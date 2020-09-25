Moody's affirms Fulton Financial Corporation's ratings (senior unsecured Baa1); outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the ratings of Fulton Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary,
Fulton Bank, National Association (collectively "Fulton").
Fulton Financial's long-term senior unsecured and subordinated
debt ratings are Baa1. The bank has a standalone baseline credit
assessment (BCA) of a3 and is rated A1/Prime-1 for long-and
short-term bank deposits. The rating outlook for both entities
is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Fulton Bank, National Association
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed A3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fulton Financial Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Fulton Bank, National Association
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmations of Fulton Bank's a3 BCA and the ratings of the holding
company and bank reflect Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone
credit profile. The BCA is based on Fulton's good funding
and liquidity supported by a large core deposit base, which protects
the bank against unexpected market shocks. It has also maintained
solid preprovision profitability despite the pressure from low interest
rates. Its key credit challenges are concentrations in commercial
real estate (CRE) and large lending relationships. Capitalization
is sound, but a relative credit weakness to Fulton's financial
profile.
A key credit strength for Fulton is its overall liquidity profile,
which is driven by its low reliance on confidence-sensitive market
funding, resulting in limited refinancing risk. Its market
funds/tangible banking assets ratio was a low 3.3% as of
30 June 2020, reflecting the bank's large and growing deposit base.
It also modestly reduced its Federal Home Loan Bank advances with a balance
sheet restructuring in the second quarter but even with the previously
higher level of wholesale borrowings, its market funding reliance
was low. Additionally, over the last year its deposit growth
has outpaced loan growth. The bank's liquid resources equaled 16.8%
of tangible banking assets as of 30 June 2020, which is a lesser
credit strength than its funding profile but consistent with its a3 BCA,
and in line with its US regional bank peers.
Fulton's profitability, like peers, is pressured by
low rates and high credit costs with the implementation of the current
expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard and the expected effects
of the coronavirus. Its net income/tangible asset ratio of 0.54%
for the first half of 2020 was about half of the annual 2019 ratio,
but remains in line with its peers. Its net interest margin was
2.81% for the second quarter, 63 basis points lower
than a year ago. Although its preprovision profitability has declined
in 2020 from low interest rates, the decline was muted by strength
in mortgage banking and about flat noninterest expense.
Fulton's longstanding key credit challenge has been its concentration
in CRE (including farmland), which equaled about one-quarter
of loans or 2.8 times its Moody's tangible common equity
(TCE) as of 30 June 2020. Positively, the construction portion,
which would typically experience higher loss severity under stress,
is modest in size equaling 5% of loans as of the same date.
Fulton's CRE credit costs were relatively modest during the financial
crisis of 2008-09 indicating conservative underwriting standards.
The quality of Fulton's CRE portfolio has also been supported by the geographic
distribution of properties in more stable markets in suburban, rural
areas and small towns throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Another concentration,
which has been highlighted in the financial results of three different
quarters over the last two years, is the company's large single
client relationships. There was a borrower fraud in the second
quarter of 2018 and then two less material credit issues in the fourth
quarters of 2018 and 2019, which also arose from single borrower
relationships.
Fulton's capitalization is sound, but a relative weakness compared
to its anticipated performance on other financial metrics. Its
30 June 2020 Moody's TCE ratio of 9.20% is 48 basis
points lower than a year ago. The company suspended share repurchases
in the first quarter of 2020 and the rating agency expects that this measure
will remain above 9% in the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A reduction in its CRE concentration and strengthening of Fulton's
capitalization could create upward pressure on its standalone BCA and
ratings. Lower reliance on market funding or higher liquidity resources
would also be positive for the ratings.
The most likely source of downward pressure on its standalone BCA and
ratings would be a significant decline in the company's capitalization
or significant and sustained deterioration in asset quality or profitability
relative to same-rated peers. A higher concentration in
CRE or the construction component would also be negative.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rita Sahu, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
