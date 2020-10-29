Moody's affirms Fort Dearborn B3 CFR, changes outlook to stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating of Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc. (Fort Dearborn) and all instrument ratings (see debt list). Moody's also assigned a B2 rating on the extended $75 million revolver due in July 2023 and withdrew the rating on the existing revolver. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative following improved operating performance and extension of the revolving credit facility until 2023.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrew B2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fort Dearborn's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's modest scale in a fragmented labels industry, weak credit metrics (Debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's at 7.9x in the twelve months ended June 30, 2020) and limited free cash flow generation due to reinvestment into business and history of debt-funded acquisitions that require one-time costs to achieve synergies. The affirmation of the rating reflects Moody's expectation of continued top line growth due to expected stable demand for consumer staples, onboarding of new business won in 2020 and realization of projected synergies, some of which were delayed due to the pandemic. The rating also reflects expectations that free cash flow should turn positive in 2021 and the company would be able to lower leverage below 7x.

The rating benefits from high exposure to the relatively stable end markets (about 90% from food and beverage, spirits and household/personal care and less than 10% from more cyclical paint and coatings) and long-standing relationships with customers and national footprint with 20 facilities. Fort Dearborn benefits from its strong market position in cut and stack labels, but this segment has low organic growth and substitution pressures from other label technologies where the company has less presence.

As a label manufacturer, Fort Dearborn faces modest environmental risks due to increasing regulatory and consumer concerns about plastic packaging, particularly single-use applications. In addition, many packaged goods companies have adopted various sustainability targets including recyclability and recycled content in their products. Moody's believes Fort Dearborn has established expertise in complying with environmental and business risks and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models, including offering customers labels made from substrates that could be recycled or easily separated during the recycling process. However, labels are generally disposed after use and not recycled, which could result in some environmental damage. The company has not disclosed any material accrued environmental liabilities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In most jurisdictions production of consumer staples packaging was deemed an essential service, which allowed Fort Dearborn to continue to operate and supply its customers. Consumer trends away from plastic packaging can marginally pressure demand over time, however, the company's labels can be applied to various types of packaging including glass and metal.

Governance risks are heightened given Fort Dearborn private-equity ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, including debt-funded acquisitions or dividends.

The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued top line and earnings growth and improvement in free cash flow generation that should allow the company to improve its credit metrics ahead of earliest maturities in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For an upgrade, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA needs to decline below 5.5 times and the company needs to established a track record of free cash flow generation and also of debt repayment. We can also upgrade the company if EBITDA to interest improves above 3 times and free cash flow to debt improves above 3%.

The rating could be downgraded if earnings growth continues to fall short of the company's projections and expectations such that Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7 times. The ratings could also be downgraded if its liquidity deteriorates, free cash flow remains negative and EBITDA/Interest remains below 2 times.

Fort Dearborn is expected to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, supported mostly by the availability under its revolver and expected improvement in free cash flow in 2021. The company has extended its $75 million five-year revolver until July 20, 2023. The company had $28 million of borrowings and approximately $47 million of availability under the revolver as of June 30, 2020. The term loan amortization is 1% per year and the facility has an excess cash flow sweep. Term loans are due in 2023 and 2024. The revolving credit facility has a springing first lien net leverage covenant which applies whenever the outstanding balance on the revolver is greater than 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the revolving commitments of all lenders. The covenant is set at 7.25 times with no steps downs and the company has sufficient headroom under the covenant. All assets are encumbered by the secured credit facilities.

Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc., headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is a supplier of product labels to a wide variety of consumer products and packaged food end markets. Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $540 million. Fort Dearborn is a portfolio company of Advent International.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

