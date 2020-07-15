Moody's affirms GS Caltex's Baa1 rating with a stable outlook; assigns Baa1 rating to proposed notes

Hong Kong, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of GS Caltex Corporation.

The outlook remains stable.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured USD notes.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the notes mainly for general corporate purposes.

"The rating affirmation and the stable outlook reflect our expectation that, despite a very weak operating performance in 2020, GS Caltex's prudent financial management and low debt levels at the beginning of 2020 will allow the company to maintain solid credit metrics over 2021-22 once earnings recover," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GS Caltex's Baa1 rating reflects its underlying credit strength and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable), and institutional support from the government in times of need, given the Korean government's (Aa2 stable) aim of ensuring stable oil supplies.

GS Caltex's underlying credit strength is underpinned by its strong market position as a major oil refiner in Korea and its diversification into the petrochemical and lubricant segments. However, these strengths are partly offset by its exposure to the inherently cyclical conditions in the refining market and large investments in its petrochemical business.

Moody's expects GS Caltex to record operating losses in 2020 compared with operating income of KRW880 billion a year earlier, mainly driven by weaker refining margins and sizable inventory-related losses stemming from the steep decline in crude oil prices.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects earnings to rebound in 2021, driven by incremental earnings from a new petrochemical facility and in the absence of coronavirus-induced disruptions and the sizable inventory-related losses that incurred in 2020. Moody's assumes the price of crude oil will average $30-$35 per barrel (bbl) in 2020 before returning to $40-$45/bbl in 2021.

Despite the weak earnings and its large capital spending to build a mixed-feed cracker, Moody's expects GS Caltex's adjusted debt to increase only by about 20% in 2020, because of a working capital surplus in 2020 as well as lower dividend payments in response to weak earnings. Moody's believes that the company will gradually lower this debt after the new cracker goes into operation.

Consequently, Moody's expects GS Caltex's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted debt to rebound to around 22% in 2021-22, after decreasing to 2%-4% in 2020 from 11% in 2019. This ratio would be at the weaker end of the company's underlying credit strength, and downside risk exists to this projection, given the uncertainty around the pace of recovery.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

GS Caltex is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially from its core refining and petrochemical businesses. However, these risks are mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance and good operational capabilities.

Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic-induced disruptions will lead to a substantial decline in demand for transportation fuel, and consequently weak earnings for GS Caltex in 2020.

GS Caltex has generally maintained a prudent financial policy over the past few years. Although debt will likely increase in 2020-21 owing to large capital spending, the company has a track record of reducing reported debt over the past few years and maintains transparent and reasonably conservative dividend policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of GS Caltex's rating is unlikely over the next 1-2 years, given the high cyclicality in its businesses and the heavy capital spending planned during this period. Nevertheless, upward pressure on GS Caltex's rating could arise over the longer term if the company improves its business profile through further business diversification, while establishing a track record of a robust financial profile through improved earnings, such that its RCF/adjusted debt exceeds 35% on a sustained basis.

However, Moody's could downgrade GS Caltex's rating if the company's RCF/adjusted debt falls below 18%-20% or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeds 38%-40% on a sustained basis, against the backdrop of a continued weakening in its industry fundamentals, and/or if the company further increases its capital spending, leading to a significant rise in debt levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GS Caltex Corporation is the second-largest oil refining and marketing company in Korea (Aa2 stable), with crude distillation units (CDUs) of 800,000 barrels per day, or around 27% share of the country's domestic CDU capacity.

The company is 50%-owned by GS Energy Corporation and 50%-owned by Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable) through Chevron's subsidiaries, Chevron (Overseas) Holdings Ltd. and Chevron Global Energy Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Wan Hee Yoo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

