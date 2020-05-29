Moody's affirms Gazprom's Baa2 rating, outlook remains stable

London, 29 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer rating of Gazprom, PJSC (Gazprom), one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of Gaz Capital S.A. and Gaz Finance Plc, including their Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. The outlooks of Gazprom, Gaz Capital S.A. and Gaz Finance Plc remain stable.

The Baa2 issuer rating and the stable outlook of Gazprom Neft PJSC, one of Russia's largest vertically integrated oil and gas companies, which is 95.68% owned by Gazprom, remain unchanged.

A complete list of affected companies and rating actions can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of Gazprom's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics, including its leverage and cash flow metrics, will remain commensurate with its Baa2 rating on a sustainable basis. While the metrics will imminently deteriorate in 2020 because of the weak prices and demand for gas in Europe, the company's key export market, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Moody's estimates that Gazprom will be able to restore its credit metrics in 2021-22 assuming the gas market in Europe starts to recover. The temporary deterioration in credit metrics in 2020 will be mitigated by Gazprom's robust liquidity, supported by its continuing access to domestic and international debt capital markets.

Moody's expects Gazprom's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to decline towards RUB1.5 trillion in 2020 from RUB2.2 trillion in 2019, based on the company's assumption that the average price and volume of Gazprom's gas sales to Europe will decline to $133 per 1,000 cubic metres (mcm) and 167 billion cubic metres (bcm), respectively, from $211/mcm and 192.6 bcm in 2019.

Moody's also expects Gazprom's Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to decline below RUB900 billion in 2020, compared with RUB1.3 trillion in 2019, dented by lower operating cash flow and fairly high dividends of RUB360 billion, which the company will pay despite the challenging market environment. Moody's recognises the company's planned measures to save more than RUB450 billion in operating costs and capital spending in 2020. However, the rating agency estimates that the positive effect of cost-cutting on the company's earnings and cash flow will be insufficient to offset the negative effect of the drop in gas and oil prices and sales volumes.

As a result of lower EBITDA and RCF, Moody's expects Gazprom's total debt/EBITDA to increase towards 3.5x as of year-end 2020 from 2.2x as of year-end 2019, net debt/EBITDA to increase above 2.5x from 1.6x, and RCF/net debt to decline towards 20% from 38% (all metrics are Moody's-adjusted).

The recovery in Gazprom's credit metrics will be subject to recovery in the European gas market, where the company generated 66% of its revenue from net gas sales in 2019. Assuming a recovery in Gazprom's average price and volume of gas sales to Europe to $195/mcm and 190 bcm in 2021, Moody's expects its total debt/EBITDA to decline below 2.5x, net debt/EBITDA to decline below 2.0x and RCF/net debt to increase above 30% as of year-end 2021 (all metrics are Moody's-adjusted).

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oil and gas sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, and oil and gas prices. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Gazprom's credit quality will be limited.

Gazprom's Baa2/P-2 ratings, which are on par with Russia's Baa2/P-2 country ceilings for foreign-currency debt, remain supported by its robust liquidity and strong business fundamentals, including its (1) vast natural gas reserves, which are the largest in the world (16% of the global gas reserves); (2) diversification in oil business, which generated more than 30% of its consolidated EBITDA in 2019, through its 95.68% owned subsidiary Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable); (3) status as a core strategic holding of Russia (Baa3 stable), benefiting from a high level of government support, because of the company's economic, political and reputational importance to the Russian state; (4) position as Russia's largest producer and monopoly exporter of pipeline gas, owner and operator of the world's largest gas transportation and storage system; (5) solid market position as Europe's largest gas supplier; and (6) significant portfolio of long-term take-or-pay gas export contracts with oil-pegged or hub-indexed prices. Gazprom's Baa2 long-term issuer rating remains constrained by Russia's Baa2 country ceiling for foreign-currency debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that deterioration in Gazprom's credit metrics will be temporary, and the company will be able to restore its credit metrics over a 18-24-month period after the coronavirus and its macroeconomic and market effects have passed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Gazprom's rating if it were to upgrade Russia's sovereign rating and raise the foreign-currency bond country ceiling, provided the company retains its solid credit metrics on a sustainable basis and maintains its strong operating performance, market position and liquidity. Gazprom's long-term issuer rating is unlikely to exceed Russia's sovereign rating by more than one notch, because of the company's close credit linkages with the government.

Moody's could downgrade Gazprom's rating if (1) it were to downgrade Russia's sovereign rating or lower Russia's foreign-currency bond country ceiling; or (2) the company's operating performance, market position, financial metrics or liquidity were to deteriorate materially on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gazprom, PJSC

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Gaz Capital S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Gaz Finance Plc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook actions:

..Issuer: Gazprom, PJSC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gaz Capital S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gaz Finance Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Russia, Gazprom, PJSC (Gazprom) is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies. It is focused on the exploration, production and refining of gas and oil, as well as the transportation and distribution of gas to domestic, former Soviet Union (FSU) and other export markets. Gazprom also owns and operates the Unified Gas Supply System in Russia, and it is the leading exporter of pipeline gas to Western Europe.

As of 31 December 2019, Gazprom had proved total oil and gas reserves of 126.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with proved gas reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic metres in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System standards, equivalent to around one-sixth of the world's total reserves. In 2019, Gazprom produced 501.2 bcm of natural gas. Hydrocarbon production by its subsidiary Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable) amounted to 63.3 million tonnes of crude oil and gas condensate and 22.9 bcm of gas in 2019. In 2019, Gazprom generated revenue of RUB7.7 trillion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of RUB2.2 trillion. The Russian state controls 50.23% of Gazprom's shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

