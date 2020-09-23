Moody's affirms GMR's B2 CFR; downgrades senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Global Medical Response, Inc.'s ("GMR") corporate ratings, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Caa1 rating of unsecured term loan and unsecured notes. At the same time, Moody's downgraded GMR's senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the first lien term loan reflects the proposed change in the company's capital structure. The company will increase the senior secured debts due 2025 by $370 million and use the proceeds to retire the $370 million unsecured notes due 2023. The downgrade of the company's senior secured debt rating reflects the increase in expected loss, as the level of cushion provided by the junior unsecured capital will be reduced.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR reflects the leverage neutral nature of the transaction. The proposed change in the capital structure is slightly credit positive for the CFR (despite negatively affecting the senior secured debt rating) because it will extend debt maturities and reduce interest expense.

The following ratings were downgraded:

Global Medical Response, Inc.

... $1.5 billion senior secured loan (including $130 million upsize) due 2025 to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

... $1.455 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2025 to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

... $740 million secured notes (including $240 million upsize) due 2025 to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

The following ratings were affirmed:

Global Medical Response, Inc.

... Corporate Family Rating at B2

... Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD

... $730 million unsecured term loan due 2026 at Caa1 (LGD6 from LGD5)

The following rating was affirmed and will be withdrawn at the close of the refinancing transaction:

Global Medical Response, Inc.

... $370 million unsecured notes due 2023 at Caa1 (LGD6 from LGD5)

The following rating remains unchanged and will be withdrawn at the close of the refinancing transaction:

Global Medical Response, Inc.

... $1.9 billion senior secured term loan due 2022 at B1 (LGD3)

Outlook action:

The outlook is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GMR's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage, exposure to weather fluctuations in the air transport business and legislative uncertainties surrounding out-of-network reimbursements. Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA was approximately 5.8 times as of June 30, 2020, including the benefit of government grant aid in the second quarter of 2020. GMR's ratings benefit from the company's leading position as a provider of both air and ground emergency medical transportation services. The ratings benefit from a track record of successful integration of past acquisitions, significant diversification by geography, payor and services.

The rating outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that GMR will generate low-to-mid single-digit organic EBITDA growth and will continue to expand its footprint through tuck-in acquisitions.

As a provider of emergency transport services, GMR faces high social risk. An industry structure where a significant proportion of emergency transport services are provided on an out-of-network basis results in patients getting "surprise medical bills". Several legislative proposals have been introduced in the U.S. Congress that aim to eliminate or reduce the impact of such bills. Due to reasons like the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming elections, the progress for any surprise medical bill legislation has been slow. Nevertheless, there is continued risk of a legislative action that would adversely impact the company's profitability.

GMR's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by a private equity investor. The company adopted an aggressive acquisition strategy since it was acquired by KKR in 2015. Following KKR's ownership, the company made two large scale acquisitions -- Air Medical Resources Group Inc. (an air ambulance company) in 2017 and American Medical Response, Inc. (ground medical transportation company) in 2018, mostly funded with debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains revenue growth and maintains profitability such that adjusted debt to EBITDA declines below 5.5 times. Reduced risks around surprise medical bill legislation with respect to the air business could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates for reasons including adverse legislative actions; if GMR's financial policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Global Medical Response, Inc provides air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation through its wholly owned subsidiaries -- Air Medical Group Holdings LLC and AMR Holdco, Inc. The company is owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P (KKR). Net revenues were approximately $4.3 billion for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

