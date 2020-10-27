Moody's affirms Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc.'s (LA) A2; outlook stable

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc.'s (LA) A2 rating reflecting approximately $602 million of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A2 is driven by expectations that Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) will maintain solid balance sheet measures and current levels of operating performance. FMOLHS' strong statewide market presence, with expectations of continued leading market coverage in its largest market of Baton Rouge, will drive patient volume and favorable operating performance. Continued strategic investments such as recent investments to increase capacity, opening the only freestanding children's hospital in Baton Rouge and expanding geographic coverage will support volume expectations. Additionally, monthly improvements in volume metrics and acuity and federal relief funds support expectations of maintaining improved performance. With over 200 days cash, liquidity will be a credit strength but the growth rate may moderate over the next two years with the recoupment of Medicare Accelerated payments and an increase in capital spending. Leverage metrics will remain average for the rating category with no expectations of additional borrowings. Longer term, adjusted debt metrics will improve with the planned freeze of the defined benefit pension plan. Offsetting challenges will include the system's above average exposure to equities and hedge funds compared to similarly-rated peers and a very large pension liability which pose balance sheet risk. Although FMOLHS is the market leader in most of its markets, competition is expected to remain robust. Additionally, the system's location in both Louisiana and Mississippi pose additional economic pressure with a high reliance on the volatile energy sector.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that FMOLHS' will sustain operating performance and maintain solid liquidity measures absent additional CARES relief funds and Medicare Accelerated payments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in leverage metrics more in line with A1 rated peers

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating and liquidity levels

- Reductions in reliance on governmental payors through continued geographic footprint growth

- Material reduction in pension liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain high single digit operating cash flow margins

- Reduction in market share

- Increase in debt without commensurate increase in cash and cash flow

- A dilutive acquisition or growth strategy

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of Receipts (as defined in the Loan Agreement) of the obligated group to pay principal and interest. The obligated group consists of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc. (the System), St. Francis Medical Center, Inc. (St. Francis), Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. (OLOL) and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Inc. (Lourdes).

Financial performance for St. Dominic Health System is included in our analysis, however neither FMOLHS nor St. Dominic's is obligated on the other entity's debt. St. Dominic's debt of $44 million represents a small 5% of total system debt.

Financial covenants under the FMOLHS master trust indenture include a rate covenant between 1.10:1.0, requires a consultant call in, below 1.0 is considered an event of default. Covenants on the St. Dominic's debt include a minimum 30 days cash on hand, a fixed charge coverage ratio between 1.50:1.0 and funded debt to EBITDA not to exceed 4.5 to 1.

PROFILE

FMOLHS is a multi-site statewide hospital system with tertiary services provided in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Monroe, Louisiana. The system expanded its geographic footprint to Jackson, Mississippi during fiscal 2020. As of unaudited 2020 system operating revenue was approximately $3bn with nearly $2bn total cash and investments.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

