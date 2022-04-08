Moody's affirms Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc.'s (LA) A2; outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc. (FMOLHS), LA's A2 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. The system had approximately $947 million of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A2 reflects FMOLHS' solid balance sheet measures and favorable market position. The rating expects that the system's statewide presence will be bolstered by a recently announced partnership with Louisiana State University. Additionally, the system will continue to integrate St. Dominic Health System in Jackson, Mississippi, which will serve to provide geographic diversification of revenues. While industrywide labor shortages and pandemic related volume disruption will result in margin moderation in fiscal 2022, management expects margins to return to stronger levels thereafter. That said, leverage metrics will remain favorable given manageable capital spending plans. This, along with solid days cash on hand, will provide cushion for more moderate margins relative to historical highs in fiscal 2021. Other challenges include robust competition and a high reliance on governmental payors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that margins will likely decline in fiscal 2022, but improve in 2023, assuming stable demand for services given FMOLHS' favorable market position and statewide presence. At the same time, the outlook assumes that solid days cash on hand and favorable cash to debt will be sustained after repayment of Medicare advances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating and liquidity levels

- Reductions in reliance on governmental payors through continued geographic footprint growth- Material reduction in pension liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain improve operating cash flow margins following anticipated moderation in 2022

- Reduction in market share- Material increase in debt without commensurate increase in cash and cash flow- A dilutive acquisition or growth strategy

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of Receipts (as defined in the Loan Agreement) of the obligated group to pay principal and interest. The obligated group consists of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Inc. (the System), St. Francis Medical Center, Inc. (St. Francis), Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. (OLOL) and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Inc. (Lourdes). Financial performance for St. Dominic Health System is included in our analysis, however neither FMOLHS nor St. Dominic's is obligated on the other entity's debt. St. Dominic's debt of $40 million represents a small 4% of total system debt.

PROFILE

FMOLHS is a multisite statewide hospital system with tertiary services provided in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Monroe, Louisiana. The system expanded its geographic footprint to Jackson, Mississippi during fiscal 2020. As of 2021 system operating revenue was approximately $3.3 bn with nearly $2.4 bn total cash and investments (excluding Medicare Accelerated Payments).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

