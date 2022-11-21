Moody's affirms Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Singapore, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) Baa2 issuer rating.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects FCT's portfolio of good-quality suburban malls, which supports stable income generation and a strong financial profile," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FCT's operating performance will remain strong over the next 12-18 months. At the same time, we expect FCT to grow its portfolio in a financially prudent manner," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects FCT's leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, to increase to around 8.3x in the fiscal year ending 30 September 2023 from 7.8x in fiscal 2022 because of the trust's proposed acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Sapphire Star Trust (SST) for around SGD74 million in purchase consideration. FCT currently owns 40% of SST, which holds the Singapore suburban mall Waterway Point.

At the same time, Moody's expects FCT's interest coverage to weaken to around 4.4x in fiscal 2023 and 2024 from 5.2x in fiscal 2022 amid a rising interest rate environment.

Nonetheless, FCT's leverage and interest coverage have ample capacity against their downgrade thresholds of 9.0x and 3.0x, respectively. Therefore, Moody's believes FCT's rating is well positioned to withstand an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment.

FCT's credit quality is further supported by its strong business profile as the second-largest suburban mall operator in Singapore. The trust's retail properties are located near mass rapid transportation stations and densely populated residential clusters and primarily cater to non-discretionary goods and services. Consequently, FCT's portfolio has consistently achieved high occupancy levels and positive rental reversions throughout business and economic cycles.

Moody's expects FCT to exercise financial prudence in the execution of its growth plans. The trust remains opportunistic for acquisitions to grow its portfolio and could also undertake asset enhancement initiatives to improve its existing properties. Nonetheless, FCT has a track record of balancing its investments with a mix of debt, equity issuances and divestments. Since fiscal 2019, the trust raised around SGD2.2 billion from equity issuances and divestments to help fund its growth.

As of 30 September 2022, FCT had cash and cash equivalents of SGD38 million along with undrawn committed long-term credit facilities of around SGD340 million. These cash sources are insufficient to meet FCT's upcoming debt maturities of around SGD627 million over the next 18 months. Nonetheless, FCT has long-term banking relationships and a track record of accessing debt and equity capital markets. The trust also has uncommitted facilities of around SGD277 million. Moody's expects FCT to proactively address its debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade FCT's rating if the trust's leverage improves, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains below 8.0x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade FCT's rating if the operating environment deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and a decline in operating cash flow or a fall in asset valuations; and the trust fails to meet the 50% gearing ratio stipulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Credit metrics indicative of downward rating momentum include its adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 9.0x or its adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (S-REIT), listed on the Singapore Exchange since 5 July 2006. As of 30 September 2022, the trust had SGD6.2 billion of assets under management comprising nine suburban malls and an office building in Singapore. FCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited (FPL) which holds an effective stake of 41% in FCT.

