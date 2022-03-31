Moody's affirms GRDA's, OK A1 rating; outlook is stable

Approximately $1.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed the A1 rating assigned to Grand River Dam Authority, OK's (GRDA or the Authority) Revenue Bonds. Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's assigned an A1 rating to GRDA's $195 million Revenue Bonds, Refunding Series 2022 (Federally Taxable).

The Series 2022 bonds will rank on par with GRDA's existing Electric Revenue Bonds and proceeds from the offering will be used to refund a similar amount of existing bonds for an overall cost savings estimated at approximately $7 million. GRDA's rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GRDA's A1 rating considers the strong cash flow visibility derived from the sale of electricity to creditworthy wholesale customers primarily under long-term contractual arrangements, an unencumbered ability to set electric rates and sound rate structure, its low cost generation fleet that results in competitively priced electricity and robust historical financial performance. Credit challenges include customer concentration, a reduction in liquidity owing to an approximate $102 million fuel and purchased power under recovery during Winter Storm Uri and a modest increase in capital expenditure spending over the near-term.

Financial Impact from Winter Storm Uri

GRDA's service territory was impacted by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. An increased demand for energy due to the cold, along with the limited supply of regional generation, resulted in an unprecedented surge in natural gas and energy prices. GRDA'S cost for the event was approximately $102 million. Its rate structure, however, provides for the recovery of fuel cost and purchased power variations through the Power Cost Adjustment and full recovery of this amount is expected over a period of up to 120 months.

In the meantime, GRDA's unrestricted cash balance has been reduced to approximately $287 million or an estimated 250 adjusted days liquidity on hand at year-end 2021 compared to approximately $375 million and more than 400 adjusted days at year-end 2020. While 250 adjusted days of liquidity on hand is considered fairly robust, we understand that GRDA is in discussions with a commercial bank for a revolving line of credit that would supplemental its liquidity profile. Additionally, we anticipate that internal liquidity will gradually increase as GRDA recovers fuel and purchased related to Storm Uri.

Projected Financial Performance

We expect GRDA's financial performance to remain robust and appropriate for the rating category. Specifically, we project GRDA's fixed obligation charge coverage ratio in a range of 1.60-1.80x through 2024 and adjusted days liquidity to remain in excess of 200 days. GRDA's fixed obligation charge coverage ratio for 2020 was 1.65x.

GRDA's capital spending program over the next five years is currently projected at $475 million in the aggregate. By comparison, capital spending was approximately $50 million in 2020. An incremental bond issuance may be needed in the 2023/2024 to aid in the funding of these requirements. GRDA's adjusted debt ratio as of year-end 2020 was 58%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that GRDA's cost competitiveness and sound financial profile will be maintained and financial performance to remain in-line with current expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

GRDA's rating is well positioned at the upper end of the A rating category and upward movement is not anticipated over the medium-term. Longer-term, fixed charge coverage in excess of 2.0x on a sustained basis may trigger an upgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating would face downward pressure if GRDA's cost competitiveness erodes and its financial profile declines such that fixed charge coverage ratio is consistently below 1.4x

LEGAL SECURITY

GRDA's Electric System Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of the revenues of the electric system. The Series 2022 Bonds will be secured on a parity with GRDA's outstanding Electric Revenue Bonds. GRDA covenants to set rates that, in addition to available cash balances, will be sufficient to meet 1.0x coverage of annual debt service. GRDA is currently limited from issuing bonds in excess of $1,410,000,000.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to refund a portion of GRDA's Series 2014A and 2014B Bonds and fund the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

GRDA is an agency of the state of Oklahoma, created by the Oklahoma Legislature in 1935. GRDA is a non-appropriated state agency, fully funded by revenues from the sale of electricity and water. GRDA utilizes a diverse portfolio of assets to generate, transmit and sell electricity to Oklahoma municipalities, electric cooperatives and industrial customers, as well as off-system customers across a four-state region. At the same time, GRDA manages over 70,000 surface acres of lake waters in Oklahoma

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Solomon

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

