Moody's affirms Forming Machining Industries' Caa2 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
its ratings for Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC,
the legal borrower of the debt facilities of The Atlas Group ("Atlas;"
taken together, "Forming Machining" or the company), including
the company's corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default
rating, at Caa2 and Caa2-PD, respectively. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the first-lien senior secured bank credit facility
ratings and the second-lien senior secured term loan rating,
at Caa1 and Ca, respectively. The outlook remains negative.
The affirmation of the ratings is supported by Moody's expectation
that the company's financial leverage will remain very high,
albeit improving, over the next 12 to 18 months. The expectation
of improvement is based on anticipated revenue and earnings growth as
production volumes gradually improve, combined with the ramp-up
of new business awards. Additionally, although liquidity
remains weak, a recent sale lease-back transaction has provided
additional cash to support near-term liquidity. That said,
free cash flow will remain constrained as investments will be needed to
support the conversion of new business awards to revenue. The company's
nearly-fully drawn revolver expires in October 2023.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
at Caa2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed at Caa2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Forming Machining Industries Holdings,
LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Forming Machining's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's very high
financial leverage and weak liquidity due to significantly reduced commercial
aerospace production volumes, which has negatively impacted the
company's revenue and earnings. Credit constraints include
the company's relatively small revenue base (approximately $138
million as of September 30, 2021) and high degree of customer and
aircraft platform concentration. The company's meaningful exposure
to the 737 MAX platform accentuated the negative impact of the coronavirus
pandemic on the company's credit profile.
The company benefits from the fact that it has sole-source content
on important aerospace platforms across the commercial aerospace,
business jet and defense markets. The company has made strides
to further diversify its business, reflected in the composition
of its new business awards including in the area of defense and other
end markets such as the courier/cargo-related business.
The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial
leverage, albeit improving, will remain very high and liquidity
will remain weak until earnings from backlog conversion further materialize
and production volumes more meaningfully increase. The negative
outlook also reflects rising refinancing risk given the expiration of
the company's revolving credit facility in October 2023.
Moody's considers Forming Machining's liquidity to be characterized
as weak, underscored by negative to breakeven free cash flow,
limited availability under the company's $50 million revolving
credit facility and tight covenant headroom.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's liquidity meaningfully
improves including positive free cash flow and reduced refinancing risk.
In addition, the ratings could be upgraded if the trajectory of
aerospace & defense end-markets improves further, with
production of the Boeing 737 MAX expected to meaningfully increase.
Debt/EBITDA improving to less than 8.0 times and EBITA/interest
improving to greater than 1.0 times on a sustained basis,
could also lead to an upgrade.
Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if there is heightened liquidity
risk such that there is an increased likelihood of a default event including
a distressed exchange. Further, reduced recovery prospects
for lenders could also lead to a downgrade.
Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Forming Machining Industries
Holdings, LLC, the legal borrower of the debt facilities of
The Atlas Group ("Atlas;" taken together, "Forming
Machining"), is a manufacturer of complex assemblies for commercial,
military, and business aircraft. Products include door,
nacelle and wing structures. Atlas is controlled by AE Industrial
Partners, LP. Atlas' annual revenues well exceed $100
million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
