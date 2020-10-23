Moody's affirms Gamma Infrastructure II's (DeltaFiber) B3 ratings; outlook stable

Madrid, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Gamma Infrastructure II B.V. ("DeltaFiber"), a cable operator in the Netherlands. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 ratings of the €595 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B3 due 2024, the €30 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and the €120 million guaranteed senior secured capital expenditure (capex) facility, both due in 2023 and borrowed by Gamma Infrastructure III B.V., a 100% owned subsidiary of Gamma Infrastructure II B.V. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"DeltaFiber's rating is well positioned in the B3 category, reflecting its healthy operating performance momentum with revenue growth and margin expansion supported by the success of its network expansion plans. In addition, we expect the company to reduce leverage to around 6.5x in 2020 and 6.1x in 2021 from 7.1x in 2019, following the €100 million equity injection received in April 2020 and the expected €150 million shareholder loan to be received in 2020/2021," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and lead analyst for DeltaFiber.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company has increased its capital spending plan for 2022-23 due to the expansion of its FTTH roll-out target to an additional 250k homes in suburban areas. In addition, in April 2020, the owner, EQT Infrastructure III fund (EQT), injected €100 million of equity and has committed to provide a further €150 million in the form of a shareholder loan in 2020/21. Both actions reflect a balanced approach for the funding of the expansion plan and the company's effort to reduce leverage to levels commensurate with its rating.

For the first nine months of 2020, the company has passed 91k homes and connected 39k customers, slightly below its initial targets due to delays related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moody's estimates strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth of 8% and 15%, respectively, in 2020 as the company benefits from ARPU increases and subscriber gains, mainly in new expansion areas. The rating agency expects double digit revenue growth over the next 3 years as the company continues to expand its network footprint and to increase its customer base. Moody's also expects EBITDA margins to improve to above 50% as the company benefits from scale efficiencies.

DeltaFiber's gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) stood at 7.1x in 2019. Moody's expects leverage to reduce towards 6.5x in 2020 and 6.1x in 2021. This leverage reduction is supported by strong EBITDA growth as well as the €100 million equity injection received in April 2020 and the €150 million shareholder loan to be received in two tranches, €50 million in Q4 2020 and €100 million in Q1 2021. The shareholder loan, which will receive equity treatment under Moody's methodologies, will be provided by Gamma Infrastructure II Holdco BV, an entity outside the restricted group that has recently borrowed a €150 million subordinated PIK loan.

The company's EBITDA minus capex will remain materially negative in the coming years due to the network expansion related capex. Moody's projects the company's capex to be exceptionally high at around €275 million in 2020 and €350 million in 2021, and to gradually decline thereafter, although to remain at high levels. This implies that free cash flow (FCF) generation will also remain significantly substantially negative for, at least, the next 2 years, even after considering the €150 million shareholder loan to be received in 2020/21. While this heavy capex plan should translate into future growth, the company will need to address the funding of an annual shortfall of around €120 million - €150 million in 2021 and 2022, with internal or external sources.

The rating continues to reflect (1) the solid market positions of DeltaFiber within its network coverage areas; (2) the company's good operating performance; (3) no significant network overlap with VodafoneZiggo Group B.V. (VodafoneZiggo, B1 negative) and superior network than Koninklijke KPN N.V.'s (KPN, Baa3 stable) in common coverage areas; (4) good future growth potential fueled by the company's planned network expansion program; (5) the fact that for network expansion, DeltaFiber is pursuing a demand aggregation model, with deployment only starting once it reaches a 50% committed sign-up in the rural areas and 25%-35% in suburban areas, reducing demand risk; and (6) the support from its owner EQT, which has injected €100 million of equity in 2020 and has committed to provide €150 million in 2020/21 in the form of a shareholder loan.

The rating also reflects (1) the company's small scale in terms of revenue and network coverage compared with KPN and VodafoneZiggo; (2) its aggressive financial policy and high Moody's-adjusted gross leverage (7.1x as of year-end 2019), with limited deleveraging in the near future; (3) the execution risks associated with the successful rollout of its network expansion plan (such as further potential delays or increased competition in the suburban areas); and (4) its high capital spending requirements, which will lead to negative FCF generation and constrain deleveraging.

LIQUIDITY

The agency views the group's liquidity profile as adequate. However, Moody's does not expect the company's €8.5 million of cash on balance sheet, the €88 million available under its €120 million capital spending facility and €30 million RCF as of year-end 2019, the €100 million equity injection received in April 2020 and the expected €150 million shareholder loan to be sufficient to cover its upcoming financing needs over the next 18 months. Moody's estimates that under the current investment program, if the company is unable to secure additional internal or external liquidity sources, liquidity will be very tight towards Q2/Q3 2021. However, Moody's recognizes the track record of the shareholder in following a balanced approach between equity and debt for funding the annual cash deficits, and the fact that the expansion plan-related capital spending is largely discretionary and can be curtailed if liquidity comes under pressure.

Additionally, the company's RCF and capital spending facility have a springing leverage covenant, set at 9.0x net debt/EBITDA, which is required to be tested only when the RCF and capital spending facility are collectively 40% drawn. Capacity is expected to remain comfortable in the near future.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rating of the senior secured term loan facility, the €30 million senior secured RCF, and the €120 million capex facility is B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting that all instruments rank pari passu and benefit from upstream guarantees from the operating companies, which account for 80% of the company's assets and EBITDA, as well as from a first-ranking asset security package (excluding real estate). The B3-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as its CFR, reflecting its covenant-lite structure and a family recovery rate of 50%.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that: (1) the company's existing business will continue to see steady healthy operating momentum; (2) it will continue to successfully expand its network in line with its business plan; and (3) it will continue to reduce leverage to a level more commensurate for its rating category by 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near future, but could develop over the long term if: (1) the network expansion is executed in line with its business plan, translating into strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) FCF generation turns positive when network expansion nears completion, and (3) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (based on proportionate consolidation — in line with audited results) remains below 5.5x on a sustained basis. However, the PIK loan present outside of the restricted group represents an overhang for DeltaFiber, as it could be refinanced within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops. Therefore, the PIK instrument could be a constraint to upward rating pressure in the future.

Downward rating pressure could arise if (1) the company fails to deliver on its business plan, especially if it is not able to gain market share in the expansion areas and therefore monetize the significant network investments; (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (based on proportionate consolidation — in line with audited results) remains materially above 6.5x on a sustained basis; and/or (3) the company is not able to address its liquidity needs timely.

