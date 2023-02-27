info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Fresenius SE's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

27 Feb 2023

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (FSE or the company) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating affirmation with stable outlook follows FSE's announcement on last Wednesday of its intention to change the legal form of its dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) to a German stock corporation as well as the release of the company's 2022 results and 2023 business outlook.

Moody's views the impact of the change in legal form of FMC as broadly neutral on the credit profile of FSE. The change in legal form will have an impact on the consolidated results of FSE as the holding company will cease to fully consolidate its dialysis subsidiary but not on the economic ownership of FSE in FMC and our credit assessment of the credit profile of FSE. Historically the credit assessment of FSE has always taken into account the cash leakage from the ability of FSE to fully consolidate FMC in its consolidated accounts under IFRS10 whilst only owning a 32% stake in this subsidiary. The alignment of the rating of FSE and FMC in the past has been the result of similar financial and business risk profile maintained over time also taking into account the valuable stake that FSE owned in FMC that could be used for deleveraging its balance sheet at times when credit metrics were outside of both our rating thresholds and FSE's own leverage corridor.

Moody's also believes that the change in legal form will lead to a simplification of the governance structure of the group, which is seen as an important consideration at a time when equity and credit investors as well as other stakeholders of FSE are increasingly scrutinizing the Environmental, Social and Governance credentials of companies to make investments or other decisions. The anecdotal evidence of the Chief Executive Officer of FMC sitting on two management boards and reporting to four distinct supervisory boards is a stark illustration of the complexities related to FMC being a partnership limited by shares under German law. The increased independence of both FSE and FMC will also facilitate capital allocation decisions at a time when capital is constrained due to the commitment of both companies to maintain investment grade ratings and their stretched balance sheets in light of their financial policy commitments. The treatment and consideration of FMC as well as Vamed as financial investments post change in legal form will enable FSE to focus its capital allocation to Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, that have been identified by the management of FSE as segments with stronger organic growth prospects and focus of the group's capital allocation efforts.

FSE's rating and outlook will continue to be driven by its deleveraging path with credit metrics expected to be outside of our tolerance band until at least year-end 2024. In this respect Moody's notes that year-end 2022 credit metrics of FSE are broadly in line with our expectations when Moody's affirmed the company's Baa3 rating with a stable outlook back in August 2022 but that the business outlook for 2023 is weaker than anticipated back at that time. The deleveraging path is being delayed by around 6 to 12 months, which leaves very little headroom for deviation from the company's 2023 business outlook.

Moody's continues to gain comfort from FSE's commitment to its investment grade rating that it reiterated during the presentation of its 2022 results. FSE will continue to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet to restore credit metrics in line with its leverage corridor of net leverage between 3.0x and 3.5x. FSE will refrain from discretionary cash outflows including share buyback and large size M&A and would retain proceeds from non-core assets disposals to reduce leverage back to its target corridor. The change in legal form of FMC will also offer FSE additional optionality to sell down its stake to delever or to buy EBITDA generating assets, which acts as a mitigant to the temporary elevated leverage. However we note that the buffer offered by the store of value from the 32% stake in FMC that could be monetized to delever FSE has never been so low over the last 15 years due to the decline in value of the stake especially during the last five years. The qualification of Vamed as a financial investment also increases the optionality to sell this asset over time.

Lastly Moody's welcomes the company's shift from a strategy focused on growth to a strategy focused on profitability, return on invested capital and cash flow generation with the introduction of targets for each of these KPIs. After several years of margin erosion it seems appropriate to run a strategy focused on running harder the assets the company has than to pursue ambitious growth strategies for top line growth. This shift in strategy should benefit all stakeholders including creditors of FSE.

FSE's rating remains supported by (1) its strong business profile, underpinned by its large absolute scale and strong positions in all of its four business segments; (2) its balanced regional footprint and segmental diversification within the healthcare market; (3) exposure to defensive non-cyclical demand drivers with good fundamental growth prospects as well as the recurring nature of its revenue streams; (4) track record of positive free cash flow generation; and (5) a 32% stake in its dialysis subsidiary FMC, which provides additional financial flexibility.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the current high leverage for the rating category; (2) a history of pursuing large debt-funded acquisitions; (3) exposure to tightening healthcare budgets globally and (4) a shareholder oriented remuneration policy with a dividend per share which has increased for 29 consecutive years although the company has proposed a stable dividend for 2023.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics of FSE will be restored to levels commensurate with the current rating by fiscal year end 2024. The differentiation in outlook versus FMC reflects a marginally stronger business outlook for 2023, more scope for asset disposals to restore credit metrics, lower execution risk on turnaround of operating performance as well as the mitigant from the stake in FMC and Vamed although the company has indicated that they do not expect to sell its stake in FMC in the short term. Arguably the credit quality differential between FSE and FMC is very narrow with little headroom for underperformance for FSE.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of FSE is good. While Kabi, Helios and Vamed are financed through FSE, FMC has a separate financing and no joint financing facilities or mutual guarantees with FSE.

As of end December 2022, FSE excluding FMC had approximately €1.5 billion of cash on its balance sheet and access to an undrawn €2 billion syndicated senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF), which matures in July 2027. The rating agency projects the Moody's adjusted free cash flow (after lease repayment and dividend distribution) to stay positive in 2023 and 2024.

In addition and as of end of December 2022, FSE excluding FMC had around €0.8 billion capacity under other committed bilateral credit facilities and around €1.5 billion capacity (out of €1.5 billion total) under its commercial paper program.

As of December 2022, FSE has around €2.4 billion composed of bonds and loans due in 2024 which, the rating agency expects, the company will manage proactively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the weak positioning of the rating, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. Positive rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases sustainably above 20%; the company establishes a longer track record of prudent management of the group's liquidity, with early refinancing of upcoming maturities.

Negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis; Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 15% on a sustained basis; FSE departs from its public net leverage target range for more than two years; the group's liquidity deteriorates (for example, as a result of negative free cash flow generation or weaker management of upcoming debt maturities).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social considerations are material to FSE's credit profile. Similar to other private hospitals / and pharmaceutical companies, FSE maps to high risk on Moody's social risks heat map given the highly regulated nature of the healthcare industry and the sensitivity to societal pressures related to the affordability of, access to and quality of healthcare services. High social risks reflect the company's exposure to pricing and reimbursement pressure, risks derived from the direct contact with patients (e.g. reputation, potential liability in case quality deteriorates), its exposure to human capital risks (e.g. shortage of skilled personnel) as well as cyber risk since the company handles private data.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland II Plc

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) is a global healthcare group that provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. In 2022, the group's revenue amounted to €40.8 billion (including FMC). The company is publicly listed. The Else Kröner-Fresenius-Stiftung is FSE's largest shareholder with a share of 27%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

