Moody's affirms GMR's ratings and assigns B1 rating to new term loan/notes; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Global Medical Response,
Inc.'s ("GMR") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 rating of senior
secured debt and Caa1 rating of unsecured debt. The outlook is
stable.
The rating affirmation reflects GMR's successful track record of
integrating two large acquisitions in the last 3 years. Through
these acquisitions, GMR has materially expanded its scale and improved
its diversification by services, payors and geography. By
having diversified emergency services, including both air and ground
transportation businesses, the company has been able to successfully
navigate the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and other market
challenges.
At the same time, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to the company's
new senior secured term loan and senior secured notes. The proceeds
will be used to refinance the outstanding balance on the existing term
loan B maturing in 2022 and to cover transaction fees and expenses.
The refinancing transaction will extend maturities in a leverage-neutral
manner.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Global Medical Response, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating at B2
Probability of Default Rating at B2-PD
$1.455 billion senior secured first lien term loan
due 2025 at B1 (LGD3)
$730 million unsecured term loan due 2026 at Caa1 (LGD5)
$370 million unsecured notes due 2023 at Caa1 (LGD5)
The following new ratings were assigned:
Global Medical Response, Inc.
$1.37 billion senior secured loan due 2025 at B1
(LGD3)
$500 million secured notes due 2025 at B1 (LGD3)
The following rating was affirmed and will be withdrawn at the close of
the refinancing transaction:
Global Medical Response, Inc.
$1.9 billion senior secured term loan due 2022 at
B1 (LGD3)
Outlook action:
The outlook is stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
GMR's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage,
exposure to weather fluctuations in the air transport business and legislative
uncertainties surrounding out-of-network reimbursements.
Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA was approximately
5.8 times as of June 30, 2020, including the benefit
of government grant aid in the second quarter of 2020. GMR's ratings
benefit from the company's leading position as a provider of both air
and ground emergency medical transportation services. The ratings
benefit from a track record of successful integration of past acquisitions,
significant diversification by geography, payor and services.
The rating outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects Moody's
view that GMR will generate low-to-mid single-digit
organic EBITDA growth and will continue to expand its footprint through
tuck-in acquisitions.
As a provider of emergency transport services, GMR faces high social
risk. An industry structure where a significant proportion of emergency
transport services are provided on an out-of-network basis
results in patients getting "surprise medical bills".
Several legislative proposals have been introduced in the U.S.
Congress that aim to eliminate or reduce the impact of such bills.
Due to reasons like the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming elections,
the progress for any surprise medical bill legislation has been slow.
Nevertheless, there is continued risk of a legislative action that
would adversely impact the company's profitability.
GMR's financial policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting
its ownership by a private equity investor. The company adopted
an aggressive acquisition strategy since it was acquired by KKR in 2015.
Following KKR's ownership, the company made two large scale
acquisitions -- Air Medical Resources Group Inc. (an air ambulance
company) in 2017 and American Medical Response, Inc. (ground
medical transportation company) in 2018, mostly funded with debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains revenue growth and maintains
profitability such that adjusted debt to EBITDA declines below 5.5
times. Reduced risks around surprise medical bill legislation with
respect to the air business could also support an upgrade.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates for
reasons including adverse legislative actions; if GMR's financial
policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity weakens.
Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5
times.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Global Medical Response, Inc provides air, ground, specialty
and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation
through its wholly owned subsidiaries -- Air Medical Group
Holdings LLC and AMR Holdco, Inc. The company is owned by
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P (KKR). Net
revenues were approximately $4.3 billion for the last twelve
months ended June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
