Moody's affirms Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Singapore, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT).

The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows FCT's announcement on 26 January 2023 that it will jointly acquire a 50% stake in Gold Ridge Pte. Ltd. (Gold Ridge), with its sponsor Frasers Property Limited (FPL). Gold Ridge holds NEX, a suburban retail mall in Singapore. FCT and FPL will hold effective stakes of 25.5% and 24.5%, respectively, in NEX after the transaction is completed.

The total acquisition consideration including fees and expenses for FCT is SGD340 million, which will be largely debt-funded. Moody's will also consolidate FCT's pro rata share of NEX's debt.

"The rating affirmation with a stable outlook reflects the strengthening of FCT's market position in the suburban retail sector. In addition, the trust remains committed to managing its credit metrics within its Baa2 rating level," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

"FCT has demonstrated financial prudence in growing its portfolio over the past three years and we expect the trust to improve its balance sheet through asset recycling or equity issuances," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The addition of NEX strengthens FCT's market position as a leading suburban mall operator in Singapore. NEX is the largest retail mall in the North-East region of Singapore and has high shopper traffic given its proximity to densely populated residential areas and an integrated transport hub. The asset primarily caters to non-discretionary goods and services which supports high occupancy rates throughout business and economic cycles. NEX had a committed occupancy of 99.9% as of 30 November 2022, higher than FCT's retail portfolio occupancy of 98.4% as of 31 December 2022.

The NEX transaction follows FCT's proposed debt-funded acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Sapphire Star Trust (SST) announced in September 2022. FCT currently owns 40% of SST, which holds Waterway Point, a suburban retail mall in Singapore.

Consequently, Moody's expects FCT's leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, to increase to more than 9.0x over the next 12-18 months from 7.9x in the fiscal year ended 30 September 2022. The projected leverage is weak for the Baa2 rating category.

Gearing, as measured by debt/assets, will rise to around 40% from 33%, while EBITDA interest coverage will trend toward 4.0x from 5.2x over the same period. Nonetheless, both metrics will remain within their respective rating downgrade thresholds.

Moody's expects FCT to reduce its leverage through asset recycling and equity issuances. The trust has demonstrated a track record of funding its growth prudently, having raised around SGD2.2 billion of equity and conducting divestments to help fund its growth since fiscal 2019.

As of 30 September 2022, the trust had cash and cash equivalents of SGD38 million. Together with its undrawn committed long-term credit facilities of around SGD373 million, these cash sources are insufficient to meet FCT's upcoming debt maturities of around SGD863 million through March 2024.

Nonetheless, FCT has long-term banking relationships and a track record of accessing debt and equity capital markets. The trust obtained SGD490 million of bank loans in December 2022 and January 2023 primarily to fund its proposed acquisitions and refinancing needs. FCT also has access to uncommitted facilities of around SGD225 million. Moody's expects FCT to proactively address its debt maturities.

FCT has taken a prudent approach to hedge its interest rate exposure. As of 31 December 2022, around 73% of the trust's borrowings were either on a fixed-rate basis or hedged via interest-rate swaps. The trust is not exposed to foreign-exchange risks because all of its borrowings are denominated in Singapore dollars.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade FCT's rating if the trust's leverage improves, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains below 8.0x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade FCT's rating if the operating environment or asset quality deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and a decline in operating cash flow or a fall in asset valuations; and the trust fails to meet the 50% gearing ratio stipulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Credit metrics indicative of downward rating momentum include its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remaining above 9.0x or its adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (S-REIT), listed on the Singapore Exchange since 5 July 2006. As of 30 September 2022, the trust had SGD6.2 billion of assets under management comprising nine suburban malls and an office building in Singapore. FCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited (FPL), which holds an effective stake of 41% in FCT.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

YuSheng Tay

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

