Moody's affirms Franklin Square Holdings' CFR to Ba1; outlook remains negative

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.'s ("FSH")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1 and Probability of Default at Ba1-PD.
The outlook remains negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
..Issuer: FSJV Holdco, LLC
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1
....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's affirmation of the Ba1 rating reflects expected long-term
improvements in FSH's largest investment product, FSK,
notably the removal of a total-return lookback feature for the
incentive fees it receives, akin to a "high water mark",
even though the cost to achieve this term amendment will weigh on revenues
for the next several quarters. The rating is also supported by
FSH's leading position as a retail alternative investment product
distributor, its high asset retention and replacement rate and positive
shareholder equity base.
Following the acquisition of Chiron, the firm has expanded its product
set and strengthened its distribution platform which has contributed to
some increased wirehouse penetration. The company's net flows
position has improved from a net outflow of $600 million in 2020
to a positive inflow of $1.5 billion for 2021. Together,
Moody's expects these changes to improve FSH's credit metrics,
including profitability, business diversification and leverage,
which still remains elevated post pandemic, over the next several
quarters.
The negative outlook reflects that several of these changes are still
relatively new and while the early signs are positive, they would
need to show evidence of being sustained. The company has also
made a major investment in its distribution organization. Any deceleration
or reversal in these trends which would slow the progress in deleveraging
and margin recovery would support resolving the negative outlook in a
downgrade.
Additionally, elevated market volatility and monetary tightening
related to increased inflationary trends may pose some risk to the growth
outlook of the firm.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said factors that could lead to a downgrade include: 1)
Debt/EBITDA sustained over 3.5x ; 2) pre-tax income
margins below 20% on a consistent basis; 3) a material decline
in the pace of net fundraising; and/or 4) implementation of regulations
that curtail demand for alternatives in retail channels.
The negative outlook indicates that a ratings upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12 to 18 months but the factors that could lead to an upgrade
include: 1) Debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x; 2) a strengthening
of the franchise through greater geographic, product, and
distribution diversification; and 3) pre-tax margins above
30% on a consistent basis.
Founded in 2007, FSH has developed a niche alternative investments
offering and distribution capacity focused on private debt and liquid
credit strategies for individual investors. As the largest manager
of business development company (BDC) assets, FS/KKR Advisor,
LLC serves as the investment adviser to a BDC with approximately $18
billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021. As
of 30 September 2021, FSH had approximately $29 billion in
AUM.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephen Tu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert M. Callagy
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653