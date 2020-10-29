Moody's affirms Fort Dearborn B3 CFR, changes outlook to stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating of Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc. (Fort Dearborn)
and all instrument ratings (see debt list). Moody's also
assigned a B2 rating on the extended $75 million revolver due in
July 2023 and withdrew the rating on the existing revolver. Moody's
also changed the outlook to stable from negative following improved operating
performance and extension of the revolving credit facility until 2023.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Withdrew B2 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Fort Dearborn's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's modest
scale in a fragmented labels industry, weak credit metrics (Debt/EBITDA
as adjusted by Moody's at 7.9x in the twelve months ended
June 30, 2020) and limited free cash flow generation due to reinvestment
into business and history of debt-funded acquisitions that require
one-time costs to achieve synergies. The affirmation of
the rating reflects Moody's expectation of continued top line growth
due to expected stable demand for consumer staples, onboarding of
new business won in 2020 and realization of projected synergies,
some of which were delayed due to the pandemic. The rating also
reflects expectations that free cash flow should turn positive in 2021
and the company would be able to lower leverage below 7x.
The rating benefits from high exposure to the relatively stable end markets
(about 90% from food and beverage, spirits and household/personal
care and less than 10% from more cyclical paint and coatings) and
long-standing relationships with customers and national footprint
with 20 facilities. Fort Dearborn benefits from its strong market
position in cut and stack labels, but this segment has low organic
growth and substitution pressures from other label technologies where
the company has less presence.
As a label manufacturer, Fort Dearborn faces modest environmental
risks due to increasing regulatory and consumer concerns about plastic
packaging, particularly single-use applications. In
addition, many packaged goods companies have adopted various sustainability
targets including recyclability and recycled content in their products.
Moody's believes Fort Dearborn has established expertise in complying
with environmental and business risks and has incorporated procedures
to address them in its operational planning and business models,
including offering customers labels made from substrates that could be
recycled or easily separated during the recycling process. However,
labels are generally disposed after use and not recycled, which
could result in some environmental damage. The company has not
disclosed any material accrued environmental liabilities.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
In most jurisdictions production of consumer staples packaging was deemed
an essential service, which allowed Fort Dearborn to continue to
operate and supply its customers. Consumer trends away from plastic
packaging can marginally pressure demand over time, however,
the company's labels can be applied to various types of packaging including
glass and metal.
Governance risks are heightened given Fort Dearborn private-equity
ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy,
including debt-funded acquisitions or dividends.
The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued top line and earnings
growth and improvement in free cash flow generation that should allow
the company to improve its credit metrics ahead of earliest maturities
in 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
For an upgrade, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA needs to decline
below 5.5 times and the company needs to established a track record
of free cash flow generation and also of debt repayment. We can
also upgrade the company if EBITDA to interest improves above 3 times
and free cash flow to debt improves above 3%.
The rating could be downgraded if earnings growth continues to fall short
of the company's projections and expectations such that Moody's adjusted
debt/EBITDA remains above 7 times. The ratings could also be downgraded
if its liquidity deteriorates, free cash flow remains negative and
EBITDA/Interest remains below 2 times.
Fort Dearborn is expected to have adequate liquidity over the next 12-18
months, supported mostly by the availability under its revolver
and expected improvement in free cash flow in 2021. The company
has extended its $75 million five-year revolver until July
20, 2023. The company had $28 million of borrowings
and approximately $47 million of availability under the revolver
as of June 30, 2020. The term loan amortization is 1%
per year and the facility has an excess cash flow sweep. Term loans
are due in 2023 and 2024. The revolving credit facility has a springing
first lien net leverage covenant which applies whenever the outstanding
balance on the revolver is greater than 35% of the aggregate principal
amount of the revolving commitments of all lenders. The covenant
is set at 7.25 times with no steps downs and the company has sufficient
headroom under the covenant. All assets are encumbered by the secured
credit facilities.
Fort Dearborn Holding Company, Inc., headquartered
in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is a supplier of product labels
to a wide variety of consumer products and packaged food end markets.
Revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were $540
million. Fort Dearborn is a portfolio company of Advent International.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Anastasija Johnson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653