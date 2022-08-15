Moody's affirms Fresenius SE's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (FSE or the company) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating affirmation with stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that current operating headwinds are mostly temporary. During the period of subdued operating performance, which will likely last until end of 2023, Moody's expects FSE will remain fully committed to its investment grade rating by prioritizing its public commitment to the 3-3.5x net leverage range over capital allocation to M&A and shareholders' distribution. The rating as of today is weakly positioned. Downward rating pressure could increase over time in case operating headwinds turn to be more structural in nature and the company is not able to show revenue growth and margin improvement in the next 12-18 months or if it departs from its public 3-3.5x net leverage commitment.

Today's rating action comes in the context of a weakening trend in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC) operating performance which started end of 2020 when COVID-19 related excess mortality amongst its patient base started to rise. FMC generates around a half of the FSE's sales and EBIT, and is the world's leading provider of dialysis products and services. Although only 32% of FMC is owned by FSE, it is fully consolidated into the FSE group based on managerial control and a particular ownership legal structure. While excess mortality significantly declined during Q2 2022 post Omicron wave, Moody's expects 2022 operating performance to be strained by an unprecedented shortage of personnel in FMC's US operations which constrains the company's ability to accept new patients and accelerates wage inflation (a social risk under Moody's ESG framework), but also by cost inflation (higher logistics costs, raw material and energy prices) and supply chain disruptions resulting from the worsening macro-economic conditions. Today's rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that these operating headwinds are mostly temporary and that FMC business model should be resilient through the cycle as it is exposed to a structurally growing sector with high barriers to entry and little substitution risk.

During the first half of 2022, the rest of FSE's business including Helios, Kabi and Vamed performed in line with expectations and the company confirmed its guidance for these three segments for the current year. Helios recovered well from the pandemic as illustrated by 8% revenue growth in constant currency during H1 2022. While 2022 will be a transition year, the company expects that new product launches and benefits of the cost savings program will allow Kabi to deliver revenue growth and margin improvement by 2023.

As a result, Moody's forecasts that FSE's credit metrics will remain weak during 2022 and a large part of 2023. Nonetheless, Moody's expects that in the next 12-18 months FSE will improve its margins thanks to operating leverage as the business gradually returns to growth, benefits from its costs saving measures and regulated fee increases. Credit metrics are expected to return to levels commensurate with the current rating by 2024. Any deviation against these expectations would put downward pressure on the rating.

However, risks are skewed to the downside as global credit conditions have turned more negative and credit stress is increasing. Key risks to manage for FSE over the next 18 months are labor shortages, high inflation and supply chain disruptions. As the services provided by FSE are critical for patients' health and mostly reimbursed, Moody's expects that demand will be mostly recession-proof.

FSE's rating remains supported by (1) its strong business profile, underpinned by its large absolute scale and strong positions in all of its four business segments; (2) its balanced regional footprint and segmental diversification within the healthcare market; (3) exposure to defensive non-cyclical demand drivers with good fundamental growth prospects as well as the recurring nature of its revenue streams; (4) track record of positive free cash flow generation; and (5) a 32% stake in its dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, which provides additional financial flexibility.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the current high leverage for the rating category; (2) a history of pursuing large debt-funded acquisitions and a financial policy that targets to complement organic growth with strategic acquisitions; (3) exposure to tightening healthcare budgets globally and (4) a shareholder oriented remuneration policy with a dividend per share which has increased for 29 consecutive years.

Because of the high leverage, FSE's rating is currently weakly positioned.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating performance and credit metrics will improve from 2023 onwards as the negative effects from the pandemic (excess mortality and labor shortage), inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions gradually ease. Moreover, the stable outlook assumes that FSE will remain committed to its investment grade rating by prioritizing its public commitment to the 3-3.5x net leverage range over capital allocation to M&A and shareholders' distribution.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of FSE is good. While Kabi, Helios and Vamed are financed through FSE, FMC has a separate financing and no joint financing facilities or mutual guarantees with FSE.

As of end June 2022, FSE excluding FMC had approximately EUR1.1 billion of cash on its balance sheet and access to an undrawn EUR2 billion syndicated senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Moody's projects the Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after lease repayment and dividend distribution) to stay positive in 2022 and 2023.

In addition and as of end of June 2022, FSE excluding FMC had around EUR0.7 billion capacity under other committed bilateral credit facilities, around EUR0.4 billion capacity (out of EUR0.7 billion total) under other uncommitted bilateral credit facilities and around EUR1.1 billion capacity (out of EUR1.5 billion total) under its commercial paper program.

As of June 2022, FSE has around EUR900 million of debt maturing in 2023 and around EUR2.4 billion composed of bonds and loans due in Q1 2024 which, Moody's expects, the company will manage proactively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak positioning of the rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 20%; the company establishes a longer track record of prudent management of the group's liquidity, with early refinancing of upcoming maturities.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% on a sustained basis; FSE departs from its public net leverage target range for more than two years; the group's liquidity deteriorates (for example, as a result of negative free cash flow generation or weaker management of upcoming debt maturities).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to FSE's credit profile. Similar to other private hospitals/ and pharmaceutical companies, FSE maps to high risk on Moody's social risks heat map given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. High social risks reflect the company's exposure to pricing and reimbursement pressure, risks derived from the direct contact with patients (e.g. reputation, potential liability in case quality deteriorates), its exposure to human capital risks (e.g. shortage of skilled personnel) as well as cyber risk since the company handles private data.

Through its full ownership of the Sole General Partner (Fresenius Medical Care Management AG), Fresenius SE controls FMC, although it owns only approximately 32% of its ordinary shares.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland II Plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Fresenius US Finance II, Inc.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland II Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius US Finance II, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) is a global healthcare group that provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. In 2021, the group's revenue amounted to EUR37.5 billion. The company is publicly listed. The Else Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung is FSE's largest shareholder with a share of 27%.

