Moody's affirms GEMS' B3 CFR; outlook changed to positive

London, 03 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") of GEMS MENASA Cayman
Ltd (GEMS), a provider of kindergarten to 12th grade (K-12)
private-pay education in the Middle East and the UK. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the company's B3-PD probability of default rating
and the B3 ratings on the company's $750 million guaranteed senior
secured term loan B due 2026, $900 million senior secured
notes due 2026 and $200 million guaranteed senior secured revolving
credit facility due 2025. The rating outlook has been changed to
positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of GEMS' B3 CFR and change of outlook to positive reflects
Moody's expectation that GEMS will continue to reduce its Moody's-adjusted
leverage towards 7.0x within the next 12 to 18 months from a peak
of 10.1x in the 12 months to 28 February 2021. Strong student
enrolments for the 2022 academic year and the resumption of the company's
transportation and support services will support EBITDA growth in the
next 12 months. Sustained student enrolment growth and possible
fee increases could lead to further improvements in GEMS' credit
metrics during the 2023 academic year. However, the risk
of disruption of these services by preventive sanitary measures will persist.
GEMS' B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's strong market
position as the largest private-pay education provider in the United
Arab Emirates (Aa2 stable); good revenue visibility from committed
student enrolments; good operational track record with a focus on
organic growth and profitability; and healthy liquidity. Improved
prospects for a sustained economic recovery in the UAE, especially
in the context of supportive oil prices, will strengthen the operating
environment for GEMS in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Conversely, the CFR remains constrained by GEMS' geographical concentration
to Dubai, especially given the emirate's restrictive and unpredictable
regulations in the education sector; competitive pressure in the
premium segment, towards which GEMS has some concentration of earnings;
high Moody's-adjusted leverage; and a lack of track record
of free cash flow generation.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GEMS' credit
metrics will gradually improve towards Moody's rating guidance for a B2
rating in the next 12-18 months.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
GEMS has sufficient liquidity to meet its financial obligations in the
next 12 months and to support any temporary operating volatility.
GEMS had $281 million of cash and cash equivalents as of 30 November
2021 and an undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility maturing
in 2025. Together with cash from operations of around $200
million for the next 12 months, these will cover Moody's estimates
of around $200 million of capital spending (including IFRS16 lease
payments), $40 million of short-term debt maturities
and around $25 million of dividend payments.
The revolving facility contains one springing Net Senior Secured Leverage
covenant which is set at 8.5x and tested quarterly only when the
RCF is drawn above $80 million.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines
and is sustained below 7x, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest
expense increases towards 1.5x, free cash flow becomes positive,
and liquidity is maintained at an adequate level.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA fails to decline below 8x, if free cash flow remains
negative for a prolonged period, or if liquidity weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Thomas Le Guay, +971
(423) 795-45.
CORPORATE PROFILE
GEMS MENASA Cayman Ltd (GEMS) is a provider of kindergarten to 12th grade
(K-12) private-pay education in the Middle East.
GEMS owns and operates 60 schools across the UAE (41), UK (17) and
Qatar (2) teaching c. 125 thousand students as of 30 November 2021.
GEMS was founded in Dubai in 1968 by the Varkey family, who still
owns 66.5% of the company. The company generated
revenues of $1 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $329
million in the twelve months to 30 November 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mikhail Shipilov
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Rehan Akbar, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454