Moody's affirms Fresenius SE's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (FSE or the company) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating affirmation with stable outlook follows FSE's announcement on last Wednesday of its intention to change the legal form of its dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) to a German stock corporation as well as the release of the company's 2022 results and 2023 business outlook.

Moody's views the impact of the change in legal form of FMC as broadly neutral on the credit profile of FSE. The change in legal form will have an impact on the consolidated results of FSE as the holding company will cease to fully consolidate its dialysis subsidiary but not on the economic ownership of FSE in FMC and our credit assessment of the credit profile of FSE. Historically the credit assessment of FSE has always taken into account the cash leakage from the ability of FSE to fully consolidate FMC in its consolidated accounts under IFRS10 whilst only owning a 32% stake in this subsidiary. The alignment of the rating of FSE and FMC in the past has been the result of similar financial and business risk profile maintained over time also taking into account the valuable stake that FSE owned in FMC that could be used for deleveraging its balance sheet at times when credit metrics were outside of both our rating thresholds and FSE's own leverage corridor.

Moody's also believes that the change in legal form will lead to a simplification of the governance structure of the group, which is seen as an important consideration at a time when equity and credit investors as well as other stakeholders of FSE are increasingly scrutinizing the Environmental, Social and Governance credentials of companies to make investments or other decisions. The anecdotal evidence of the Chief Executive Officer of FMC sitting on two management boards and reporting to four distinct supervisory boards is a stark illustration of the complexities related to FMC being a partnership limited by shares under German law. The increased independence of both FSE and FMC will also facilitate capital allocation decisions at a time when capital is constrained due to the commitment of both companies to maintain investment grade ratings and their stretched balance sheets in light of their financial policy commitments. The treatment and consideration of FMC as well as Vamed as financial investments post change in legal form will enable FSE to focus its capital allocation to Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, that have been identified by the management of FSE as segments with stronger organic growth prospects and focus of the group's capital allocation efforts.

FSE's rating and outlook will continue to be driven by its deleveraging path with credit metrics expected to be outside of our tolerance band until at least year-end 2024. In this respect Moody's notes that year-end 2022 credit metrics of FSE are broadly in line with our expectations when Moody's affirmed the company's Baa3 rating with a stable outlook back in August 2022 but that the business outlook for 2023 is weaker than anticipated back at that time. The deleveraging path is being delayed by around 6 to 12 months, which leaves very little headroom for deviation from the company's 2023 business outlook.

Moody's continues to gain comfort from FSE's commitment to its investment grade rating that it reiterated during the presentation of its 2022 results. FSE will continue to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet to restore credit metrics in line with its leverage corridor of net leverage between 3.0x and 3.5x. FSE will refrain from discretionary cash outflows including share buyback and large size M&A and would retain proceeds from non-core assets disposals to reduce leverage back to its target corridor. The change in legal form of FMC will also offer FSE additional optionality to sell down its stake to delever or to buy EBITDA generating assets, which acts as a mitigant to the temporary elevated leverage. However we note that the buffer offered by the store of value from the 32% stake in FMC that could be monetized to delever FSE has never been so low over the last 15 years due to the decline in value of the stake especially during the last five years. The qualification of Vamed as a financial investment also increases the optionality to sell this asset over time.

Lastly Moody's welcomes the company's shift from a strategy focused on growth to a strategy focused on profitability, return on invested capital and cash flow generation with the introduction of targets for each of these KPIs. After several years of margin erosion it seems appropriate to run a strategy focused on running harder the assets the company has than to pursue ambitious growth strategies for top line growth. This shift in strategy should benefit all stakeholders including creditors of FSE.

FSE's rating remains supported by (1) its strong business profile, underpinned by its large absolute scale and strong positions in all of its four business segments; (2) its balanced regional footprint and segmental diversification within the healthcare market; (3) exposure to defensive non-cyclical demand drivers with good fundamental growth prospects as well as the recurring nature of its revenue streams; (4) track record of positive free cash flow generation; and (5) a 32% stake in its dialysis subsidiary FMC, which provides additional financial flexibility.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the current high leverage for the rating category; (2) a history of pursuing large debt-funded acquisitions; (3) exposure to tightening healthcare budgets globally and (4) a shareholder oriented remuneration policy with a dividend per share which has increased for 29 consecutive years although the company has proposed a stable dividend for 2023.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics of FSE will be restored to levels commensurate with the current rating by fiscal year end 2024. The differentiation in outlook versus FMC reflects a marginally stronger business outlook for 2023, more scope for asset disposals to restore credit metrics, lower execution risk on turnaround of operating performance as well as the mitigant from the stake in FMC and Vamed although the company has indicated that they do not expect to sell its stake in FMC in the short term. Arguably the credit quality differential between FSE and FMC is very narrow with little headroom for underperformance for FSE.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of FSE is good. While Kabi, Helios and Vamed are financed through FSE, FMC has a separate financing and no joint financing facilities or mutual guarantees with FSE.

As of end December 2022, FSE excluding FMC had approximately €1.5 billion of cash on its balance sheet and access to an undrawn €2 billion syndicated senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF), which matures in July 2027. The rating agency projects the Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after lease repayment and dividend distribution) to stay positive in 2023 and 2024.

In addition and as of end of December 2022, FSE excluding FMC had around €0.8 billion capacity under other committed bilateral credit facilities and around €1.5 billion capacity (out of €1.5 billion total) under its commercial paper program.

As of December 2022, FSE has around €2.4 billion composed of bonds and loans due in 2024 which, the rating agency expects, the company will manage proactively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak positioning of the rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 20%; the company establishes a longer track record of prudent management of the group's liquidity, with early refinancing of upcoming maturities.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% on a sustained basis; FSE departs from its public net leverage target range for more than two years; the group's liquidity deteriorates (for example, as a result of negative free cash flow generation or weaker management of upcoming debt maturities).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to FSE's credit profile. Similar to other private hospitals / and pharmaceutical companies, FSE maps to high risk on Moody's social risks heat map given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. High social risks reflect the company's exposure to pricing and reimbursement pressure, risks derived from the direct contact with patients (e.g. reputation, potential liability in case quality deteriorates), its exposure to human capital risks (e.g. shortage of skilled personnel) as well as cyber risk since the company handles private data.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) is a global healthcare group that provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. In 2022, the group's revenue amounted to €40.8 billion (including FMC). The company is publicly listed. The Else Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung is FSE's largest shareholder with a share of 27%.

