Moody's affirms Gainwell Acquisition Corp.'s ratings; new outlook is stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the existing B2 instrument ratings on the first-lien senior secured credit facilities issued by Gainwell Acquisition Corp., including a $400 million revolving facility and a $4.2 billion term loan. Moody's also assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Gainwell Holding Corp. ("Gainwell, "the company"), and withdrew Gainwell Acquisition Corp.'s B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR ratings. Gainwell Holding Corp. is the parent company and guarantor of Gainwell Acquisition Corp.'s debt. The new outlook is stable.

ESG considerations were a key driver of the rating action, along with positive operating trends. The company's recent publication of fiscal year 2022's audited statements have improved the quality of Gainwell's financial reporting, a key governance consideration.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gainwell Holding Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gainwell Acquisition Corp.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Gainwell Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gainwell Holding Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Gainwell Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed to No Outlook from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects improved visibility into the financial profile of the company, following its fiscal year 2022 results. The company was able to generate positive free cash flow and improve its profitability metrics during the 12-month period ending March 2022. The rating remains pressured by very high debt/EBITDA, around 7.3x as of fiscal 2022 (Moody's adjusted net of capitalized software costs, adding back transaction and restructuring expenses, and after giving partial credit to sizable pro forma margin expansion initiatives). Moody's expects financial leverage to moderate toward 6.5x over time, benefiting from top line growth and margin improvement. Rising interest rates will constrain free cash flow generation towards break-even, but Moody's expects the company will be able to offset a higher interest expense burden with cost saving initiatives and sustain positive free cash flow.

The rating is supported by Gainwell's scale and leading position in the Medicaid management information systems ("MMIS") sector, which is characterized by long-term outsourcing contracts that provide revenue stability. A large proportion of Gainwell's revenue, however, relies indirectly on federal funding, which creates concentration risk and could lead to pricing pressure. We view the MMIS IT services segment as a mature market with limited growth prospects. However, the 2021 acquisition of HMS' Coordination of Benefits ("COB") and payment integrity ("PI") assets, along with new product offerings from eligibility and enrollment ("E&E"), pharmacy benefits management ("PBM"), population health management, analytics and other adjacent revenue streams, will support faster growth.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid single-digit percentage growth rates and decreasing debt/EBITDA towards 6.5x over the next 12-18 months. Cost saving initiatives will be partially offset by wage inflation and higher expenses, limiting profitability improvements. Lower one-time expenses will benefit cash flow generation, but rising interest rates will push free cash flow towards break-even levels. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Gainwell will be able to sustain positive long-term free cash flow.

Moody's considers Gainwell's liquidity to be adequate, with a cash balance of $200 million as of March 2022, and an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility with $373 million of available capacity. Free cash flow over the next 12-18 months will be pressured by an increasing interest expense burden as benchmark rates continue to rise. Lower one-time and transaction cash expenses, along with cost saving initiatives, will partially offset the negative impact from rising interest rates. Also, Gainwell can manage the timing of new product investments and upfront implementation costs to sustain adequate liquidity. However, Moody's anticipates weaker free-cash-flow-to-debt, around 1.0%, over the next 12-18 months.

The single financial covenant, for the benefit of revolving lenders only, provides ample cushion at a maximum 8.2x net first-lien leverage. The test is only applicable when over 35% of the revolving credit facility is drawn. Moody's does not anticipate that the revolver will be drawn to the point ($140 million) over the next twelve months at which the covenant becomes applicable.

The individual debt instrument ratings issued by Gainwell Acquisition Corp., guaranteed by Gainwell Holding Corp., are based on the company's probability of default, as reflected in the B3-PD, and the Loss Given Default expectations of the individual debt instruments. The B2 rating and LGD3 assessment on the first-lien senior secured facilities, including the $400 million 5-year revolver and 7-year $4.2 billion term loan, reflect their senior position in the capital structure and loss absorption support provided by the $1.5 billion 8-year second-lien senior secured facility (unrated).

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (all metrics Moody's-adjusted): i) Gainwell demonstrates stable growth, margins and cash flow generation capacity over time; ii) the company continues to diversify its revenue base beyond core MMIS projects and sustains revenue growth rates above low single-digits; iii) Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain below 6.0x and free-cash-flow-to-debt around 5% or higher; and iv) the company maintains good liquidity and exhibits more conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if: i) revenue or profitability are lower than anticipated; ii) financial policies become more aggressive, leading to the expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 7.5x or free-cash-flow-to-debt will remain at break-even or lower levels in the long term; iii) contract renewal rates deteriorate, or the company experiences pricing pressure, indicating a diminished competitive position; iv) liquidity deteriorates; or v) adverse regulatory changes challenge the business model.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gainwell Holding Corp. provides software and managed services to health and human services ("HHS") agencies in the US. The company generates the majority of its revenue from long-term contracts with Medicaid agencies that outsource the operation and management of their Medicaid Management Information System to the company. Gainwell is the primary MMIS provider to 31 US states and territories. Including core MMIS, as well as COB, PI, E&E and other adjacent services, Gainwell serves 52 US states and territories. The company generated $2.3 billion of revenue as of the 12 months ending March 2022. Gainwell was carved out from DXC Technology Company and acquired by private equity firm Veritas Capital in October 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

