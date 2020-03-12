Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Research Credit Opinion: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.: Semi-Annual Update Issuer Comment: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association: Increased capital retention is credit positive for the GSEs’ creditors Issuer Comment: Walker & Dunlop, Inc.: New GSE multifamily cap structure is modestly credit negative for Walker & Dunlop Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. Issuer Comment: Federal National Mortgage Association: Qualified mortgage patch's end would be negative for GSEs and some originators, but aid some non-bank mortgage investors Rating Action: Moody's affirms Freddie Mac's Aaa long-term senior unsecured ratings and Prime-1 short-term rating; outlook remains stable 12 Mar 2020 New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the Aaa long-term senior unsecured debt ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac), its Prime-1 short-term rating and the Ca preferred stock ratings. Freddie Mac's outlook remains stable. Moody's also has withdrawn the instrument level outlooks on Freddie Mac's Aaa senior unsecured and Ca preferred stock ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aaa ....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Aaa ....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ca ....Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. ....Outlook, Remains Stable RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of the company's Aaa long-term senior unsecured debt ratings and the Prime-1 short-term rating, from which they are derived, reflect Moody's unchanged assessment that, despite a lack of an explicit (formal) guarantee, these creditors benefit from very strong support from the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable). Moody's government support assumptions reflect the critical importance of Freddie Mac to the US mortgage market. Over the past several years, Freddie Mac has acquired between 17% and 20% of US residential mortgages originated. This sizeable market share evidences the firm's role in anchoring this very large market, particularly in periods of prolonged market and economic uncertainty. The affirmation of the Ca ratings for the preferred stock reflects that dividend payments have not resumed since they were suspended at the time Freddie was placed into conservatorship in 2008, with their regulator Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) acting as conservator, and reflects Moody's approximate expected recovery rate of between 35% to 65%. The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook of the US government's Aaa debt rating and reflects Moody's assessment that the company and its legacy obligations will continue to benefit from very strong government support. With Freddie Mac currently in conservatorship, its current integration with the government is so strong that Moody's believes a standalone credit assessment is not relevant. The US Treasury and FHFA are exploring measures to reform the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Freddie Mac and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) through administrative actions that would not require legislation. These measures could include recapitalizing the GSEs and releasing them from conservatorship. Treasury's and FHFA's stated goal is to build a resilient housing finance system that protects taxpayers, defines a limited role for the federal government and promotes private-sector competition. If Freddie Mac eventually were to exit conservatorship, we would anticipate that FHFA, Treasury along with Freddie Mac would endeavor to position Freddie Mac's standalone credit profile to be investment grade, and capitalized and funded accordingly. However, even post conservatorship, the key determinant for whether Freddie Mac will retain its Aaa unsecured bond ratings will likely continue to be Moody's future assessment of the extent to which creditors will benefit from US government support. Moody's expects that prior to exiting conservatorship, Freddie Mac's standalone financial profile will strengthen, particularly as a result of increased capital levels. Other possible credit positive outcomes include enhanced liquidity management and a more limited expansion into new products. However, the company's exit from conservatorship will result in FHFA no longer exercising the functions of the directors and officers of the company, a credit negative. Freddie Mac's exposure to environmental risks is low, consistent with our general assessment for banks and finance companies. Overall, Moody's considers the GSEs to face moderate social risks. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy, which is partly mitigated by sizeable technology investments and the GSEs' long track record of handling sensitive client data. Fines and reputational damage due to deficiencies in consumer financial protection is a further social risk. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit the credit profile. Freddie Mac is currently in conservatorship of the FHFA. Moody's believes the conservatorship enhances the credit market's confidence in Freddie Mac increases the likelihood of federal backing. As a result, Moody's expects that releasing the GSEs from conservatorship without legislation would be a negative development for the companies' creditors. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The Aaa long-term senior unsecured rating is at the highest place of Moody's ratings scale and as such, upgrades are not possible. The Ca preferred stock ratings could be upgraded should Freddie Mac resume dividend payments. The long-term senior unsecured debt ratings may be downgraded in the event of a weakening of Moody's US government support assumptions or following a downgrade in the US sovereign credit rating. A material reduction of the company's market share or weakening of its competitive position, how the preferred stock purchase agreement (PSPA) is amended, along with the potential for the implementation of a credible resolution framework could reduce Moody's US government support assumptions. Any amendment to the PSPA that reduced enterprise support or support of senior unsecured debt would be a material credit negative development not only because of the reduction of explicit enterprise support under the current PSPA, but also because it would reduce the likelihood of additional extraordinary government support in excess of such explicit support. Even in the event of a weakening in our US government support assumptions, Moody's believes that the company's role will continue to be very important to the US mortgage market and therefore senior unsecured bond holders will continue to benefit from government support. As a result, any ratings' downgrade of the senior unsecured bonds would likely be limited to one or two notches, to Aa1 or Aa2. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Warren Kornfeld

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

