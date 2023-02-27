Moody's affirms Fresenius Medical Care Holdings' Baa3 rating; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.'s (FMCH) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the company's standalone credit profile, as well as the fact that FMCH is a significant subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC, Baa3 negative) because this entity owns and consolidates all the US operating subsidiaries of the parent. FMCH contributed around 70% of the parent company's revenue and around 76% of its Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2021.

FMCH's standalone operating profitability and credit metrics are relatively similar to those of FMC, and they are not likely to change significantly over time. While FMC benefits from higher regional diversification than FMCH, the US market remains by far the largest healthcare market in the world and represents more profitable growth prospects for the overall group. Given the substantial contribution of FMCH to the group's overall performance and the strategic importance of the US market, FMCH will remain an integral part of FMC and would benefit from the parent's support in case of need.

Therefore, we see similar credit strengths and challenges for FMCH and FMC, and have determined the same set of factors that could lead to rating changes for both the entities as long as the subholding remains an integral and the most important part of FMC.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

FMCH's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the subholding will remain an integral part of FMC and that its operating performance and credit metrics will not materially deviate from the ones of its parent company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 3x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 20%.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 4x on a sustained basis, Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% on a sustained basis and (3) negative free cash flow generation.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to FMCH's credit profile. Similar to other private hospitals / and pharmaceutical companies, FMCH maps to high risk on Moody's social risks heat map given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. High social risks reflect the company's exposure to pricing and reimbursement pressure, risks derived from the direct contact with patients (e.g. reputation, potential liability in case quality deteriorates), its exposure to human capital risks (e.g. shortage of skilled personnel) as well as cyber risk since the company handles private data.

FMCH is 100% indirectly owned by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. (FMCH) is 100% indirectly owned by the parent company FMC. FMCH is the subholding consolidating all the US operating entities of the group through Renal Care Group, Inc. and National Medical Care, Inc. FMCH accounted for around 70% of the parent company's consolidated revenue in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

