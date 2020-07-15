Moody's affirms GS Caltex's Baa1 rating with a stable outlook; assigns Baa1 rating to proposed notes

Hong Kong, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating
of GS Caltex Corporation.
The outlook remains stable.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 rating to the company's
proposed senior unsecured USD notes.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the notes mainly for general
corporate purposes.
"The rating affirmation and the stable outlook reflect our expectation
that, despite a very weak operating performance in 2020, GS
Caltex's prudent financial management and low debt levels at the
beginning of 2020 will allow the company to maintain solid credit metrics
over 2021-22 once earnings recover," says Wan Hee Yoo,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
GS Caltex's Baa1 rating reflects its underlying credit strength and a
two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company
will receive support from its parent, Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable),
and institutional support from the government in times of need,
given the Korean government's (Aa2 stable) aim of ensuring stable
oil supplies.
GS Caltex's underlying credit strength is underpinned by its strong market
position as a major oil refiner in Korea and its diversification into
the petrochemical and lubricant segments. However, these
strengths are partly offset by its exposure to the inherently cyclical
conditions in the refining market and large investments in its petrochemical
business.
Moody's expects GS Caltex to record operating losses in 2020 compared
with operating income of KRW880 billion a year earlier, mainly driven
by weaker refining margins and sizable inventory-related losses
stemming from the steep decline in crude oil prices.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects earnings to rebound in 2021,
driven by incremental earnings from a new petrochemical facility and in
the absence of coronavirus-induced disruptions and the sizable
inventory-related losses that incurred in 2020. Moody's
assumes the price of crude oil will average $30-$35
per barrel (bbl) in 2020 before returning to $40-$45/bbl
in 2021.
Despite the weak earnings and its large capital spending to build a mixed-feed
cracker, Moody's expects GS Caltex's adjusted debt to
increase only by about 20% in 2020, because of a working
capital surplus in 2020 as well as lower dividend payments in response
to weak earnings. Moody's believes that the company will
gradually lower this debt after the new cracker goes into operation.
Consequently, Moody's expects GS Caltex's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted
debt to rebound to around 22% in 2021-22, after decreasing
to 2%-4% in 2020 from 11% in 2019.
This ratio would be at the weaker end of the company's underlying
credit strength, and downside risk exists to this projection,
given the uncertainty around the pace of recovery.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
GS Caltex is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety
risks, especially from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.
However, these risks are mitigated by the company's track record
of environmental compliance and good operational capabilities.
Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The pandemic-induced disruptions will lead to
a substantial decline in demand for transportation fuel, and consequently
weak earnings for GS Caltex in 2020.
GS Caltex has generally maintained a prudent financial policy over the
past few years. Although debt will likely increase in 2020-21
owing to large capital spending, the company has a track record
of reducing reported debt over the past few years and maintains transparent
and reasonably conservative dividend policies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of GS Caltex's rating is unlikely over the next 1-2
years, given the high cyclicality in its businesses and the heavy
capital spending planned during this period. Nevertheless,
upward pressure on GS Caltex's rating could arise over the longer term
if the company improves its business profile through further business
diversification, while establishing a track record of a robust financial
profile through improved earnings, such that its RCF/adjusted debt
exceeds 35% on a sustained basis.
However, Moody's could downgrade GS Caltex's rating
if the company's RCF/adjusted debt falls below 18%-20%
or adjusted debt/capitalization exceeds 38%-40% on
a sustained basis, against the backdrop of a continued weakening
in its industry fundamentals, and/or if the company further increases
its capital spending, leading to a significant rise in debt levels.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
GS Caltex Corporation is the second-largest oil refining and marketing
company in Korea (Aa2 stable), with crude distillation units (CDUs)
of 800,000 barrels per day, or around 27% share of
the country's domestic CDU capacity.
The company is 50%-owned by GS Energy Corporation and 50%-owned
by Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable) through Chevron's subsidiaries,
Chevron (Overseas) Holdings Ltd. and Chevron Global Energy Inc.
