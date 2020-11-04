Moody's affirms Fujitsu's A3 rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

Tokyo, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Fujitsu Limited's A3 issuer rating. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of Fujitsu's credit quality, including the execution of the company's business restructuring and the effect on its profitability.

"The affirmation of the A3 rating and change in outlook to stable from negative reflect our view that Fujitsu's restructuring is starting to bear fruit, with a sustainable, structural improvement in its margin," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The recovery in Fujitsu's margin has exceeded Moody's earlier expectation, indicating the success of its five-year restructuring program which is about to finish this year. Divestments of underperforming legacy businesses and cost reductions are improving profitability, while contracted revenue from longstanding customers underpins earnings stability. Fujitsu has also maintained a conservative financial policy that has led to organic deleveraging and a stronger balance sheet.

With the restructuring over the past five years to divest manufacturing-oriented businesses, Fujitsu's model is now more clearly focused on its service-oriented Technology Solutions business, which benefits from rising demand for digitalization and 5G deployment.

Margin improvement from the restructuring was evident in Fujitsu's results for the 12 months ended September 2020, with an operating profit and margin of JPY203 billion and 5.5%, respectively, up from JPY130 billion and 3.3% in fiscal 2018.

Fujitsu has also deleveraged faster than expectations as it used free cash flow to pay down debt. As a result, its debt/EBITDA ratio has fallen from the mid-2x range over the past few years to about 1.3x for the 12 months ended September 2020.

Fujitsu's A3 rating reflects the company's large scale and strong presence in the domestic IT and telecommunication industry, backed by its broad service and product offering, as well as its stable client relationships with domestic major institutions. Furthermore, the company has a conservative financial policy with low financial leverage, moderate shareholder payouts and excellent liquidity.

At the same time, Fujitsu's rating is constrained by its geographic concentration in Japan and its low profitability when compared to global peers such as International Business Machines Corporation (A2 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fujitsu will sustain stable earnings and improved profitability as it realizes the benefits from its restructuring. The contractual and longstanding business relationships with major clients should provide a strong earnings base as well as longer term demand for digitalization, 5G deployment and other IT services. The stable outlook assumes the company will focus on organic growth and that it will generate free cash flow to avoid increasing debt.

Moody's could upgrade Fujitsu's rating if it strengthens its market position both in Japan and overseas, significantly broadens its service offerings, and strengthens profitability and leverage, so that its EBITDA margin remains above 15% and debt/EBITDA stays below 1.5x.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Fujitsu's rating if the company faces a sustained decline in its revenue due to a more competitive operating environment, if it fails to capture growing demand for its digitalization and 5G businesses, or in case of a rapid decline in demand for its traditional IT services. For example, Moody's could downgrade the rating if debt/EBITDA exceeds the low-2x range, its EBITDA margin stays below 10%, or if FCF/debt falls below 10%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology (Japanese) published in September 2018. and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fujitsu Limited, headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading IT service provider in Japan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryohei Nishio

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

