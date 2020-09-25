Moody's affirms Fulton Financial Corporation's ratings (senior unsecured Baa1); outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of Fulton Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association (collectively "Fulton"). Fulton Financial's long-term senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings are Baa1. The bank has a standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a3 and is rated A1/Prime-1 for long-and short-term bank deposits. The rating outlook for both entities is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Fulton Bank, National Association

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Fulton Bank, National Association

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmations of Fulton Bank's a3 BCA and the ratings of the holding company and bank reflect Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone credit profile. The BCA is based on Fulton's good funding and liquidity supported by a large core deposit base, which protects the bank against unexpected market shocks. It has also maintained solid preprovision profitability despite the pressure from low interest rates. Its key credit challenges are concentrations in commercial real estate (CRE) and large lending relationships. Capitalization is sound, but a relative credit weakness to Fulton's financial profile.

A key credit strength for Fulton is its overall liquidity profile, which is driven by its low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, resulting in limited refinancing risk. Its market funds/tangible banking assets ratio was a low 3.3% as of 30 June 2020, reflecting the bank's large and growing deposit base. It also modestly reduced its Federal Home Loan Bank advances with a balance sheet restructuring in the second quarter but even with the previously higher level of wholesale borrowings, its market funding reliance was low. Additionally, over the last year its deposit growth has outpaced loan growth. The bank's liquid resources equaled 16.8% of tangible banking assets as of 30 June 2020, which is a lesser credit strength than its funding profile but consistent with its a3 BCA, and in line with its US regional bank peers.

Fulton's profitability, like peers, is pressured by low rates and high credit costs with the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard and the expected effects of the coronavirus. Its net income/tangible asset ratio of 0.54% for the first half of 2020 was about half of the annual 2019 ratio, but remains in line with its peers. Its net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter, 63 basis points lower than a year ago. Although its preprovision profitability has declined in 2020 from low interest rates, the decline was muted by strength in mortgage banking and about flat noninterest expense.

Fulton's longstanding key credit challenge has been its concentration in CRE (including farmland), which equaled about one-quarter of loans or 2.8 times its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 30 June 2020. Positively, the construction portion, which would typically experience higher loss severity under stress, is modest in size equaling 5% of loans as of the same date. Fulton's CRE credit costs were relatively modest during the financial crisis of 2008-09 indicating conservative underwriting standards. The quality of Fulton's CRE portfolio has also been supported by the geographic distribution of properties in more stable markets in suburban, rural areas and small towns throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Another concentration, which has been highlighted in the financial results of three different quarters over the last two years, is the company's large single client relationships. There was a borrower fraud in the second quarter of 2018 and then two less material credit issues in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2019, which also arose from single borrower relationships.

Fulton's capitalization is sound, but a relative weakness compared to its anticipated performance on other financial metrics. Its 30 June 2020 Moody's TCE ratio of 9.20% is 48 basis points lower than a year ago. The company suspended share repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 and the rating agency expects that this measure will remain above 9% in the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A reduction in its CRE concentration and strengthening of Fulton's capitalization could create upward pressure on its standalone BCA and ratings. Lower reliance on market funding or higher liquidity resources would also be positive for the ratings.

The most likely source of downward pressure on its standalone BCA and ratings would be a significant decline in the company's capitalization or significant and sustained deterioration in asset quality or profitability relative to same-rated peers. A higher concentration in CRE or the construction component would also be negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Sahu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

