Moody's affirms GEMS' B3 CFR; outlook changed to positive

London, 03 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") of GEMS MENASA Cayman Ltd (GEMS), a provider of kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) private-pay education in the Middle East and the UK. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B3-PD probability of default rating and the B3 ratings on the company's $750 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B due 2026, $900 million senior secured notes due 2026 and $200 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025. The rating outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of GEMS' B3 CFR and change of outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectation that GEMS will continue to reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage towards 7.0x within the next 12 to 18 months from a peak of 10.1x in the 12 months to 28 February 2021. Strong student enrolments for the 2022 academic year and the resumption of the company's transportation and support services will support EBITDA growth in the next 12 months. Sustained student enrolment growth and possible fee increases could lead to further improvements in GEMS' credit metrics during the 2023 academic year. However, the risk of disruption of these services by preventive sanitary measures will persist.

GEMS' B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's strong market position as the largest private-pay education provider in the United Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable); good revenue visibility from committed student enrolments; good operational track record with a focus on organic growth and profitability; and healthy liquidity. Improved prospects for a sustained economic recovery in the UAE, especially in the context of supportive oil prices, will strengthen the operating environment for GEMS in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Conversely, the CFR remains constrained by GEMS' geographical concentration to Dubai, especially given the emirate's restrictive and unpredictable regulations in the education sector; competitive pressure in the premium segment, towards which GEMS has some concentration of earnings; high Moody's-adjusted leverage; and a lack of track record of free cash flow generation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GEMS' credit metrics will gradually improve towards Moody's rating guidance for a B2 rating in the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

GEMS has sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations in the next 12 months and to support any temporary operating volatility. GEMS had $281 million of cash and cash equivalents as of 30 November 2021 and an undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. Together with cash from operations of around $200 million for the next 12 months, these will cover Moody's estimates of around $200 million of capital spending (including IFRS16 lease payments), $40 million of short-term debt maturities and around $25 million of dividend payments.

The revolving facility contains one springing Net Senior Secured Leverage covenant which is set at 8.5x and tested quarterly only when the RCF is drawn above $80 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines and is sustained below 7x, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense increases towards 1.5x, free cash flow becomes positive, and liquidity is maintained at an adequate level.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to decline below 8x, if free cash flow remains negative for a prolonged period, or if liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45.

CORPORATE PROFILE

GEMS MENASA Cayman Ltd (GEMS) is a provider of kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12) private-pay education in the Middle East. GEMS owns and operates 60 schools across the UAE (41), UK (17) and Qatar (2) teaching c. 125 thousand students as of 30 November 2021. GEMS was founded in Dubai in 1968 by the Varkey family, who still owns 66.5% of the company. The company generated revenues of $1 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $329 million in the twelve months to 30 November 2021.

