Moody's affirms Gaming & Leisure's Ba1 senior debt rating; revises outlook to negative

New York, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the Ba1 senior unsecured debt rating of GLP Capital L.P.
(GLP Capital), the main operating subsidiary of Gaming & Leisure
Properties, Inc. (GLPI). In the same action,
Moody's assigned an SGL-3 rating to GLP Capital L.P.
The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects GLP Capital L.P.'s
scale and long-term, triple-net leases that contain
various structural protections to enhance the security of contractual
rent payments. GLP Capital also maintains strong fixed charge coverage,
an entirely unsecured capital structure and adequate near-term
liquidity. The negative outlook reflects the pressure on GLP Capital
L.P.'s operating cash flows that is expected to persist
while its tenants face disruption to their businesses from the coronavirus.
The outlook also reflects the uncertain prospects for recovery,
as job losses and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary
spending once the public health crisis subsides. The SGL-3
rating reflects GLP Capital's limited financial flexibility as it faces
the maturity of its $449mm bank term loan in April 2021.
The following ratings were affirmed:
GLP Capital L.P. -- Senior unsecured bank credit facility
at Ba1; Gtd. senior unsecured debt at Ba1; Gtd.
senior unsecured debt at Ba1 (Co-Issued by GLP Financing II,
Inc.); senior unsecured shelf at (P)Ba1
The following ratings were assigned:
GLP Capital L.P. -- corporate family rating at Ba1;
speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-3
The following ratings were withdrawn:
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. -- corporate family
rating at Ba1; speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: GLP Capital L.P.
Outlook, Change to Negative from Stable
Issuer: Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.
Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
GLP Capital L.P.'s Ba1 rating reflects its contractual
cash flows derived from long-term triple-net master leases,
with good property level coverage and structural protections that help
insulate it from the volatility of the underlying gaming business.
GLP Capital also benefits from its large size and geographic diversification.
Fixed charge coverage is strong and it maintains an entirely unsecured
capital structure and sufficient near-term liquidity, which
position it to provide temporary financial relief to its tenants who are
struggling from business disruptions stemming from the coronavirus.
The ratings are also supported by governance considerations, as
GLP Capital maintains a consistent financial policy including Net Debt/EBITDA
below 5.5x as it executes accretive growth.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in GLP Capital L.P.'s credit profile,
including its exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer
spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and GLP Capital L.P.
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on GLP Capital L.P.
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
GLP Capital L.P. has already entered into agreements with
its largest tenant, Penn National Gaming (PENN, 80%
of revenues), which include its acquisition of the real estate assets
of the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel and casino and the land for PENN's
Morgantown development in exchange for a non-cash rent payment
of $337.5 million. The companies also agreed to a
5-year extension of the master lease as well as other terms.
Moody's notes that these agreements will result in a significant,
albeit temporary, decline in GLP Capital L.P.'s
operating cash flows, with a commensurate impact on its leverage
that is expected to temporarily exceed 8x (excluding non-cash rents)
over the upcoming year. Positively, GLP Capital L.P.
is gaining control of a valuable real estate asset, for which PENN
will assume carrying costs, that may be monetized at a time when
transaction markets are more accommodating.
Key credit challenges include the potential for GLP Capital L.P.
to experience more sustained declines in operating cash flow depending
on the duration of casino closures and pace of recovery for its tenants'
businesses. Job losses and declining asset prices are causing a
decline in consumers' discretionary income available to spend on
gaming and other types of entertainment once the public health crisis
has subsided. It also remains unclear how quickly consumers will
be willing to resume gathering in large public spaces even as social distancing
measures are relaxed.
GLP Capital L.P.'s SGL-3 rating reflects its
limited financial flexibility as it faces the maturity of its $449mm
bank term loan in April 2021. GLP Capital L.P.'s
$1.175 billion unsecured credit revolver remains fully drawn,
as it recently drew down remaining capacity to enhance liquidity given
the uncertain operating outlook for its tenants. GLP Capital L.P.
is sitting on a sizable cash balance, but will need to source incremental
liquidity as it faces the maturity of its $449 million bank term
loan in April 2021.
The negative outlook reflects the pressure on GLP Capital L.P.'s
operating cash flows that is expected to persist while its tenants face
disruption to their businesses from the coronavirus. The outlook
also reflects the uncertain prospects for recovery, as job losses
and declining asset values will impact consumer discretionary spending
once the public health crisis subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were expected to remain
above 6.0x and fixed charge coverage below 3.0x on a sustained
basis. Deterioration in tenant credit quality or property rent
coverage metrics would also put pressure on the ratings.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely but would reflect Net Debt/EBITDA in the
low 5x range and maintenance of fixed charge coverage above 3.5x
on a sustained basis. Property type diversification outside of
gaming investments and increasing rent coverage for each of its largest
tenants would also support a ratings upgrade.
GLP Capital L.P. is the main operating subsidiary of Gaming
& Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI),
a REIT engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and
owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple
net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2019, the
REIT owned 44 assets across 16 states.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
