Moody's affirms Fresenius Medical Care's Baa3 rating; outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC or the company) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's change in outlook to negative is mainly driven by the operating challenges that FMC has been facing since the beginning of the pandemic and that continue to negatively impact the deleveraging path of the company. Whilst credit metrics of FMC at year-end 2022 are broadly in line with our expectations when we affirmed the rating with a stable outlook back in August 2022, the business outlook for 2023 is significantly weaker than expected at the time. FMC expects its operating income for 2023 to be in a range of flat to a high single digit decline with the 2022 basis adjusted for provider relief funding received in 2022. Moody's now expects Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to around 5.0x at year-end 2023 from an estimated 4.5x at year-end 2022. This is a material deviation from the 4.4x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA we had expected for FYE 2023 back in August 2022. As such Moody's sees an increased risk that FMC will not be able to restore credit metrics in line with our requirements for the Baa3 rating by year-end 2024, namely a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA between 3.5x and 4.0x. The negative outlook reflects both the lower forecasts and the execution risk on the 2024 strong deleveraging path to a more acceptable leverage level for the current rating. The differentiation in outlook versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) reflects the slightly weaker business outlook for 2023, less scope for asset disposals to restore credit metrics, slightly higher execution risk on the turnaround of the operating performance as well as the absence of mitigant from the stake in FMC and Vamed. Arguably the credit quality differential between the two entities is very narrow.

The change in legal form of FMC is seen as having a broadly neutral impact on the credit profile of FMC. This pertains to the fact that Moody's has never included any tangible support assumption in the rating of FMC. The alignment of the ratings of FMC and FSE were historically a reflection of similar business profile risk assessments (including the ownership of a valuable stake in FMC for FSE) and identical financial policy commitments (both in terms of ratings and net leverage corridor).

Moody's believes that the change in legal form will lead to a simplification of the governance structure of the group, which is seen as an important consideration at a time when equity and credit investors as well as other stakeholders of FMC are increasingly scrutinizing the Environmental, Social and Governance credentials of companies to make investments or other decisions. The evidence of the Chief Executive Officer of FMC sitting on two management boards and reporting to four distinct supervisory boards is a stark illustration of the complexities related to FMC being a partnership limited by shares under German law. The increased independence of both FSE and FMC will also facilitate capital allocation decisions at a time when capital is constrained due to the commitment of both companies to maintain investment grade ratings and their stretched balance sheets in light of their financial policy commitments.

Moody's continues to gain comfort from FMC's commitment to its investment grade rating that it reiterated during its FY 2022 earnings call. FMC will continue to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet to restore credit metrics in line with its leverage corridor of net leverage between 3.0x and 3.5x (FMC definition). FMC has announced a reduction in dividends in line with earnings at its full year 2022 results presentation to underpin its commitment to deleveraging and to its investment grade rating. Moody's also expects FMC to refrain from share buyback, to limit its M&A spend to a minimum, and to consider divestments as a further pillar for deleveraging in order to protect its balance sheet and investment grade rating. The flexibility to maneuver for FMC is seen as lower than for FSE hence the differential in outlook.

FMC's rating remains supported by (1) its strong defensive business profile, underpinned by its large absolute scale and the recurring nature of its revenue stream as patients receive lifesaving dialysis treatment typically two to three times a week; (2) a strong market position as a leading vertically integrated provider of dialysis products and services globally; (3) expectation of growing number of dialysis patients globally, driven by aging population and an increase in lifestyle diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which often impair the kidney function; and (4) its track record of positive free cash flow generation historically.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's current high leverage resulting from a strained operating performance since the beginning of the pandemic, (2) an acquisitive business strategy historically aiming at adding new patients and clinics as well as investments in complementary assets; (3) regional concentration in North America (around 70% of sales in 2022), where adverse changes in the regulatory environment or the payer mix can have materially negative impact on FMC's revenue and profitability; (4) exposure to tightening healthcare budgets globally and greater regulatory barriers and higher complexity of expansion in Emerging Markets; (5) a shareholder oriented remuneration policy with a dividend per share which has increased for 25 consecutive years although dividend payout for 2023 will be lower than in 2022.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the execution risk in bringing back credit metrics of FMC within our tolerance for the current rating by fiscal year end 2024 against a backdrop of operating headwinds in the company's dialysis business. Whilst FMC is committed to restoring credit metrics in line with an investment grade rating, we believe that it has slightly less room to maneuver than its parent company FSE, hence the different outlook between both companies.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of FMC is good. As of end December 2022, the company had approximately €1.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet and access to an undrawn €2 billion syndicated guaranteed senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which matures in July 2027. The rating agency projects the Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after lease repayment and dividend distribution) to be broadly break even in 2023 and positive in 2024.

In addition, and as of end December 2022, FMC had around €0.4 billion capacity under other bilateral committed credit facilities, €0.7 billion capacity under uncommitted bilateral credit facilities, access to a three-year committed $0.9 billion account receivable facility and around €1.0 billion capacity (out of €1.5 billion total) under its commercial paper program.

As of December 2022, next long-term debt maturities include €650 million backed senior unsecured notes issued by FMC due 2023 and $400 million backed senior unsecured notes issued by Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc due 2024, which the rating agency expects, will be managed proactively. FMC has a separate financing and no joint financing facilities or mutual guarantees with FSE.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak positioning of the rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 3x; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 20%; the company establishes a longer track record of prudent management of the group's liquidity, with early refinancing of upcoming maturities.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 4x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% on a sustained basis and/or negative free cash flow generation for a prolonged period.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to FMC's credit profile. Similar to other private hospitals/ and pharmaceutical companies, FMC maps to high risk on Moody's social risks heat map given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. High social risks reflect the company's exposure to pricing and reimbursement pressure, risks derived from the direct contact with patients (e.g. reputation, potential liability in case quality deteriorates), its exposure to human capital risks (e.g. shortage of skilled personnel) as well as cyber risk since the company handles private data.

FMC's structure includes minority interests since minority shares of the clinics are owned by doctors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius Medical Care US Finance III, Inc.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) is the world's leading provider of dialysis products and dialysis services. In 2022, the group's revenue amounted to €19.4 billion. The company is publicly listed but controlled by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE), which owns approximately 32% of the company but controls 100% of the general partner of FMC, given FMC's legal status of a Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (KGaA, partnership limited by shares). FSE and FMC have announced their intention to change the legal form of FMC to a German stock corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

