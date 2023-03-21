Moody's affirms GPD Companies, Inc.'s B2 CFR, changes outlook to negative

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed GPD Companies, Inc.'s ("GPD") B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default rating and B3 senior secured rating. Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable due to weak operating performance and weak credit metrics.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GPD Companies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GPD Companies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GPD's B2 corporate family rating reflects good market position and geographic and customer diversification, offset by high balance sheet leverage and low operating margins and supplier concentration risk. The company has been negatively impacted by customer destocking and declining resin prices, leaving it with higher priced unsold inventory that negatively impacted margins. Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins, which are typically low for distributors, declined further to 2.9% in the twelve months ended December 2022 from a high of 6% during the post-COVID rebound in 2021 and 4.4% in 2020. As a result Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA rose to 8.7x as of December 2022. Moody's expects margin improvement as the company has worked through higher cost inventory and releases working capital, lowering leverage down to 6.7x in fiscal 2023, which is still high for the rating. The company needs to demonstrate margin improvement for a few consecutive quarters, generate free cash flow and improve leverage metrics to maintain the rating. In addition, while the company has extended its revolver to October 2025, it needs to bring leverage down and generate consistent free cash flow to reduce refinancing risk. The company's notes mature in 2026. Risks to margin and EBITDA improvement include weaker than expected growth and continued decline in volume. The company has implemented improved inventory management process to better manage its inventory levels and customer orders.

The company benefits from its asset-light model that requires minimal capex and supports free cash flow generation. The rating also reflects the company's leading market share positions in plastics distribution North America and Europe, good end-market and customer diversification, long-term relationships with customers and broad product offering, engineered thermoplastics. The company generates about half of sales from engineered thermoplastics, which are specified into customer production and generate higher gross unit margins than commodity polypropylene and polyethylene sales.

GPD's liquidity is good, supported by cash on hand, projected free cash flow generation over the next 12 months and revolver availability. The company had $37 million cash on hand as of December 2022. The company also has a $270 million ABL revolver with approximately $125.7 million outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and $68 million undrawn available. The facility matures in October 2025. The revolver contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test that does not become effective unless excess availability plus suppressed availability falls below 17.5% of the facility or $40.5 million. Moody's does not expect the covenants will be tested in the near term. There are no near-term maturities, but notes mature in 2026. The majority of assets are encumbered by the revolver and secured notes, leaving little alternative liquidity sources.

The negative rating outlook reflects sequential decline in operating margin and weak credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating, if the company targets a more conservative balance sheet leverage target, exhibits top-line growth, organically or inorganically, that drives EBITDA growth and manages leverage to below 4.0x on a consistent basis.

Given our negative outlook, the company needs to demonstrate return to normalized profit margins over the next few quarters. Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if leverage were sustained above 5.0x or if EBITDA margins remain below 4.0% or if free cash flow turns negative again and borrowings on the revolver increase. Debt funded M&A activity amidst already stressed credit metrics could also lead to a downgrade.

GPD Companies, Inc., based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a holding company formed by One Rock Capital Partners LLC. Its operational entities currently include Nexeo Plastics, a leading plastics distributor in North America and Europe, as well as Distrupol, a leading plastics distributor in the UK and Nordic regions. Annual revenues for the LTM December 31, 2022 were roughly $2.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

