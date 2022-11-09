Moody's affirms Gannett's credit ratings, changes outlook to negative

Approximately $1 billion in rated securities affected

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Gannett Co., Inc's (Gannett) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and changed the outlook to negative. Moody's also assigned a negative outlook to the company's subsidiary Gannett Holdings, LLC and affirmed its senior secured term loan and notes ratings at B1. Gannet's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

The change of outlook to negative from stable reflect Gannett's weak operating cash flow in a difficult macroeconomic environment as well as the company's diminished ability to absorb unexpected volatility in operating performance over the coming year. Gannett's LTM Q3 2022 EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declined 23% from fiscal 2021 driven by a weak digital advertising market, sharp rise in fuel and newsprint pricing, price sensitivity in print circulation subscribers and distribution labor shortages. Gannett has previously lowered its free cash flow guidance to break-even to $20 million for the full year 2022, down from $160 to $180 million anticipated at the start of the year. Free cash flow turned negative in the second quarter and was weak at $18 million in the third quarter. Gannett does not have a committed revolving credit facility and has limited cushion to absorb weak or negative cash flow. Gannett's liquidity is currently adequate but could deteriorate absent a turn-around in operating performance.

The affirmation of credit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will remain adequate, and operating cash flow will begin to show improvement in 2023 helped by cost cuts already actioned in late 2022, which the company estimates would reduce annual costs by $200 - $240 million. The company does not have near-term maturities or financial maintenance covenants. Moody's expects that Gannett will continue paying down debt from asset sale proceeds, and excess cash flow sweep in addition to the mandatory loan amortization over the next 12-18 months. This will enable leverage reduction to around 3.4x by the end of 2023 from 4.1x as of LTM Q3 2022, assuming Gannett continues to align its cost basis with reduced revenues.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gannett Co., Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

..Issuer: Gannett Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gannett Co., Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Gannett Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From No Outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gannett's B3 CFR reflects the company's revenue pressure because of the secular decline in its print advertising and print focused activities and the company's high leverage. Moody's does not expect the structural pressures on Gannett's print advertising and print circulation to ease in the future as demographics evolve and consumers' tastes continue to gravitate toward digital media. The company is transforming its business model by diversifying revenue sources with growth potential from digital properties to offset the secular decline in traditional print advertising and circulation. Gannett's credit profile benefits from the company's position as the largest owner of daily newspapers in the US and community newspapers in the UK and management's focus on repaying debt. Gannett repaid $130 million of debt year-to-date 9 November 2022 and over $585 million since the acquisition of legacy Gannett in November 2019. However, the company's Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) remains high at 4.1x as of LTM Q3 2022 despite substantial debt repayments. Moody's expects that Gannett will refrain from share buybacks in the near term to preserve liquidity and will prioritize cash for debt repayment.

The SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. The company's liquidity is constrained by the lack of a revolving credit facility. Over the next 12 months free cash flow will remain under pressure because of the reduced earnings, yet positive and improving. Gannett's liquidity is also supported by meaningful balance sheet cash ($125 million as of 30 September 2022). Moody's expects profitability and cash flow to begin to show improvement in 2023. The company also reported a pipeline of real estate and other asset with targeted sales proceeds of roughly $90 million, which can help raise liquidity, but the timing is uncertain and market-driven. Gannett's debt maturity profile is long dated, with its nearest material maturity being senior secured loan and notes in October and November 2026, respectively. The term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants. The 2027 notes Indenture requires that the company maintain at least $30 million of qualified cash, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter.

The B1 ratings on the $596 million senior secured term loan ($468 million outstanding as of 9/30/2022) and $400 million notes due 2026 ($363 million outstanding as of 9/30/2022) reflect the probability of default of the company as reflected in B3-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and the instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The senior secured term loan and notes due 2026 are ranked ahead of two convertible notes ($500 million combined, unrated). The $497 million senior secured convertible notes due 2027 are secured by a second priority lien on the same collateral package that secures the term loan and the $3 million senior convertible notes due April 2024 are unsecured.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that an increasingly challenging operating environment will continue to pressure earnings and cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance fails to show improvement over the next 12 months or liquidity weakens for any reason, or Moody's expects Moody's adjusted leverage to remain above 4x by the end of 2023.

Ratings could be upgraded if Gannet demonstrates consistent revenue and EBITDA growth and sustains Moody's adjusted leverage below 2x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Gannett is the largest owner of daily newspapers in the US and community newspapers in the UK. Gannett is also the owner of national USA Today publication. Gannett generated LTM September 2022 revenue of approximately $3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

