Moody's affirms Flowserve's Baa3 senior unsecured rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Flowserve Corporation's ("Flowserve") Baa3 senior unsecured rating and (P)Baa3 senior unsecured shelf rating, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmation of the rating and the change in the outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation of steady improvement in operating results, on the backdrop of supportive demand, stable to higher oil prices and good operational execution.

Moody's took the following actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

....Multiple Seniority Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Flowserve Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects Moody's expectation of improving financial and operating performance after a period of weaker results. Moody's anticipates the company's higher backlog (primarily from aftermarket activity) and bookings, driven by improving end market fundamentals, will drive top line growth and stronger earnings into 2023, with Flowserve also leveraging its operational efficiency improvements. The company has made progress to improve its flexibility for managing against the effects of weaker oil prices and economic cycles, particularly with more disciplined cost management and go-to-market strategies.

However, in the near term, Flowserve will remain somewhat weakly positioned relative to rated industry peers, particularly on margins and debt-to-EBITDA metrics, through 2022. Spending by customers, particularly for large original equipment (OE) projects, has remained cautious despite improving macro conditions and higher oil prices following the economic downturn driven by the pandemic. The company also faces margin pressures from labor, freight and material cost inflation amid supply chain headwinds. These headwinds will likely continue for some time. Still, with price increases, strengthening demand and Flowserve leveraging the benefits of its realignment activities, credit metrics should improve over the next 12 to 18 months.

Flowserve's centralized, more flexible cost structure and operating footprint make it competitively well-positioned to benefit from pent-up demand in the oil and gas market, its largest market, and other industrial markets. The company's large installed base of equipment provides a source of recurring revenue. The revenue mix is positively skewed to higher-margin aftermarket and short-cycle OE products. An increase in longer cycle project revenues over time, however, will likely temper the pace of margin expansion. Moody's believes Flowserve's results will remain highly correlated to oil prices, particularly their effect on end market spending. However, the cyclicality is tempered by the company's sales diversity by region and its focus on broadening its product reach to less-cyclical markets (e.g. water) with good longer-term growth prospects and to supporting customers in their energy transition.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady margin improvement and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to fall to about 3.5x in 2022 and further towards 3x well into 2023, on earnings growth and debt reduction. Given the company's vulnerability to oil prices and the energy and industrial cycles, the stable outlook is also predicated on Flowserve upholding conservative financial policies. This includes the maintenance of a sizable cash balance and balance sheet discipline regarding potential acquisitions or shareholder renumeration.

Moody's expects the company to maintain strong liquidity. The company's healthy cash balances (approximately $660 million as of December 31, 2021) and an undrawn $800 million revolving credit facility remain instrumental in managing through uncertain operating conditions amid rising geopolitical risks, the pandemic's lingering effects and supply chain issues. Flowserve's cash flow is typically weighted to the second half of the year, with the majority of cash inflows generated in the fourth quarter. The company continues to focus on efficiencies in working capital management to spread the cadence of inflows over four quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded with an accelerating or sustained decline in bookings and/or the backlog, failure to improve the EBITA margin towards 10% and debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain above 3.25x. A deterioration in free cash flow, meaningfully lower cash on hand or sharply reduced borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility could also result in a downgrade.

The rating could be upgraded with sustained and meaningful organic revenue growth, an EBITA margin expected to remain at or above 15%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained at or below 2.5x, and/or free cash flow-to-debt approaching 15%. Reduced vulnerability to oil prices through diversification would also be viewed favorably.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems for global infrastructure markets. Products include pumps, valves, seals, automation and aftermarket services supporting oil and gas, chemical, power generation, water management and other general industrial markets. Revenue approximated $3.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021.

