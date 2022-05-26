Moody's affirms GS Caltex's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of GS Caltex Corporation.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that favorable industry fundamentals in 2022 and lower capital spending will allow GS Caltex to maintain solid credit metrics over 2022-23," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GS Caltex's Baa1 rating reflects its underlying credit strength and a two-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable), and institutional support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) in times of need, given the government's aim of ensuring stable oil supplies.

GS Caltex's underlying credit strength is underpinned by its strong market position as one of the major oil refiners in Korea and its diversification into the petrochemical and lubricant segments. Such strengths are partly offset by its exposure to the inherently cyclical conditions in the refining and petrochemical markets and increased debt level during 2019-21 to fund large investments in its petrochemical business.

Even assuming no material inventory-related gains, Moody's expects GS Caltex's adjusted EBITDA to be robust at around KRW3 trillion in 2022, mainly because of a strong refining margin. Although the refining margin is likely to moderate, it should remain around mid-cycle levels over the next 1-2 years and will allow the company to generate adjusted EBITDA of about KRW2.4 trillion in 2023, similar to its historical averages in 2015-2018.

At the same time, Moody's expects GS Caltex to gradually reduce debt over 2022-23, supported by free cash flow stemming from lower capital spending, solid earnings and manageable working capital needs.

Consequently, Moody's expects GS Caltex's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted debt to remain sound at around 30% in 2022, before moderating to around 21% in 2023 because of lower earnings and higher dividend payments associated with a strong net income in 2022. At the same time, Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/capitalization to gradually improve to about 32%-34% over 2022-23 from around 37% as of the end of 2021. These ratios position the company well at its current underlying credit strength.

This expectation does not incorporate any material working capital deficits or inventory-related gains/losses, and is based on Moody's medium-term crude oil price assumptions of $50-$70/barrel. Should crude oil prices remain elevated over the next 1-2 years, the company's debt levels would be higher than Moody's forecast, but this would be offset by higher EBITDA.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, GS Caltex is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially from its core refining and petrochemical businesses. The company also faces significant carbon transition risks arising from potential demand decline for petroleum products over the long term as the penetration of electric vehicles increases. However, these risks will not have a significant impact on GS Caltex's performance over the next several years. GS Caltex has also maintained a prudent financial policy over the past several years and Moody's expects the company to reduce its debt following its investment cycle in 2019-21.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GS Caltex's key financial metrics will remain solid over the next 1-2 years, underpinned by favorable industry fundamentals in 2022 and gradual debt reductions.

Upward rating pressure could emerge if GS Caltex improves its business profile through further business diversification while establishing a track record of a robust financial profile through solid earnings, such that its RCF/adjusted debt exceeds 35% on a sustained basis.

GS Caltex's rating could be downgraded if its RCF/adjusted debt falls below 18%-20% or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeds 38%-40% on a sustained basis, against the backdrop of continued weak industry fundamentals, or if the company announces large-scale investments, leading to a significant rise in debt levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GS Caltex Corporation is the second-largest oil refining and marketing company in Korea (Aa2 stable), with crude distillation units of (CDUs) of 800,000 barrels per day, or around 27% share of the country's domestic CDU capacity.

The company is 50%-owned by GS Energy Corporation and 50% owned by Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable) through Chevron's subsidiaries, Chevron (Overseas) Holdings Ltd. and Chevron Global Energy Inc.

