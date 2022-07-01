Moody's affirms Gecina SA's A3 issuer rating; outlook stable

Stockholm, July 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed French real estate company Gecina SA's (Gecina) long-term issuer rating of A3. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the rating on the senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note Programme of (P)A3. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the Press Release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Operationally and financially the company has had a solid performance with continuously positive L-F-L rental growth over the last 5 years, a high average lease maturity of 5.6 years and reducing vacancy following the coronavirus pandemic. This has left Gecina with a solid financial profile with relatively modest debt/assets at 34% and good interest coverage of 5.4x with a long dated and significantly hedged maturity profile as of December 2021. While we believe that the current environment of high inflation and significantly higher interest rates will post challenges, we believe that Gecina has solid capacity to digest eventual pressure from a weakening operating and investment environment." says Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, and Lead Analyst for Gecina.

Gecina SA's (Gecina) A3 long-term issuer rating primarily reflects its sizeable and high-quality office portfolio, which is mostly located in CBD and inner Paris locations, and significant diversification into lower-risk residential properties with consistently high occupancy rates. While its CBD and La Defense offices benefit from strong demand and good occupancy, other Paris region submarkets remain more at risk from a potential wekanening of office demand in a declining macroeconomic environment. We also take into account Gecina's high level of unencumbered assets as well as good access to a variety of funding instruments.

The main factors that constrain Gecina's rating include the company's high geographical concentration in Paris, mitigated by the market's liquidity and good tenant diversification; a still sizeable committed development pipeline but where the construction costs are fixed and pre-let ratio of 51%; and relatively high debt/EBITDA of 13.8x. We expect this ratio will remain around 14-15x because of project developments.

The rating also reflects our positive view of the regulated residential sector in France (France, Government of, Aa2 stable), which is one of the most stable real estate asset classes in Europe. Although mainly focused on offices, Gecina has also invested in residential properties and student accommodation. Its non-office assets were valued at €3.9 billion as of year-end 2021. These comprised €3.5 billion of residential properties, mostly medium-sized apartments, of which 78% are in Paris, and €0.4 billion of student accommodation. Gecina's decision to hold these assets as part of its core business and find ways of extracting value from them is credit positive because of their stable cash flow and values.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Gecina's solid financial profile as of year-end 2021 that provides it with headroom to digest pressure from more difficult market conditions as the macroeconomic environment in France gets increasingly weaker and as interest rates continue to rise. The current rating factors in our expectation that Gecina will maintain its leverage, as measured by gross debt/assets, to between 35%-40% over the next 12-18 months at the same time as net debt/ EBITDA will be 14-15x over the next 12-18 months, mostly driven by its existing project portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings could occur if:

» the Paris office market has a strongly positive outlook

» the fixed-charge coverage ratio remains above 6x, combined with long-dated debt maturities

» effective leverage remains below 30%

» strong liquidity is maintained

A downgrade of the ratings could occur if:

» leverage, as measured by gross debt/total assets, exceeds 40%

» fixed-charge coverage drops below 4.0x

» Net debt to EBITDA sustainable above 15x

» committed developments are not maintained below 10% of total assets

» liquidity weakens — including a deterioration in the debt maturity profile or a significantly lower level of unencumbered assets — or access to capital weakens

» market conditions or the quality of the property portfolio significantly deteriorates, unless offset by a reduction in leverage

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gecina SA

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gecina SA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

