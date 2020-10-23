Moody's affirms Gamma Infrastructure II's (DeltaFiber) B3 ratings; outlook stable

Madrid, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Gamma Infrastructure II B.V.
("DeltaFiber"), a cable operator in the Netherlands.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 ratings of the €595
million guaranteed senior secured term loan B3 due 2024, the €30
million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and
the €120 million guaranteed senior secured capital expenditure (capex)
facility, both due in 2023 and borrowed by Gamma Infrastructure
III B.V., a 100% owned subsidiary of Gamma
Infrastructure II B.V. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
"DeltaFiber's rating is well positioned in the B3 category, reflecting
its healthy operating performance momentum with revenue growth and margin
expansion supported by the success of its network expansion plans.
In addition, we expect the company to reduce leverage to around
6.5x in 2020 and 6.1x in 2021 from 7.1x in 2019,
following the €100 million equity injection received in April 2020
and the expected €150 million shareholder loan to be received in
2020/2021," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President
-- Senior Analyst, and lead analyst for DeltaFiber.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press
Release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company has increased its capital spending plan for 2022-23
due to the expansion of its FTTH roll-out target to an additional
250k homes in suburban areas. In addition, in April 2020,
the owner, EQT Infrastructure III fund (EQT), injected €100
million of equity and has committed to provide a further €150 million
in the form of a shareholder loan in 2020/21. Both actions reflect
a balanced approach for the funding of the expansion plan and the company's
effort to reduce leverage to levels commensurate with its rating.
For the first nine months of 2020, the company has passed 91k homes
and connected 39k customers, slightly below its initial targets
due to delays related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's estimates strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth of 8%
and 15%, respectively, in 2020 as the company benefits
from ARPU increases and subscriber gains, mainly in new expansion
areas. The rating agency expects double digit revenue growth over
the next 3 years as the company continues to expand its network footprint
and to increase its customer base. Moody's also expects EBITDA
margins to improve to above 50% as the company benefits from scale
efficiencies.
DeltaFiber's gross leverage (Moody's adjusted) stood at 7.1x in
2019. Moody's expects leverage to reduce towards 6.5x in
2020 and 6.1x in 2021. This leverage reduction is supported
by strong EBITDA growth as well as the €100 million equity injection
received in April 2020 and the €150 million shareholder loan to be
received in two tranches, €50 million in Q4 2020 and €100
million in Q1 2021. The shareholder loan, which will receive
equity treatment under Moody's methodologies, will be provided by
Gamma Infrastructure II Holdco BV, an entity outside the restricted
group that has recently borrowed a €150 million subordinated PIK
loan.
The company's EBITDA minus capex will remain materially negative in the
coming years due to the network expansion related capex. Moody's
projects the company's capex to be exceptionally high at around €275
million in 2020 and €350 million in 2021, and to gradually
decline thereafter, although to remain at high levels. This
implies that free cash flow (FCF) generation will also remain significantly
substantially negative for, at least, the next 2 years,
even after considering the €150 million shareholder loan to be received
in 2020/21. While this heavy capex plan should translate into future
growth, the company will need to address the funding of an annual
shortfall of around €120 million - €150 million in 2021
and 2022, with internal or external sources.
The rating continues to reflect (1) the solid market positions of DeltaFiber
within its network coverage areas; (2) the company's good operating
performance; (3) no significant network overlap with VodafoneZiggo
Group B.V. (VodafoneZiggo, B1 negative) and superior
network than Koninklijke KPN N.V.'s (KPN, Baa3 stable)
in common coverage areas; (4) good future growth potential fueled
by the company's planned network expansion program; (5) the fact
that for network expansion, DeltaFiber is pursuing a demand aggregation
model, with deployment only starting once it reaches a 50%
committed sign-up in the rural areas and 25%-35%
in suburban areas, reducing demand risk; and (6) the support
from its owner EQT, which has injected €100 million of equity
in 2020 and has committed to provide €150 million in 2020/21 in the
form of a shareholder loan.
The rating also reflects (1) the company's small scale in terms
of revenue and network coverage compared with KPN and VodafoneZiggo;
(2) its aggressive financial policy and high Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage (7.1x as of year-end 2019), with limited
deleveraging in the near future; (3) the execution risks associated
with the successful rollout of its network expansion plan (such as further
potential delays or increased competition in the suburban areas);
and (4) its high capital spending requirements, which will lead
to negative FCF generation and constrain deleveraging.
LIQUIDITY
The agency views the group's liquidity profile as adequate. However,
Moody's does not expect the company's €8.5 million of
cash on balance sheet, the €88 million available under its
€120 million capital spending facility and €30 million RCF as
of year-end 2019, the €100 million equity injection
received in April 2020 and the expected €150 million shareholder
loan to be sufficient to cover its upcoming financing needs over the next
18 months. Moody's estimates that under the current investment
program, if the company is unable to secure additional internal
or external liquidity sources, liquidity will be very tight towards
Q2/Q3 2021. However, Moody's recognizes the track record
of the shareholder in following a balanced approach between equity and
debt for funding the annual cash deficits, and the fact that the
expansion plan-related capital spending is largely discretionary
and can be curtailed if liquidity comes under pressure.
Additionally, the company's RCF and capital spending facility
have a springing leverage covenant, set at 9.0x net debt/EBITDA,
which is required to be tested only when the RCF and capital spending
facility are collectively 40% drawn. Capacity is expected
to remain comfortable in the near future.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rating of the senior secured term loan facility, the €30
million senior secured RCF, and the €120 million capex facility
is B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting that all instruments
rank pari passu and benefit from upstream guarantees from the operating
companies, which account for 80% of the company's assets
and EBITDA, as well as from a first-ranking asset security
package (excluding real estate). The B3-PD probability of
default rating is at the same level as its CFR, reflecting its covenant-lite
structure and a family recovery rate of 50%.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that:
(1) the company's existing business will continue to see steady
healthy operating momentum; (2) it will continue to successfully
expand its network in line with its business plan; and (3) it will
continue to reduce leverage to a level more commensurate for its rating
category by 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near future, but
could develop over the long term if: (1) the network expansion is
executed in line with its business plan, translating into strong
organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) FCF generation turns positive
when network expansion nears completion, and (3) Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA (based on proportionate consolidation — in line
with audited results) remains below 5.5x on a sustained basis.
However, the PIK loan present outside of the restricted group represents
an overhang for DeltaFiber, as it could be refinanced within the
restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops.
Therefore, the PIK instrument could be a constraint to upward rating
pressure in the future.
Downward rating pressure could arise if (1) the company fails to deliver
on its business plan, especially if it is not able to gain market
share in the expansion areas and therefore monetize the significant network
investments; (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
(based on proportionate consolidation — in line with audited results)
remains materially above 6.5x on a sustained basis; and/or
(3) the company is not able to address its liquidity needs timely.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Gamma Infrastructure II B.V.
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Gamma Infrastructure III B.V.
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Affirmed B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Gamma Infrastructure II B.V. (DeltaFiber), headquartered
in the Netherlands, is owned by EQT Infrastructure III fund (EQT).
DeltaFiber comprises DELTA (a leading owner and operator of telecom infrastructure),
which was acquired by EQT in 2017, and CAIW (the second-largest
fiber infrastructure owner and a fully integrated triple-play provider
in the Netherlands), acquired in 2018. In 2019, the
company generated €283 million and €118 million in revenue and
EBITDA (on a 50% proportionately consolidated basis for the joint-venture
entities at CAIW, in line with the audited results under Dutch GAAP),
respectively.
