Moody's affirms GATX's Baa2 long-term senior unsecured rating; outlook remains stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed GATX Corp.'s (GATX) Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)Baa2 senior unsecured shelf rating and its Prime-2 short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings. Moody's has also affirmed GATX Financial Corporation's Baa1 backed senior secured pass-through rating. The outlooks on GATX and GATX Financial Corporation remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation is based on GATX's substantial equity cushion (19.2% tangible common equity/tangible managed assets as of 31 December 2022) and its well-established competitive positioning in the full-service railcar leasing market, supporting its solid performance through economic cycles. Moody's expects that GATX's lease revenues will improve by low single digit percentages in the next 12-18 months, supported by improving renewal lease rates vs. expiring lease rates on the company's North American railcar fleet. Utilization and lease rates will continue to benefit from strong demand for existing railcars in the face of new railcar shortages. Lease rates on the existing railcar fleet as a result of inflationary pressures on new railcar production costs are increasing railcar prices.

GATX's business model has proven to be relatively resilient throughout economic cycles primarily due to its disciplined approach to railcar management, differentiated customer service, and fleet (over 160 different car types in Rail North America) and customer diversity. GATX also maintains good liquidity supported by its cash holdings, revolving facilities and a high percentage of unencumbered assets that the company can pledge in order to secure additional liquidity if needed. However, GATX's business exposure in the petroleum and chemical industries presents risks because it leads to performance volatility and regulatory and litigation risks. Additionally, GATX's ownership of 19 aircraft engines as well as exposure to this asset class through its joint venture with Rolls-Royce results in additional residual value risk, though these investments have performed well historically.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that GATX's profits and cash flow, albeit weakened, will continue to demonstrate resilience through the cycle and that adequate liquidity will be maintained. The stable outlook also anticipates debt/equity leverage rising to around 3.5x, just below the level that it was prior to tax reform. Additionally, it currently incorporates limited residual risk from the joint venture with Rolls-Royce plc.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if GATX improves its currently low debt-to-equity leverage while maintaining strong liquidity and profitability.

The ratings could be downgraded if GATX were to increase leverage to greater than 5.0x (Moody's adjusted debt-to-equity leverage), or suffer a sustained decline in profitability in its own operations or the operations of the aircraft spare engine leasing joint venture with Rolls-Royce plc. A material decrease in GATX's liquidity runway could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Chicago-based GATX Corp. is a leading provider of railcar leasing and associated services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its railcar leasing activities are its most significant source of earnings and are conducted through its Rail North America and Rail International business segments, the latter composed primarily of GATX Rail Europe. GATX, through its Portfolio Management segment owns 19 aircraft spare engines and also invests in joint ventures collectively known as Rolls Royce & Partners Finance, which engages in leasing commercial aircraft spare engines. GATX managed approximately $9.1 billion in operating assets as of 31 December 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019.

