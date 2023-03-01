Moody's affirms GHD's B3 CFR , outlook changed to negative from stable

Paris, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) at the level of Cidron Gloria Holding GmbH ("GHD" or the "company"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 rating of the €360 million backed senior secured term loan maturing in August 2026 and the B3 rating of the €80 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing February 2026, both issued by GHD Verwaltung GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland, a subsidiary of Cidron Gloria Holding GmbH. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the further weakening of the company's credit metrics in 2022 compared to both 2021 and Moody's expectations. Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA reached 10.4x and Moody's-adjusted EBITA to interest expense dropped to around 1.0x in 2022. The rating was already weakly positioned, evidenced by relatively weak leverage metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 8.2x in 2021. The action also reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics are unlikely to recover to levels commensurate with a B3 rating over the next 12 months, with leverage remaining above 8.0x in 2023, as well as a degree of execution risk with regards to the company's plans for improving operating efficiency and organic growth of its homecare services division within an already challenging operating environment due to continuing pricing pressure and competitive hiring market. Given the current very weak rating positioning of GHD, the company needs to swiftly demonstrate its ability to turnaround the operating performance of the group to sustain its current rating. Moody's recognizes that the company's liquidity remains adequate with no near term refinancing risks.

In the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects limited revenue and EBITDA growth in the low single digit levels. Moody's also expects EBITDA management adjustments to continue to negatively weigh on the credit metrics with leverage remaining at around 10.0x in 2023 before coming down toward 8.0x in 2024. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that GHD's liquidity should remain adequate in the next 12 months driven by the company's adequate cash balance and access to €80 million undrawn RCF. Moody's expects free cash flow generation to be limited in 2023 due to limited EBITDA improvement and high interest payments.

GHD's B3 ratings are constrained by the company's (1) high leverage, (2) the lack of geographic diversification which exposes the company to change in regulation, macro-economic trends or other country-specific topics, (3) continuous pricing pressure from health insurance companies reimbursing most of GHD's products and services which constraints margins.

Conversely, B3 ratings continue to be supported by the company's (1) leading position in the medical home care market in Germany, (2) barriers to entry, supported by GHD's large and well-spread network of licensed nurses and its long-term relationships with health insurance companies, hospitals and patients, (3) positive underlying fundamental trends, which drive demand for home care medical services and products.

LIQUIDITY

GHD's liquidity is adequate supported by (1) €29.7 million of cash on balance as of December 2022 (5% of revenue), (2) €80 million RCF, fully undrawn as of end December 2022, and (3) long-dated debt maturities with the backed senior secured term loan and the RCF maturing in 2026. The RCF is subject to a springing covenant (net leverage to be below 11.15x) tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. As of December 2022, the net debt leverage as calculated by the company, was 8.09x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PDR at B3-PD incorporates our assumption of a 50% recovery rate, reflecting GHD's debt structure, which is composed of first-lien backed senior secured bank credit facilities with no maintenance covenant. The B3 instrument rating on the backed senior secured bank credit facilities is in line with the CFR in the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package consists of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the execution risks associated with the operating improvement required to maintain the rating in the current B3 category. The required operating improvement notably include improvement in organic growth, margin increase and positive FCF generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the short-term. However, upward pressure could arise if the company recovers its historical high EBITDA margin levels of above 10%; if its leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, were to decrease materially and sustainably below 6.0x; Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense were to increase above 2.0x; and Moody's-adjusted FCF were to increase above 5% for a sustained period of time.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's operating performance fails to improve so that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to materially decrease from the current high levels of around 10.0x, its FCF would turn negative for a prolonged period of time, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense were to decrease towards 1.0x or its liquidity weakens. Any debt-funded acquisition or shareholder-friendly action, such as dividends, could also strain the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Leila Ezzoubair

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

