor lawsuits result in material financial obligations. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if retained cash flow to net debt is sustained below 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1287895. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Flowers Foods, Inc. headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is a publicly-traded producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods, mainly fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls. Products are distributed to retail and foodservice customers through a direct-to-store delivery (DSD) system and a warehouse delivery system. Flowers' DSD network covers approximately 85% of the U.S. population. Flowers' brands are well known where they are marketed. They include Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Wonder, and others; and in snack cakes, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's brands. In addition, Flowers sells or distributes regional franchised brands such as Sunbeam and Bunny. Annual sales for the twelve months ended April 23, 2022 were approximately $4.5 billion.

