Moody's affirms Franklin Resources' ratings and assigns provisional ratings

New senior notes issue is assigned an A2 rating
New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Franklin Resources, Inc.'s ("Franklin", NYSE:
BEN) A2 senior unsecured debt rating and assigned new ratings to a multi-seniority
shelf registration the company filed on 6 October, which was declared
effective today.
Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A2 rating to new Senior Notes
maturing in 2030 (the 2030 Notes), which the company is bringing
to market today. The 2030 Senior Notes are a takedown from the
newly rated shelf registration. Proceeds are intended to be used
to retire $750 million of Legg Mason's junior subordinated
notes, which become callable in March and September next year.
The following rating actions were taken:
Ratings affirmed:
Senior Unsecured (Domestic), affirmed at A2
Provisional Ratings Assigned:
Senior Unsec. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A2
Subord. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A3
Junior Subord. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A3
Pref. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)Baa1
Rating Assigned:
New Senior Notes of 2030, assigned A2
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
While the issuance of the 2030 Senior Notes has an immediate leveraging
effect, proceeds from their sale will be retained to retire two
series of relatively high cost junior subordinated notes issued by Legg
Mason, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin.
The coupon differential between the new and the retired issues should
save the company approximately $30 million per year of interest
expense.
The acquisition of Legg Mason on 31 July strengthened Franklin's
credit profile, diversifying its revenue sources and enhancing its
scale, while supplementing its distribution organization with distinctive
strengths.
The company recently filed an amended statement on Form 8K, providing
pro forma information about the combined company's financial performance
as if the combination had occurred at the beginning of Franklin's
last fiscal year ending September 2019 and for the current fiscal year
to date.
From this document we have derived increased conviction that the combined
company's financial profile remains consistent with our expectations
for an A2 rated issuer. Pro forma leverage was approximately 1.45x,
including adjustments for the transaction and its costs, Moody's
standard adjustments to debt and EBITDA for the impact of capital leases
and performance fees, as well as the impact of Franklin's
outstanding tax liability for the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings.
The combined firms, with $1.4 trillion of AUM and
an estimated $8.3 billion of revenue in the trailing twelve
months, are a competitive force. Both firms had significant
global footprints, giving Franklin a combined presence in 35 countries.
The augmentation of its share in these markets should improve Franklin's
ability to increase its market penetration. At 30 June 2020,
on a pro forma basis, Franklin had balance sheet liquidity (cash,
cash equivalents, and investments) of approximately $4 billion.
Nonetheless, in recent years Franklin has experienced severe net
outflows of assets under management (AUM) and declining revenue.
Legg Mason's revenue trend also has been weak, with organic growth
of AUM at some of its affiliated businesses offsetting losses among others.
While the combined capabilities of the two firms are substantial,
establishing the right mix of products and personnel to reignite distribution
will take time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said factors that could cause upward pressure on Franklin's ratings
include: 1) scale exceeding $9 billion, 2) improved
AUM sales and organic growth of 2%, 3) market penetration
of new products and new channels, and 4) reduction of leverage,
as calculated by Moody's, to 1.0x. The following factors
could result in a ratings downgrade: 1) scale remaining below $4.5
billion, 2) negative organic growth of 8%, stemming
from weak performance, or despite improved performance, 3)
persistently weak or negative trend of revenues and margins, and
4) leverage rising to 2.0x.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Franklin Resources,
Inc. is a holding company that, along with its various subsidiaries,
operates as the global investment organization Franklin Templeton Investments,
providing diversified investment management services to retail,
institutional and high-net-worth clients. Franklin
offers its sponsored investment products and services globally.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Neal M. Epstein, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Funds & Asset Management Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert M. Callagy
Associate Managing Director
Funds & Asset Management Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
