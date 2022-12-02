Moody's affirms France's Aa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

Paris, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of France's (France) local- and foreign-currency long-term issuer and local-currency senior unsecured ratings at Aa2. The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating action reflects the following key rating factors:

1. France's wealthy and diversified economy, which has a more benign demographic profile than those of many other advanced economies; and

2. Strong debt affordability in spite of an elevated debt level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to France's credit profile are balanced at this stage. France continues to reap the benefits of structural economic reforms, particularly to the labour market, that have been implemented in recent years. The government aims to implement further reforms to the pension system that could address still-low labour-force participation rates for older workers. On the other hand, there is little prospect of material debt reduction during the term of this government and there are risks that debt affordability will weaken more quickly than in other highly rated euro area countries such as Government of Germany (Aaa stable), Government of Austria (Aa1 stable) and Government of Finland (Aa1 stable).

In a related action, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 backed foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings on the Société de Prise de Participation de l'Etat (SPPE) and maintained the stable outlook. The backed foreign-currency and local-currency short-term issuer and backed local-currency commercial paper ratings were also affirmed at P-1. Any debt issued by the SPPE is backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantees from the French government for any issuance prevailing before 31 December 2023.

France's local-and foreign-currency ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro-area countries, a six-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the local currency rating as well as a zero-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and foreign-currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro area's strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL471718 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Aa2 RATINGS

FIRST DRIVER: FRANCE'S WEALTHY AND DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY, WHICH HAS A MORE BENIGN DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE THAN THOSE OF MANY OTHER ADVANCED ECONOMIES

France's Aa2 ratings reflect the country's wealthy and diversified economy, which is the seventh- largest globally. Its growth performance tends to be less volatile than close peers in Europe because of the stronger weight of domestic demand in GDP. Growth potential over the medium-term is around 1.3% according to the IMF, which is not markedly different from that of Germany. France also has a more benign demographic profile than those of many other advanced economies. It has very limited direct natural gas dependence on Russia, reducing the risks of gas supply shortages that exist for many other EU countries, although higher energy prices will negatively affect household incomes and corporate margins.

Public institutions are sound and highly competent. The authorities have demonstrated a willingness to reform the economy through the implementation of important reforms to the labour market, vocational training and unemployment insurance. Although the government has demonstrated a commitment to pursue further reforms to build on the achievements of the president's first term, agreeing and legislating these reforms may become challenging in the absence of an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

Key structural reforms implemented before the coronavirus pandemic focused on addressing some long-standing labour market rigidities as well as weakening competitiveness stemming from a high and rising tax burden on businesses. Labour tax reforms have supported job creation and increased participation rates, underpinning a strong recovery in the labour-market after the pandemic with the unemployment rate reaching levels last seen before the global financial crisis. In fact, the participation of prime-age workers in the labour market is slightly better than the EU average. Various tax cuts also provided an immediate boost to companies' cost competitiveness and helped to close the cost-competitiveness gap that was opened with Germany in the 2000s.

However, some labour-market challenges persist which weigh on growth potential and add to fiscal challenges. The overall participation rate is dragged down by the still-low participation of younger and older workers. With respect to older workers, the government plans to introduce a pension reform that will increase the statutory retirement age, but this change will not in itself be sufficient to increase the labour participation rate of older workers to levels that we observe in most highly rated EU countries. Younger people also face higher unemployment and inactivity in France than in most highly rated European countries.

SECOND DRIVER: STRONG DEBT AFFORDABILITY IN SPITE OF AN ELEVATED DEBT LEVEL

Despite its very elevated level compared to rating peers, France has one of the most affordable debt burdens among major economies. The government's interest payments were 2.6% of total general government revenues in 2021, which is significantly lower than some Aa- and Aaa-rated peers. This is a reflection of the safe haven status of French government bonds although the large revenue ratio also flatters the metrics somewhat. As a share of GDP, interest payments are broadly in line with rating peers.

The medium-term fiscal trajectory presented by the government in September points to a very gradual pace of fiscal consolidation, with an objective to return the deficit below 3% of GDP; under the government's baseline this would reduce the debt by 0.6 percentage point of GDP between 2022 and 2027. While many countries have experienced increases in indebtedness due to the twin shocks of the pandemic and the energy crisis, Moody's projects that France's pace of deficit reduction will be slower than most of its European peers. Moreover, Moody's view is that the country's annual deficit targets will likely be missed and debt-to-GDP will continue to rise gradually, reaching 116% of GDP in 2026, with little likelihood of a decline in the medium term, especially given that France has not been able to reduce debt historically, even in cyclical upturns. Indeed, even debt stabilisation at current levels is unlikely given the nature of the economic shock that Europe is currently experiencing.

This larger debt burden leaves France more susceptible to future shocks that would affect debt affordability and the debt level. As a result, a key challenge for its institutions is to arrest and reverse the deterioration in debt metrics. In downside scenarios, the debt burden could reach close to 130% of GDP and interest payments could rise to over 5% of general government revenues by the end of 2026, a level last seen at the beginning of the last decade.

The affirmation of the Aa2 rating reflects additional credit strengths, including low susceptibility to event risks. Government liquidity risk is low. The banking sector has comparatively robust metrics and France's credit profile continues to show relatively low susceptibility to political and external shocks.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that risks to France's credit profile are balanced at this stage. France continues to reap the benefits of structural economic reforms, particularly to the labour market, that have been implemented in recent years and it aims to implement further reforms to the pension system under this government that could address still-low labour-force participation rates for older workers.

On the other hand, there is little prospect of material debt reduction during the term of this government and there are risks that improvements in debt affordability will begin to reverse themselves more quickly than other highly rated euro area countries.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

France's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks, generally low exposure to social risks and, like many other advanced economies, very strong governance and in general capacity to respond to shocks.

France's exposure to environmental risks is low across all risk categories including physical climate risks, carbon transition, water management, natural capital and waste and pollution. Wildfires have become more recurrent but remain concentrated in the south, limiting the country's overall exposure to physical climate risks. In 2022, France (like other European countries) had one of its warmest summers on record, with heat waves, droughts, and wildfires, though the credit impact of these climate events was minimal. Its overall E issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

Moody's assesses France's S issuer profile score as neutral to low (S-2), reflecting high-quality education, good housing availability, high quality of health & safety and very high-quality access to basic services. France's demographic pressures are less pronounced than many other European countries but population ageing is a longer-term challenge.

France's strong institutions and governance profile support its rating and this is captured by a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). France scores strongly in global surveys assessing rule of law, voice and accountability, and the control of corruption. France's public administration is of very high quality. The current government's economic reform programme is notable given the difficulties that previous governments have had with pushing through large reforms, though institutions have experienced less success with debt reduction. Coupled with high wealth levels, this supports a high degree of resilience, mitigating E and S risks, which nevertheless are low.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

The outlook, and ultimately the ratings, could move to positive if the government were able to pass and implement measures that would start to produce meaningful debt reduction and mitigate upward pressures on debt affordability metrics.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

The outlook, and ultimately the ratings, could move to negative if Moody's were to conclude that the deterioration in debt affordability will be significantly larger in France than it its rating peers. France's elevated debt burden heightens its exposure to rate rises, which could lead to a faster deterioration in debt affordability metrics, which have a larger weight in Moody's assessment of France's credit profile given its reserve currency status. A weakening commitment to fiscal consolidation during the mandate of this government would also increase downward credit pressures. An escalation of Europe's energy crisis or a further, material escalation of geopolitical risks in Europe could also generate negative credit pressures.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 51,322 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 6.8% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3.4% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6.5% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 0.4% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 29 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the France, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

