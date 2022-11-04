Moody's affirms Garanti BBVA's Counterparty Risk Rating and downgrades national scale rating for error correction

Stockholm, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (Garanti BBVA) long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) at B2 (domestic) and B3 (foreign). In addition, Moody's has corrected an error and consequently downgraded the bank's National Scale Rating (NSR) CRR to A1.tr from Aa1.tr. The outlook on Garanti BBVA remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of the long-term CRRs of Garanti BBVA reflects the bank's standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3, and Moody's assessment of a high probability of support from the Government of Turkiye (B3 stable), which results in no rating uplift.

The downgrade of Garanti BBVA's NSR CRR takes into account Moody's correction of an error originating in the mapping of the local currency CRR to the NSR CRR not being updated. In line with Moody's Banks methodology, the local currency CRR of B2 maps to the NSR CRR of A1.tr.

OUTLOOK

Garanti BBVA's ratings have a stable outlook, in line with the stable outlook on Turkiye's sovereign rating. The outlook balances the resilience of the bank's performance and solvency profile against the persistently challenging domestic operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Garanti BBVA's ratings could be upgraded if Turkiye's sovereign rating is upgraded combined with the following: (1) a sustained improvement in the domestic operating environment, (2) a strengthening of the bank's solvency profile, with a sustained improvement in asset quality and profitability, (3) a reduction of reliance on market funding while maintaining its liquidity buffers.

The long-term ratings could be downgraded due to a: (1) further deterioration in the operating conditions of Turkish banks, including further currency depreciation impacting capital levels or weaker investor confidence, (2) material increase in problem loans or a deterioration in profitability, (3) substantial increase in market funding or reduction in liquidity buffers, or (4) further downgrade of the sovereign rating or lowering of the foreign-currency and local-currency ceilings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Nitish Bhojnagarwala, +971 (423) 795-63.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mattias Eric Frithiof

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

