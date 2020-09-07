Moody's affirms Frasers Centrepoint's Baa2 rating on ARF acquisition; changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Frasers Centrepoint Trust's
(FCT) Baa2 issuer rating.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating
to stable from negative.
The rating action follows FCT's announcement on 3 September that
it will (1) acquire the balance 63.1% stake in AsiaRetail
Fund Limited (ARF); (2) raise up to SGD1.3 billion through
an equity offering; (3) divest Bedok Point for SGD108 million.
"The affirmation of FCT's Baa2 rating balances Moody's
expectation that FCT's business profile will improve considerably
following the completion of the proposed acquisition, but that its
leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months,"
says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst.
"The change in outlook to stable reflects FCT management's
commitment to maintain its credit profile as evidenced by its planned
equity issuance and asset disposal, which in turn will also help
to enhance the trust's liquidity profile. The change in outlook
also takes into account the improvement in tenant sales and shopper traffic
at FCT's retail malls, which have rebounded strongly following
a sharp slump during the circuit breaker period in Sinagpore,"
adds Patodia, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for FCT.
The transaction remains subject to unitholder approvals and is expected
to close over the next 2-3 months.
RATINGS RATIONALE
FCT's business profile will improve materially upon completion of
the proposed acquisition, with its asset size increasing by almost
70% to SGD6.6 billion from SGD3.9 billion currently.
With ownership of 6% of total retail space in Singapore,
FCT will become the second largest mall owner in the country after CapitaLand
Mall Trust (CMT, A2 under review for downgrade).
The acquisition will also strengthen FCT's position as one of the
leading suburban retail mall operators in Singapore. Upon completion,
FCT will own 10.2% of total suburban retail space in Singapore,
only marginally lower than CMT's 10.6%.
Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, FCT will own
a 100% stake in ARF and will consolidate it within its financial
statements, compared to the current practice of equity accounting.
With full consolidation, FCT's revenue and EBITDA mix will
improve. The higher contribution from ARF will also help to mitigate
the earnings concentration risk from Causeway Point. Moody's expects
Causeway Point's earnings contribution to reduce to around 23%
by the fiscal year ending September 2021 (fiscal 2021) from around 36%
for the six months ended 31 March 2020.
Notwithstanding the significant improvement in FCT's business profile,
ARF has almost $1.4 billion of debt outstanding, which
when consolidated into FCT's financial statements will limit the
improvement in FCT's financial metrics.
Nonetheless, given that 100% of the proposed acquisition
will be funded out of equity, the impact on FCT's credit metrics
will be contained.
In particular, FCT's net debt/EBITDA, which Moody's
expect to be around 11.0x for fiscal 2020, will improve to
around 8.8x-9.0x by fiscal 2021, pro forma
for the acquisition.
ESG considerations
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks,
FCT's rating considers the significant related-party transactions
between the trust and its sponsor, Frasers Property Limited.
However, this risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided
by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the board,
which mainly consists of independent directors. The rating also
takes into consideration FCT management's track record of pursuing
measured approach to growth through prudent asset recycling and balanced
funding mix.
Liquidity
Pro forma for the proposed transactions, FCT will have excellent
liquidity. FCT intends to use a part of the equity proceeds to
repay SGD250 million of existing debt, leaving just SGD50 million
maturing till fiscal 2021. In comparison, proforma cash and
cash equivalents were around SGD187 million as of 30 June 2020.
FCT also has access to SGD100 million of long term committed revolving
credit facilities in addition to other short term uncommitted facilities.
FCT's liquidity is further supported by its long-term banking
relationships and track record of strong access to the debt and equity
capital markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that FCT will be
able to maintain its track record of strong operating performance,
and that its credit metrics will return to within the rating thresholds
by fiscal 2022 as it benefits from a full year of earnings contribution
from ARF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upgrade over the next 12 months is unlikely given the uncertain operating
environment and elevated leverage levels. Over a longer term,
Moody's could upgrade FCT's rating if it reduces its leverage through
additional asset disposals or by other means such that its adjusted net
debt/EBITDA falls below 8.0x on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade FCT's rating if: (1) the operating environment
deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and a decline in
the trust's operating cash flow; (2) the trust's financial metrics
significantly weaken, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA rises above
9.0x and/or EBITDA interest cover falls below 3.0x;
(3) the trust fails to meet the 50% gearing ratio stipulated by
the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Material delays in execution of the proposed equity issuance or asset
divestment initiatives will defer the expected recovery in credit metrics
and exert negative ratings pressure.
The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in Septemebr 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a Singapore real estate investment trust
listed on the Singapore Exchange since 5 July 2006. The trust has
a portfolio of six suburban malls, namely Causeway Point,
Northpoint City North Wing (including Yishun 10 retail podium),
Anchorpoint, YewTee Point, Bedok Point and Changi City Point.
FCT also owns a (1) 31.15% stake in Hektar Real Estate Investment
Trust, which is a retail-focused REIT in Malaysia and is
listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad; (2) 40% stake
in Sapphire Start Trust (SST) which holds Waterway Point; and (3)
36.9% stake in AsiaRetail Fund Limited (ARF), which
owns a portfolio of five retail malls and an office building in Singapore,
and one retail mall in Malaysia.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sweta Patodia
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Vikas Halan
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
