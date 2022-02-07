Moody's affirms Franklin Square Holdings' CFR to Ba1; outlook remains negative

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.'s ("FSH") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1 and Probability of Default at Ba1-PD. The outlook remains negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

..Issuer: FSJV Holdco, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of the Ba1 rating reflects expected long-term improvements in FSH's largest investment product, FSK, notably the removal of a total-return lookback feature for the incentive fees it receives, akin to a "high water mark", even though the cost to achieve this term amendment will weigh on revenues for the next several quarters. The rating is also supported by FSH's leading position as a retail alternative investment product distributor, its high asset retention and replacement rate and positive shareholder equity base.

Following the acquisition of Chiron, the firm has expanded its product set and strengthened its distribution platform which has contributed to some increased wirehouse penetration. The company's net flows position has improved from a net outflow of $600 million in 2020 to a positive inflow of $1.5 billion for 2021. Together, Moody's expects these changes to improve FSH's credit metrics, including profitability, business diversification and leverage, which still remains elevated post pandemic, over the next several quarters.

The negative outlook reflects that several of these changes are still relatively new and while the early signs are positive, they would need to show evidence of being sustained. The company has also made a major investment in its distribution organization. Any deceleration or reversal in these trends which would slow the progress in deleveraging and margin recovery would support resolving the negative outlook in a downgrade.

Additionally, elevated market volatility and monetary tightening related to increased inflationary trends may pose some risk to the growth outlook of the firm.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said factors that could lead to a downgrade include: 1) Debt/EBITDA sustained over 3.5x ; 2) pre-tax income margins below 20% on a consistent basis; 3) a material decline in the pace of net fundraising; and/or 4) implementation of regulations that curtail demand for alternatives in retail channels.

The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months but the factors that could lead to an upgrade include: 1) Debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x; 2) a strengthening of the franchise through greater geographic, product, and distribution diversification; and 3) pre-tax margins above 30% on a consistent basis.

Founded in 2007, FSH has developed a niche alternative investments offering and distribution capacity focused on private debt and liquid credit strategies for individual investors. As the largest manager of business development company (BDC) assets, FS/KKR Advisor, LLC serves as the investment adviser to a BDC with approximately $18 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021. As of 30 September 2021, FSH had approximately $29 billion in AUM.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

