Moody's affirms GZ Metro's A1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. (GZ Metro)'s A1 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)A2 senior unsecured rating of GZ Metro's medium-term note (MTN) program issued by GZ Metro's wholly owned subsidiary, Guangzhou Metro Investment Finance (BVI) Ltd. (the issuer) and guaranteed by Guangzhou Metro Investment Finance (HK) Ltd. (the guarantor, unrated).

The MTN program is supported by a keepwell and liquidity support deed (KLSD), and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking (DEP) between GZ Metro, the guarantor, the issuer and the bond trustee. The MTN program is also supported by a cross-border RMB standby facility agreement between GZ Metro and the issuer.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the Guangzhou government will maintain its propensity to support GZ Metro because of the company's role as the sole investor and operator of Guangzhou's metro system, as well as the well-established government payment mechanism supporting its metro projects. Moreover, we expect that the Guangzhou and higher-tier governments will provide extraordinary support to GZ metro if needed, because of the company's strategic importance to economic and social development in the Greater Bay Area, and the systemic risk it could bring to the domestic financial market if it defaults on its debt obligations," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GZ Metro's A1 issuer rating is based on (1) the Guangzhou government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2 and (2) Moody's assessment of how GZ Metro's characteristics affect the Guangzhou government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch upward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Guangzhou's GCS score reflects (1) its status as the provincial capital of Guangdong, one of the most developed regions in China (A1 stable); (2) its strong economic and financial profiles; and (3) its relatively low contingent liability risks.

GZ Metro's A1 rating also reflects the Guangzhou government's propensity to provide support to GZ Metro, which is based on (1) the Guangzhou government's full ownership of GZ Metro; (2) the company's status as one of the largest state-owned enterprises (SOE) in Guangzhou in terms of assets; and (3) its role in developing Guangzhou's metro system, an essential and nationally important project, and in promoting economic development in the Greater Bay Area. GZ Metro receives exceptionally strong and predictable government payments from Guangzhou's fiscal budget, which cover its operating expenses, debt servicing and part of its capital spending.

Moreover, GZ Metro's A1 rating is on par with China's sovereign rating. This reflects Moody's expectation that GZ Metro will receive extraordinary support not only from the Guangzhou government but also higher-tier governments because of its high strategic importance and its public-policy functions in Guangdong province and the Greater Bay Area; and the systemic risk it could bring to the domestic financial market if it defaults on its debt obligations, given that it is one of the largest onshore public bond issuers among Guangdong SOE and metro peers in China in terms of the outstanding bond amount.

The one-notch difference between GZ Metro's issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating of its MTN reflects uncertainty in the priority of claims for bond investors relative to other senior unsecured creditors of GZ Metro, in the absence of a direct guarantee on the MTN by GZ Metro.

Moody's expects that GZ Metro will continue to receive government cash payments, in the form of capital injections, government bond allocations, and operating subsidies, to support its substantial investments in Guangzhou's metro projects and to compensate for any operating losses from metro operations. In 2021, GZ Metro received around RMB18.6 billion of total government cash payments.

In addition to funding support from Guangzhou government's fiscal budget, GZ Metro also receives primary land development revenue from the land parcels along the metro lines as a form of financial support. This primary land development revenue is inevitably subject to property market volatility. Nevertheless, Moody's expects the Guangzhou government to prioritize providing support for metro investments and operations, and ensure adequate funding support for GZ Metro to top up the funding shortfall, if any.

GZ Metro has established a "rail+property" business model to achieve synergies between its metro business, property development business along the metro lines and other metro-related ancillary services. In particular, the property development business is a major cash flow contributor to GZ Metro. But it also exposes the company to the inherent financial risks and cyclicality of the property market. Nonetheless, Moody's expects that these risks are partially tempered by the good location of its land parcels and the company's strategy of using joint ventures to share project risks.

Moody's forecasts GZ Metro's capital spending will be around RMB180 billion over the next 2-3 years, which will be partly funded by debt. Moody's also expects the company's debt to grow around 15%-20% annually.

GZ Metro's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Guangzhou Metro has moderately negative environmental and social risks, alongside neutral to low governance risk. The effect of these considerations on the rating can be mitigated by the expectation that the Guangzhou government and potentially higher-tier governments would support the company, when in need.

The company's moderately negative environmental risk is mainly associated with its exposure to physical climate risk, in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its metro assets and operations. However, mass transit operations are important to reducing carbon emissions compared to other modes of transportation, and therefore, Moody's considers that the company has neutral to low risk in carbon transition.

The company's moderately negative social risk mainly reflects demographic and societal trends that could lead to changes in company strategies and regulatory interventions that prioritize social benefits over economic interest; for example, fare discounts introduced by the government. Also, customer relation risk is moderately negative because of the company's inability to adjust tariffs.

The company's governance risk is neutral to low. Guangzhou Metro has a moderately negative risk exposure to changes in board structure, policies and procedures considering its concentrated ownership and board structure. However, relative to rated non-metro local government financing vehicles, metro LGFVs including Guangzhou Metro have a lesser risk exposure related to financial strategy and risk management because metro projects are supported by transparent mechanisms with established track records. These mechanisms are highly standardized nationwide for their respective public mandates, which typically include government payments from designated fiscal budgets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on GZ Metro's issuer rating reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Guangzhou's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and its integration with the Guangzhou government, and the Guangzhou government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of GZ Metro's issuer rating is unlikely unless China's sovereign rating is upgraded, given that the company's A1 rating is on par with the sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade GZ Metro's issuer rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or the Guangzhou government's capacity to provide support weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in the Guangzhou government's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; (3) GZ Metro's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Guangzhou government's propensity to provide support, such as:

- a significant weakening in GZ Metro's policy functions and its participation in provincial-level activities;

- significant adverse changes in the annual government payment mechanism; or

- the company engages in high-risk, competitive or leveraged businesses outside its role as a provider of urban railway services.

Since the senior unsecured rating of the MTN is closely linked to GZ Metro's credit profile, the rating will be downgraded if (1) GZ Metro's rating is downgraded; or (2) GZ Metro's ability and willingness to support the bond under the KLSD and DEP weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1992, Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. (GZ Metro) is wholly owned by the Guangzhou government, and the sole platform mandated for the investment, financing, construction, operation and management of Guangzhou's metro system, which is one of the most established metro systems in China. Its metro lines under operation have a total distance of 857 kilometers, including Guangzhou's metro network, light rail and intercity rail, as well as projects outside of Guangzhou. At the same time, it is undertaking the construction of 10 metro lines of 202 kilometers, and 10 intercity rail lines of 363 kilometers such as the Foshan-Dongguan line, and also coordinating multiple transportation investment projects such as integrated transportation hub development.

The company also engages in metro-related commercial businesses, including property development along its metro lines; advertising; metro consulting services; underground telecommunications; and the sale of products, including steel, cement, renovation materials and metro component parts.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

