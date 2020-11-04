Moody's affirms Fujitsu's A3 rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

Tokyo, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Fujitsu Limited's A3 issuer
rating. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook
to stable from negative.
The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of Fujitsu's credit quality,
including the execution of the company's business restructuring
and the effect on its profitability.
"The affirmation of the A3 rating and change in outlook to stable from
negative reflect our view that Fujitsu's restructuring is starting
to bear fruit, with a sustainable, structural improvement
in its margin," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's
Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The recovery in Fujitsu's margin has exceeded Moody's earlier
expectation, indicating the success of its five-year restructuring
program which is about to finish this year. Divestments of underperforming
legacy businesses and cost reductions are improving profitability,
while contracted revenue from longstanding customers underpins earnings
stability. Fujitsu has also maintained a conservative financial
policy that has led to organic deleveraging and a stronger balance sheet.
With the restructuring over the past five years to divest manufacturing-oriented
businesses, Fujitsu's model is now more clearly focused on
its service-oriented Technology Solutions business, which
benefits from rising demand for digitalization and 5G deployment.
Margin improvement from the restructuring was evident in Fujitsu's
results for the 12 months ended September 2020, with an operating
profit and margin of JPY203 billion and 5.5%, respectively,
up from JPY130 billion and 3.3% in fiscal 2018.
Fujitsu has also deleveraged faster than expectations as it used free
cash flow to pay down debt. As a result, its debt/EBITDA
ratio has fallen from the mid-2x range over the past few years
to about 1.3x for the 12 months ended September 2020.
Fujitsu's A3 rating reflects the company's large scale and strong
presence in the domestic IT and telecommunication industry, backed
by its broad service and product offering, as well as its stable
client relationships with domestic major institutions. Furthermore,
the company has a conservative financial policy with low financial leverage,
moderate shareholder payouts and excellent liquidity.
At the same time, Fujitsu's rating is constrained by its geographic
concentration in Japan and its low profitability when compared to global
peers such as International Business Machines Corporation (A2 stable).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fujitsu will
sustain stable earnings and improved profitability as it realizes the
benefits from its restructuring. The contractual and longstanding
business relationships with major clients should provide a strong earnings
base as well as longer term demand for digitalization, 5G deployment
and other IT services. The stable outlook assumes the company will
focus on organic growth and that it will generate free cash flow to avoid
increasing debt.
Moody's could upgrade Fujitsu's rating if it strengthens its
market position both in Japan and overseas, significantly broadens
its service offerings, and strengthens profitability and leverage,
so that its EBITDA margin remains above 15% and debt/EBITDA stays
below 1.5x.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Fujitsu's rating
if the company faces a sustained decline in its revenue due to a more
competitive operating environment, if it fails to capture growing
demand for its digitalization and 5G businesses, or in case of a
rapid decline in demand for its traditional IT services. For example,
Moody's could downgrade the rating if debt/EBITDA exceeds the low-2x
range, its EBITDA margin stays below 10%, or if FCF/debt
falls below 10%.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology
(Japanese) published in September 2018. and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Fujitsu Limited, headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading IT service
provider in Japan.
