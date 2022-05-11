Moody's affirms Freedom Mortgage's ratings (long-term senior unsecured B2) and outlook changed to stable from positive

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Freedom Mortgage Corporation's (Freedom) corporate family rating (CFR) at B1, its long-term senior unsecured rating at B2, and has changed Freedom's outlook to stable from positive.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Freedom's B1 CFR reflects the company's solid franchise as a top ten US residential mortgage originator and servicer as well as its strong capitalization. Its capitalization as measured by tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed assets (which excludes the Ginnie Mae loans eligible for repurchase from the denominator) was at 21.1% as of 31 December 2021. However, Freedom's profitability is somewhat weaker than the peer non-bank mortgage company average. The CFR also incorporates the credit challenges resulting from the company's reliance, similar to other non-bank mortgage companies, on confidence-sensitive secured funding to finance loan originations, resulting in elevated refinancing risk, as well as the market risk associated with its mortgage servicing rights (MSR) assets. With modest levels of unencumbered assets, the company's alternative financing options are limited, particularly during times of stress, in Moody's view.

Furthermore, the yield on the company's unsecured debt is high, both on an absolute basis as well as compared to peers, thereby, the company's access to the unsecured debt market is weaker than peer average, a credit negative for the company's liquidity profile.

Moody's changed Freedom's outlook to stable from positive due to the company's currently modest earnings and Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months earnings for the company will continue to be modest. Moody's expects the sector's profitability to decline materially as higher interest rates will result in materially lower origination volumes and industry excess capacity will keep gain-on-sale margins low. The change in outlook to stable was also driven by the company's currently weaker than average access to the unsecured bond markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, the company's profitability will be modest, capitalization strong, and its funding and liquidity profile will be largely unchanged.

The B2 senior unsecured bond rating is based on Freedom's B1 CFR and the application of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage. The one notch lower unsecured bond rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will not materially increase its reliance on secured corporate debt, whereby the ratio of secured debt associated with MSRs and secured corporate debt to total corporate debt will remain below 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Freedom strengthens its profitability such as by demonstrating through-the-cycle net income to assets (ROA) ratio of above 3.0%. In addition, the company would need to maintain strong capital levels, such as tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets of around 20.0%. An upgrade would also likely be contingent upon the company exhibiting strengthened access to the unsecured bond markets that results in improved funding costs in relation to earning asset yields.

The ratings could be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates, for example if the company's tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed assets falls below and is expected to remain below 15.0%; or profitability deteriorates with ROA falling below peer average profitability such that through-the-cycle average ROA is below 2.0%. An increase in the company's reliance on secured debt, whereby secured MSR and secured corporate debt to total corporate debt increases to above 50% and is expected to remain above such level, could result in a downgrade of the long-term senior unsecured rating, as it would further subordinate its priority ranking.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

