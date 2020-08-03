Moody's affirms Franklin Resources' ratings, upgrades Legg Mason following acquisition

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Franklin Resources, Inc.'s ("Franklin",
NYSE: BEN) A2 senior unsecured debt rating following the conclusion
of its acquisition of Legg Mason. Concurrently, Moody's
upgraded Legg Mason's senior unsecured and junior subordinate debt
ratings one-notch to A3 and Baa1, respectively. This
concludes the review of Legg Mason's debt ratings which was initiated
on 19 February 2020, when the transaction was announced.
Legg Mason's legacy debts will remain outstanding as obligations
of the merger subsidiary but will not be guaranteed by its new owner,
Franklin. Acquisition consideration included approximately $4.5
billion of cash and the assumption of $2.0 billion of Legg
Mason's senior and junior subordinated notes.
The following rating actions were taken:
Franklin Resources Inc.
-- Senior Unsecured (Domestic) rating affirmed at A2
The outlook is stable.
Legg Mason, Inc.
-- Senior Unsecured (Domestic) rating upgraded to A3 from
Baa1
-- Junior Subordinate (Domestic) rating upgraded to Baa1
from Baa2
The outlook was changed to stable from ratings under review .
RATINGS RATIONALE
For Franklin, the acquisition of Legg Mason will diversify its revenue
sources and enhance its scale, while supplementing its distribution
organization with distinctive strengths. However, it also
poses significant integration challenges, and leaves in place investment
performance challenges that have eroded Franklin's competitiveness
on a standalone basis.
Franklin continues to experience severe net outflows of assets under management
(AUM) and declining revenue. Legg Mason's revenue trend also has
been weak, with organic growth of AUM at some of its affiliates
offsetting losses among others. While the combined capabilities
of the two firms are substantial, establishing the right mix of
products and personnel to reignite distribution will take time.
To that end, Franklin has announced new leadership in its global
distribution organization, which draws upon senior figures from
both companies.
For Legg Mason, whose leverage remains high following a series of
acquisitions in recent years, the financial resources of Franklin
will improve its financial profile and help support its affiliates'
product development efforts with seed capital investments. Certain
expense synergies and the anticipated refinancing of Legg Mason's
junior subordinated notes once they become callable next year will lift
its financial profile.
The combined firms, with $1.4 trillion of AUM and
$8.3 billion of revenue in the trailing twelve months,
will be a competitive force. Certain strengths that Legg Mason
brings to Franklin, notably its success in building a separate managed
account platform and otherwise diversifying its commingled product set
away from traditional mutual funds, as well as its institutional
sales capabilities, may help Franklin reach new sources of demand.
Both firms have significant global footprints, with overlapping
presences in 18 countries. The augmentation of its share in these
markets should improve Franklin's ability to increase its penetration.
But, Legg Mason adds significant complexity to the organization
in terms of the number of brands and marketing initiatives that will need
to be worked into a coherent whole, globally.
In its outlooks for the asset management sector, Moody's has noted
that all asset managers face a rising risk from economic uncertainty stemming
from the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused an extraordinary
confluence of economic weakness and elevated market valuations,
low interest rates and weakening global credit quality. All of
these factors could contribute volatility to the firm's financial
performance.
A key credit strength of the combined firm will be its cash generation,
of approximately $1.5 billion per year, supported
by $270 million of net deal synergies and $500 million of
tax assets that will be significantly monetized over the next few years.
At 30 June 2020, Franklin and Legg Mason had combined balance sheet
liquidity of approximately $8.4 billion of cash and investments
in liquid assets before operational, regulatory and fund requirements,
to fund the $4.5 billion cash consideration at close.
Giving effect to the proposed transaction, Franklin will have a
consolidated, adjusted financial leverage ratio of 1.6x EBITDA,
approximately one half a turn higher than its pre-deal level,
based on Moody's adjustments and assumptions, which include the
transition tax liability on non-US earnings as well as operating
lease liabilities. The assumed debt and use of cash to close the
transaction will put modest downward pressure on the group's financial
flexibility in the near term.
In forming our view of Franklin's financial flexibility, we
have considered that Franklin's creditors are structurally subordinated
to claims on the Legg Mason subsidiary's cash flows. However,
this circumstance does not weigh on Franklin's rating outcome.
The one-notch upgrade to Legg Mason's ratings reflects the
implied support the subsidiary will receive from Franklin. However,
their senior ratings are not aligned because Franklin has decided not
to formally guarantee Legg Mason's debts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said factors that could cause upward pressure on Franklin's
ratings include: 1) scale exceeding $9 billion, 2)
improved AUM sales and positive organic growth, 3) market penetration
of new products and new channels, and 4) reduction of leverage,
as calculated by Moody's, to 1.0x. The following
factors could result in a ratings downgrade: 1) scale remaining
below $3.5 billion, 2) weak investment performance,
or negative organic growth despite improved performance, 3) persistently
weak or negative trend of revenues and margins, and 4) leverage
rising to 2.0x.
Moody's said factors that could cause upward pressure on Legg Mason's
ratings include: 1) an upgrade of Franklin Resources' rating.
2) a significant improvement in Legg Mason's financial profile,
including reduced leverage or improved margins, or 3) the agreement
by Franklin to provide a guarantee of its debt. The following factors
could result in a ratings downgrade: 1) a downgrade of Franklin
Resources' rating, 2) a deterioration of Legg Mason's
financial profile, including rising leverage and weaker margins.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Franklin Resources,
Inc. is a holding company that, along with its various subsidiaries,
operates as the global investment organization Franklin Templeton Investments,
providing diversified investment management services to retail,
institutional and high-net-worth clients. Franklin
offers its sponsored investment products and services globally,
with offices in more than 30 countries.
