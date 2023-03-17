Moody's affirms Garfunkelux's B2 rating, stable outlook

London, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A.'s ("Garfunkelux") corporate family rating (CFR) of B2 and Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.'s senior secured debt ratings of B2. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Moody's view that Garfunkelux's creditworthiness remains commensurate with its B2 rating. The company's profitability remains low and its debt leverage remains at broadly the same levels as in 2020, with neither showing the improvement that the rating agency had previously expected. In changing the outlook to stable from positive, Moody's notes challenges that Garfunkelux will face in generating consistent earnings and strong EBITDA growth, which will need to be supported by Garfunkelux consistently sourcing and appropriately pricing new portfolios.

The trajectory of interest rates in light of the concentration of Garfunkelux's debt maturities in 2025, likely to be refinanced at far higher interest rates than the current levels it pays, particularly on its secured bonds, will also be a factor in affecting its future credit profile. Moody's does however expect that the firm's leverage and interest coverage will continue to improve driven by cash flow coming from its 2022 portfolio purchases, and its plans for purchasing levels to be more closely aligned to its estimated remaining collections replacement rate over the next 12-18 months.

In the first nine months of 2022, Garfunkelux's earnings remained negative as shown by Moody's ratio of net income to average managed assets of -0.9%. The company has though made progress in terms of cost reduction and improving its collection efficiency, and has actively acquired portfolios, particularly in 2022 as highlighted by its acquisition of Hoist UK Finance's operations. The rating agency also notes that Garfunkelux's leverage of 4.0x as of September 2022 was in line with levels in 2020 and only slightly down from 2021 levels of 4.2x. However, its interest coverage ratio has continued to improve slightly in line with cash flow improvements with EBITDA to Interest Expense and Preferred Dividends improving to 2.9x from 2.7x as of December 2021.

Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.'s senior secured debt ratings of B2 reflect the priorities of claims in the company's liability structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Garfunkelux's CFR could be upgraded if the company's financial performance shows strong improvement, as evidenced by consistently positive earnings and improved cash flows, and if its Debt/EBITDA leverage is reduced substantially. The outlook could return to positive if there is an acceleration in the improvement of its credit profile over the next 12-18 months.

The senior secured debt ratings could be upgraded because of 1) an upgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that would increase the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.

Garfunkelux's CFR will be downgraded if the company's financial performance deteriorates, leading to an increase in leverage and a reduction in interest coverage, and to weaker-than expected cash flows.

The senior secured debt ratings could be downgraded because of 1) a downgrade of Garfunkelux's CFR or 2) changes to the liability structure that would increase the amount of debt considered senior to the notes or reduce the amount of debt considered junior to the notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Farooq Khan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Laurie Mayers

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

