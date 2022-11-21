Moody's affirms Freshworld's (TOI TOI & DIXI) B2 senior secured bank facilities; assigns B2 CFR to TTD Holding III GmbH; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of the guaranteed senior secured bank facilities maturing in 2026 issued by Freshworld Holding IV GmbH, the holding company for TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH (TOI TOI & DIXI or the company). Moody's assigned a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to TTD Holding III GmbH (TTD), the new topco of the restricted group and the new holding company for TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH. The outlook on TTD Holding III GmbH is stable and the outlook on Freshworld Holding IV GmbH changed to stable from positive. Upon closing of the transaction, Moody's expects to move the B2 instrument ratings of the guaranteed senior secured bank credit facilities to TTD Holding IV GmbH, the new borrower of the bank credit facilities and a direct subsidiary of TTD Holding III GmbH. Moody's also withdrew the existing B2 CFR, B2-PD PDR, and positive outlook of Freshworld Holding III GmbH for reorganization reasons.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

The rating action follows the company's announcement that its majority shareholder Apax Partners will buy out the majority of the stake owned by the founding family. Apax Partners expects to fund the purchase through a combination of incremental debt, including a €210 million add-on to its guaranteed senior secured term loan, and balance sheet cash. In conjunction with the proposed transaction, TTD Holding III GmbH will become the new topco of the restricted group and the holding company for TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH. TTD Holding IV GmbH, a direct subsidiary of TTD Holding III GmbH will become the new borrower the bank credit facilities. Freshworld Holding III GmbH and its direct subsidiary Freshworld Holding IV GmbH, the current borrower of all bank credit facilities, will be merged away upon closing of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the B2 CFR, in line with the CFR assigned to the current operations of the restricted group, reflects the company's strong operating performance year-to-date September 2022 and Moody's expectations that key credit metrics will remain in line with expectations for its rating in the next 12-18 months. Pro forma the transaction, Moody's estimates that the company's leverage ratio (defined as gross Debt/EBITDA with Moody's adjustments) will increase by around 0.8x to 5.0x as of last twelve months ended September 2022. The strong performance year to date somewhat mutes the impact of the increased debt on leverage.

Moody's regards the company's financial strategy and risk management as a governance consideration under its ESG framework reflecting the tolerance for high leverage of its private equity owner – Apax Partners. This is demonstrated by four consecutive debt increases since the leveraged buyout (LBO) in 2019 - the two debt-financed dividends in 2020 and in 2021, the fully debt-funded acquisition of Ylda S.p.A. (unrated, Sebach) in 2022 and the largely debt-funded purchase of the stake of the founding family as part of this transaction. More favourably, Moody's also considers the track record of solid execution with respect to earnings growth (EBITDA more than doubled since LBO in 2019) and track record positive free cash flow (FCF) generation in our governance assessment.

TTD's (1) strong market position in the sanitary route-based services market with strong brands and a competitive advantage in terms of cost structure; (2) favorable underlying growth trends, due to strict regulatory requirements and increased hygiene standards following the coronavirus pandemic, which will continue to support demand for its premium products; (3) good ability to pass on cost price increases to its customers, because sanitary services are highly regulated and represent only a small portion of cost of construction projects; and (4) low historical sensitivity of its operating performance to a range of economic scenarios, as shown by flat reported revenues in 2009 and mid-single digit revenue growth 2020, all support its B2 CFR.

Constraining factors for TTD's rating include: (1) a relatively small revenue size (€0.8 billion on a pro forma basis in the last twelve months ended September 2022) due to the operations in a niche market, although improved with the acquisition of Sebach; (2) its exposure to the cyclical construction market (70%), however with some diversification through the events, military and other segment (30% of sales); (3) some event risk associated with its private equity ownership; and (4) risks of lower demand in the next 12-18 months due to the weakening of macroeconomic conditions in its core markets - Germany and Italy, which represent around 45% and 15% of the company's revenues, respectively.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers TTD's liquidity good. The company had €97 million of cash as of September-end 2022 and it also has access to the €155 million of guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 issued under Freshworld Holding IV GmbH, which was €30 million drawn at September-end 2022.

Moody's forecasts TTD's annual FCF will remain positive, supported by its high margins and low net working capital requirements, partly offset by capital spending requirements. Approximately half of the capex is expansionary, and the company could postpone it in a scenario of weaker than expected macroeconomic environment. Moody's expects that positive FCF will be used for repayment of RCF drawings and to fund bolt-on acquisitions.

The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to maintain an ample headroom under its covenant in the next 12-18 months.

There are no major debt maturities until 2026, when the guaranteed senior secured term loans and the RCF mature.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure includes the guaranteed senior secured term loans and the RCF, which rank pari passu and constitute the majority of the liabilities. Accordingly, Moody's aligns the B2 instrument rating with the CFR. The facilities are guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries and benefit from a guarantor coverage test of not less than 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. The security collateral includes shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of material subsidiaries.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's strong market position, its good pricing power and its profitability improvement initiatives will support margin stability in the next 12-18 months. The outlook also assumes the company will continue to generate positive FCF and use it primarily for debt reduction or potential add-on acquisitions, or both, allowing the Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA to gradually strengthen towards 4.5x in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise based on expectations for (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30% on a sustained basis; (3) FCF/debt in the mid to high single digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis; and (4) good liquidity.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 6.0x; (2) FCF turns negative on a sustained basis resulting in deterioration of company's liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Freshworld Holding III GmbH

Withdrawals:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, previously rated B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Positive

..Issuer: Freshworld Holding IV GmbH

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: TTD Holding III GmbH

Assignments:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH is based in Ratingen, Germany, provides portable toilet and sanitation equipment rental and services worldwide. The company is a market leader in eight of its top 10 focus countries. Its pro forma net sales and company-adjusted EBITDA were around €770 million and €245 million, respectively, in the last twelve months ended September 2022. The company is majority owned by the funds advised by Apax Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

