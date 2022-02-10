Moody's affirms Forming Machining Industries' Caa2 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC, the legal borrower of the debt facilities of The Atlas Group ("Atlas;" taken together, "Forming Machining" or the company), including the company's corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating, at Caa2 and Caa2-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the first-lien senior secured bank credit facility ratings and the second-lien senior secured term loan rating, at Caa1 and Ca, respectively. The outlook remains negative.

The affirmation of the ratings is supported by Moody's expectation that the company's financial leverage will remain very high, albeit improving, over the next 12 to 18 months. The expectation of improvement is based on anticipated revenue and earnings growth as production volumes gradually improve, combined with the ramp-up of new business awards. Additionally, although liquidity remains weak, a recent sale lease-back transaction has provided additional cash to support near-term liquidity. That said, free cash flow will remain constrained as investments will be needed to support the conversion of new business awards to revenue. The company's nearly-fully drawn revolver expires in October 2023.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

Issuer: Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Forming Machining's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage and weak liquidity due to significantly reduced commercial aerospace production volumes, which has negatively impacted the company's revenue and earnings. Credit constraints include the company's relatively small revenue base (approximately $138 million as of September 30, 2021) and high degree of customer and aircraft platform concentration. The company's meaningful exposure to the 737 MAX platform accentuated the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's credit profile.

The company benefits from the fact that it has sole-source content on important aerospace platforms across the commercial aerospace, business jet and defense markets. The company has made strides to further diversify its business, reflected in the composition of its new business awards including in the area of defense and other end markets such as the courier/cargo-related business.

The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage, albeit improving, will remain very high and liquidity will remain weak until earnings from backlog conversion further materialize and production volumes more meaningfully increase. The negative outlook also reflects rising refinancing risk given the expiration of the company's revolving credit facility in October 2023.

Moody's considers Forming Machining's liquidity to be characterized as weak, underscored by negative to breakeven free cash flow, limited availability under the company's $50 million revolving credit facility and tight covenant headroom.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's liquidity meaningfully improves including positive free cash flow and reduced refinancing risk. In addition, the ratings could be upgraded if the trajectory of aerospace & defense end-markets improves further, with production of the Boeing 737 MAX expected to meaningfully increase. Debt/EBITDA improving to less than 8.0 times and EBITA/interest improving to greater than 1.0 times on a sustained basis, could also lead to an upgrade.

Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if there is heightened liquidity risk such that there is an increased likelihood of a default event including a distressed exchange. Further, reduced recovery prospects for lenders could also lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Forming Machining Industries Holdings, LLC, the legal borrower of the debt facilities of The Atlas Group ("Atlas;" taken together, "Forming Machining"), is a manufacturer of complex assemblies for commercial, military, and business aircraft. Products include door, nacelle and wing structures. Atlas is controlled by AE Industrial Partners, LP. Atlas' annual revenues well exceed $100 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

