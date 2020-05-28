Moody's affirms Freudenberg's A3 rating, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A3 long-term issuer rating of German manufacturing company Freudenberg SE ("Freudenberg"). The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Freudenberg's credit profile, including its exposure to the automotive industry have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Freudenberg remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

"The decision to affirm Freudenberg's A3 rating reflects the company's solid business profile and market position which allows for stable cash flow generation as well as its sound financial profile which is mirrored in moderate net leverage and a strong liquidity position. This is reflected in 2019 credit metrics, including free cash flow to debt of 11.5% and net debt to EBITDA of 1.5x", said Oliver Giani, Moody's lead analyst for Freudenberg. "While we expect the company's performance in 2020 to be negatively impacted by the macroeconomic contraction, in particular the automotive related activities, we expect a substantial recovery in 2021 back to historical performance levels", Mr. Giani continues.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Freudenberg's diversification will help the company to limit the negative effects of the fast spreading of the coronavirus outbreak on its credit quality. While Moody's expects Freudenberg to suffer a substantial revenue decline in the magnitude of 10% to 15% and subsequently show a constrained operating performance this year, the company's ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow should support a swift recovery. Through the cycle Moody's expects Freudenberg to be able to (1) maintain its operating margin at high single digits, (2) manage leverage at a level around 2.0x adjusted debt/EBITDA and (3) generate retained cash flow well above 40% of net debt. The stable outlook also incorporates that the group will preserve a conservative financial policy and a healthy liquidity profile consistent with an A-rated company.

Freudenberg SE's (Freudenberg) A3 rating benefits from a diversified and balanced portfolio of activities, albeit with a material exposure to the automotive industry. The family owned company has a global presence and operates in largely uncorrelated niche markets. It actively manages its business portfolio such that it achieves or maintains the first or second position in the markets in which it operates. Freudenberg's rating further considers the group's sound financial profile with a solid balance sheet, historically solid profit margins and cash generation capacity as well as its strong liquidity position. Freudenberg is helmed by an experienced management team that adheres to a conservative financial policy and is sourced outside the company's family owners.

At the same time, the rating takes into account the company's exposure to cyclical and competitive industries as well as strong purchasing power of its customers, particularly in the automotive industry, accounting for about 44% of turnover as at year-end 2019. Other factors constraining the company's current rating include somewhat weak profitability and the challenge to cope with volatile raw material prices. Finally, the private status of the company is limiting access to potential equity financing.

LIQUIDITY

Our liquidity assessment assumes that the owners of Freudenberg will continue to provide shareholder loans, which have historically proven to be a reliable and stable source of financing. Freudenberg follows a conservative treasury policy by maintaining a solid liquidity position with sizeable amounts of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as well as adequate credit lines, which have remained largely unused in the past. We consider Freudenberg's liquidity profile to be solid and expect the company to have sufficient resources to cover liquidity needs arising from maturing debt and operating expenditures beyond the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Rating pressure could evolve (1) upon signs that Freudenberg is hit by the current crisis more severely than anticipated indicated by revenue falling below €8 billion or free cash flow turning negative or (2) if it becomes unlikely that Freudenberg is able to sustainably achieve debt protection metrics in line with the A3 rating category. This could be evidenced by, for instance, an operating margin below 7% (2019: 8.1%), a retained cash flow coverage ratio below 40% of net debt (2019: 40.3%) or leverage exceeding 2.25x debt/EBITDA (2019: 2.3x). Material debt financed M&A activity that impacts financial leverage could also exert downward pressure on the rating.

Albeit currently unlikely, upside potential could build in case Freudenberg can sustainably achieve a step-change in credit quality evidenced by stability of operating and financial performance through the cycle in the context of its diversified business profile. Moody's would consider to upgrade Freudenberg's ratings should the company be able to further increase the diversification of end markets and demonstrate that it can sustainably achieve an operating margin in the low-teens and debt protection metrics such as debt/EBITDA below 1.5x and RCF/ net debt above 50%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Freudenberg & Co. KG, founded in 1849 by Carl Johann Freudenberg and headquartered in Weinheim, Germany, is a business owned by some 320 family members. Freudenberg & Co. KG is the holding company of Freudenberg SE, which is in turn the holding of a diversified group of companies, active in the business areas of Sealing and Vibration Control Technology, Nonwovens, Home and Cleaning Solutions (e.g. under the Vileda brand), Specialties and Others (mainly lubricants and release agents). In 2019, group sales totaled €9.5 billion, generated by more than 49,000 employees in some 60 countries globally. Freudenberg generates most of its revenues from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive industry (44% of 2019 revenues), followed by the mechanical and plant engineering (11%) and household products sold to end customers (10%). In 2019, 46% of Freudenberg's revenues were generated in Europe, 27% in North America and 22% in Asia.

