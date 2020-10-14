Moody's affirms Franklin Resources' ratings and assigns provisional ratings

New senior notes issue is assigned an A2 rating

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Franklin Resources, Inc.'s ("Franklin", NYSE: BEN) A2 senior unsecured debt rating and assigned new ratings to a multi-seniority shelf registration the company filed on 6 October, which was declared effective today.

Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A2 rating to new Senior Notes maturing in 2030 (the 2030 Notes), which the company is bringing to market today. The 2030 Senior Notes are a takedown from the newly rated shelf registration. Proceeds are intended to be used to retire $750 million of Legg Mason's junior subordinated notes, which become callable in March and September next year.

The following rating actions were taken:

Ratings affirmed:

Senior Unsecured (Domestic), affirmed at A2

Provisional Ratings Assigned:

Senior Unsec. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A2

Subord. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A3

Junior Subord. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)A3

Pref. Shelf (Domestic), assigned at (P)Baa1

Rating Assigned:

New Senior Notes of 2030, assigned A2

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While the issuance of the 2030 Senior Notes has an immediate leveraging effect, proceeds from their sale will be retained to retire two series of relatively high cost junior subordinated notes issued by Legg Mason, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin. The coupon differential between the new and the retired issues should save the company approximately $30 million per year of interest expense.

The acquisition of Legg Mason on 31 July strengthened Franklin's credit profile, diversifying its revenue sources and enhancing its scale, while supplementing its distribution organization with distinctive strengths.

The company recently filed an amended statement on Form 8K, providing pro forma information about the combined company's financial performance as if the combination had occurred at the beginning of Franklin's last fiscal year ending September 2019 and for the current fiscal year to date.

From this document we have derived increased conviction that the combined company's financial profile remains consistent with our expectations for an A2 rated issuer. Pro forma leverage was approximately 1.45x, including adjustments for the transaction and its costs, Moody's standard adjustments to debt and EBITDA for the impact of capital leases and performance fees, as well as the impact of Franklin's outstanding tax liability for the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings.

The combined firms, with $1.4 trillion of AUM and an estimated $8.3 billion of revenue in the trailing twelve months, are a competitive force. Both firms had significant global footprints, giving Franklin a combined presence in 35 countries. The augmentation of its share in these markets should improve Franklin's ability to increase its market penetration. At 30 June 2020, on a pro forma basis, Franklin had balance sheet liquidity (cash, cash equivalents, and investments) of approximately $4 billion.

Nonetheless, in recent years Franklin has experienced severe net outflows of assets under management (AUM) and declining revenue. Legg Mason's revenue trend also has been weak, with organic growth of AUM at some of its affiliated businesses offsetting losses among others. While the combined capabilities of the two firms are substantial, establishing the right mix of products and personnel to reignite distribution will take time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said factors that could cause upward pressure on Franklin's ratings include: 1) scale exceeding $9 billion, 2) improved AUM sales and organic growth of 2%, 3) market penetration of new products and new channels, and 4) reduction of leverage, as calculated by Moody's, to 1.0x. The following factors could result in a ratings downgrade: 1) scale remaining below $4.5 billion, 2) negative organic growth of 8%, stemming from weak performance, or despite improved performance, 3) persistently weak or negative trend of revenues and margins, and 4) leverage rising to 2.0x.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company that, along with its various subsidiaries, operates as the global investment organization Franklin Templeton Investments, providing diversified investment management services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Franklin offers its sponsored investment products and services globally.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

