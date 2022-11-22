Moody's affirms GNL Quintero's Baa2 rating; stable outlook

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Baa2 rating assigned to GNL Quintero S.A.'s (GNL Quintero) senior unsecured notes due in 2029. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GNL Quintero S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GNL Quintero S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of GNL Quintero's Baa2 rating is supported by the stability and predictability of the company's cash flow from fully contracted operations under its Terminal Use Agreement (TUA). The take-or-pay (ToP) and cost pass-through clauses embedded in the TUA insulate GNL Quintero's revenue from commodity volume and price risk exposure, with payments calculated on a post-tax 10% real rate of return on assets. Revenue is also indexed to the US Producer Price Index (US-PPI), which will drive an expected increase in funds from operations (FFO) in 2022 and 2023, after a significant rise in 2021. The credit profile also factors in the critical importance of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal and the truck loading facility (TLF) to Chile's economy.

GNL Quintero's liquidity, debt profile amortization and solid operational track record also support the Baa2 rating. With no significant investments planned and annual debt amortization of $130 million through the notes' final maturity in 2029, GNL Quintero's leverage will decline steadily until the final amortization of the notes that is one year ahead of the TUA's termination. The credit profile takes into consideration our assumption that the company will maintain its liquidity position and distributions in line with the targeted fully amortization of the debt at final maturity. As a result of debt amortization, credit metrics will gradually improve; however, the single asset nature of the company's operations coupled with exposure to a limited number of shippers, namely Agesa (not rated); ENAP (Baa3 stable) and Enel Chile S.A. (Baa2 stable), constrain the ratings.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook takes into consideration our assumption that GNL Quintero will maintain solid operations and a prudent dividend policy during the upcoming years such that the company maintains a robust cash balance that allows it to comfortably repay its annual debt maturities. The stable outlook also takes into consideration our view that GNL Quintero's key leverage credit metrics will continue to improve as the company continues to repay its debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the single asset operations, shippers exposure and the remaining life of the company's contractual revenues, a rating upgrade is unlikely.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the company's business risk or shippers' profile or if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy that impairs liquidity for debt repayment. Quantitatively, a downgrade could be triggered if the company fails to generate the expected improvement in the ratio of FFO to debt to over 20% in 2023 and 30% in 2024 or if the DSCR is below 1.2 times.

Profile

GNL Quintero S.A. owns and operates one of the two- only Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regasification terminals in Chile that are critical to satisfy the country's energy needs. GNL Quintero's current ownership is split between a consortium formed by EIG and Fluxys, together 80% ownership, and ENAP for the remaining 20%. The consortium acquired their interest into the company in July 2022 from previous owners Enagas Chile SpA and OMERS Infrastructure Chile Holdings II SpA ( an investment vehicle of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System).

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

