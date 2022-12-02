Moody's affirms Gabon's Caa1 ratings, maintains stable outlook

London, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Gabon's (Gabon) Caa1 long-term issuer and foreign-currency senior unsecured debt ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The primary driver of the affirmation of the Caa1 rating reflects Gabon's institutional and governance challenges – including weak public financial management – and the vulnerability of the liquidity and fiscal position to movements in oil prices. Arrears to external creditors have recurred, despite a more favourable liquidity environment against a backdrop of higher oil prices as well as the support provided by the IMF Extended Fund Facility agreement reached in July 2021. This speaks to continuing issues relating to Gabon's debt and treasury management, which despite ongoing government efforts are expected to persist.

The vulnerability of Gabon's liquidity and fiscal position to movements in oil prices notwithstanding, the stable outlook recognises the current IMF programme is supporting efforts to improve Gabon's very weak governance and the government's liquidity profile. Moreover, the refinancing risks previously presented by principal payments coming due over 2022-24 have been reduced, with the next large eurobond maturity due in 2025. Membership of the CFA franc monetary union also continues to contribute to macroeconomic stability.

Gabon's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at B1 and B3, respectively. The local currency country ceiling is three notches above the sovereign rating to reflect Gabon's membership of the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC), which mitigates the risks associated with Gabon's institutional and governance challenges and political risk for locally domiciled entities and transactions. The foreign currency ceiling maintains a two-notch gap to the local currency ceiling to reflect relatively limited transfer and convertibility risks due to the French Treasury guarantee of the peg between the CFA franc and the euro, notwithstanding Gabon's weak policy effectiveness.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Caa1 RATING

Gabon's track record of arrears accumulation through oil price cycles remains persistent. Despite the authorities periodically clearing external arrears to comply with IMF programme requirements, new external arrears have recurred throughout 2021 and 2022, even in a supportive liquidity environment offered by higher oil prices, as well as the anchoring and monitoring provided by the IMF Extended Fund Facility. This suggests that the improvements to public finance management and broader governance made under the previous IMF programme in 2017-20, and that remain a focus of reform under the current arrangement, are still too modest to prevent the accumulation of new arrears on debt service over a prolonged period, and would be challenged by any renewed material increase in liquidity stress as observed during the pandemic.

The government also retains a sizeable stock of arrears to domestic goods and services providers, although some progress is underway on that front. The authorities aim to clear by 2025 the stock of audited and validated domestic arrears (the so-called Moratorium debt, which amounted to CFA442 billion or 5% of GDP at the end of 2020, with some clearance already underway since) under an IMF-supported plan adopted in December 2021. However, other domestic arrears remain outstanding and have yet to be fully identified, including salary arrears and arrears with some public entities.

The pandemic triggered a material increase in Gabon's debt burden, which reached 78.3% of GDP in 2020 from close to 60% in 2019, and more than 400% of government revenue. However, Moody's expects higher oil prices to drive an improvement in the fiscal balance and a continued decline in the debt ratio this year and next, notwithstanding budgetary pressures stemming from higher spending on fuel subsidies. Moody's projects the debt burden to decline to around 54% of GDP by the end of 2023, supported by primary budget surpluses and moderate but sustained economic growth of around 3%. Government efforts, anchored by the current IMF arrangement, to strengthen non-oil revenue collection by limiting tax exemptions, improving revenue administration, and increasing efforts to collect tax arrears, will also gradually support fiscal outcomes. Debt affordability, as measured by the ratio of interest payments to government revenue, will remain moderate at around 15% projected for 2022.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances recurrent liquidity risks and weak treasury management against limited insolvency risks because of a stronger fiscal position, relatively affordable debt costs and Moody's expectation that the ongoing IMF programme will act as a fiscal policy anchor and, over time, support efforts to improve Gabon's very weak governance. Membership of the CFA franc monetary union also continues to contribute to macroeconomic stability.

Government liquidity risks will also remain more contained in the near term, reflecting reduced gross borrowing requirements until 2025 as a result of the improvement in Gabon's fiscal situation and contained amortization payments. Gabon raised $800 million in November 2021 through a 10-year eurobond covering the buyback of a large part of its outstanding eurobond maturing in 2024. As a result, the refinancing risks previously presented by principal payments coming due over 2022-24 have been reduced. However, the $700 million eurobond repayment scheduled in 2025 will lead to a renewed spike in gross financing needs that year, and would coincide with a period of lower oil prices under Moody's current medium-term assumptions.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Gabon's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting high exposures to environmental and social risks, as well as very weak governance that leads to very low resilience to S and E risks.

Gabon's exposure to environmental risks carries high credit risks, reflected in its E-4 issuer profile score. Exposure to carbon transition is very highly negative ("5") given the country's reliance on the oil sector for GDP, government revenue and exports. The natural downwards trend in oil production at play for several years in Gabon is unlikely to change. It has led the authorities to focus on economic diversification away from oil, although this is a lengthy process. On the other hand, risk exposure to natural capital is neutral to-low ("2"), reflecting the authorities' ongoing efforts to conserve forest cover and biodiversity, in part through the development of a carbon credit trading mechanism at the national level.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), mainly related to high labour and income inequality ("4") despite relatively high average incomes. The share of youth unemployment is high and around a third of the population is estimated to be in poverty. This contributes to a difficult balancing act for the authorities of meeting socioeconomic, environmental and ethnic expectations while preserving political and macroeconomic stability.

Gabon has a highly negative governance profile score (G-5 issuer profile), reflecting weak scores on institutional factors, as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators, with control of corruption and public financial management representing particular challenges. These aspects underpin its low resilience to shocks and capacity to respond to social and environmental risks and are the main driver of the CIS-5.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 16,643 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.5% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.7% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.9% (2019) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 49.7% (2020)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 29 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Gabon, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely upgrade the rating if significant improvements by the government in its treasury management enhance its capacity to avoid accumulating arrears to external creditors, especially through oil price cycles. A sustained elimination of arrears, even if phased, accompanied by a budget close to balance for the foreseeable future would also support a positive rating action. Material progress on enhancing the resilience of the public finances and government liquidity to future oil price declines would also positively support Gabon's credit profile.

Conversely, downward rating pressure could develop if the likelihood of a default on private-sector creditors increases. This could happen if the government became increasingly unlikely to be able to refinance its outstanding eurobonds, for instance, because of another oil price shock. Over the long term, any shock or policy that would put the debt burden on a markedly higher path would likely lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

