Moody's affirms Focus Financial's Ba3 CFR on refinancing; outlook stable

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Focus Financial Partners, LLC's ("Focus") Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed $2.0 billion in senior secured term loans to be issued by Focus. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to (1) repay the existing $1,598 million term loan due 2024; (2) repay the outstanding balances on the company's revolver; (3) pay transaction fees and related costs; and (4) the balance of the proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions or serve as additional cash on the company's balance sheet.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Focus Financial Partners, LLC

....$650 million Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

....$350 million Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan A, Assigned Ba3

....$1,650 million Senior Secured Term Loan B5, Assigned Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Focus Financial Partners, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Term Loan B3, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Term Loan B4, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Focus Financial Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects the benefits of the refinancing transaction on Focus' debt maturity profile weighed against the moderate increase in the company's financial leverage from the additional borrowings. The transaction will extend the maturity on Focus' term loan to 2028 and the revolving credit facility to 5 years from closing. In connection with the refinancing, Focus reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its net leverage ratio target of 3.5x – 4.5x. Pro-forma for the transaction, Moody's estimates that the company's leverage will be 5.3x. This level of leverage is typically above our expectations for Ba-rated companies.

Despite the challenging operating environment in 2022, Focus has continued to execute on its M&A strategy including acquiring new partner firms and adding mergers for existing partner firms. The recent decline in transaction multiples should reduce the company's need for debt in funding its growth strategy, a positive for its financial flexibility. The company's M&A activity over the last several years has significantly enhanced Focus' revenue scale and diversity. However, Focus' earnings are directly impacted by elevated market volatility as more than 75% of the company's revenues are correlated to the market.

Focus' Ba3 CFR reflects its growing scale, improving profitability and resilient asset base provided by a diverse group of independent wealth management firms. Constraining the company's rating is its high financial leverage and limited geographic footprint. For the last twelve months ended 30 September 2022, leverage stood at 4.7 times debt-to-EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Focus' ratings could be upgraded if: 1) debt-to-EBITDA, as calculated by Moody's, is sustained below 3.5x; or 2) the company continues to benefit from sustained growth and demand for fiduciary wealth management services; or 3) profitability as measured by GAAP pretax income margins are sustained within 10-15% annually.

Conversely, factors that would lead to a downgrade of Focus' ratings include: 1) debt-to-EBITDA, as calculated by Moody's, is sustained above 5.0x; or 2) the company is unable to execute its acquisition strategy successfully; or 3) Focus' financial policy includes a significant share repurchase or cash dividend program that favors shareholders over creditors.

