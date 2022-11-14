Moody's affirms Gemsa's Caa3 rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Generacion Mediterranea S.A. (Gemsa)'s corporate family and senior unsecured ratings and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Generacion Mediterranea S.A

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Generacion Mediterranea S.A

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 ratings and stable outlook incorporates Gemsa's improved asset positioning and extended contract life resulting from the company's recent investments to convert its Ezeiza and Maranzana power plants to combined cycles. Gemsa has secured during 2022 the financing to complete these projects, for an amount of US$270 million. Although it entails higher leverage, the expansion will extend the company's contractual position, allowing for a gradual debt reduction once those projects start operations in 2023 amd 2024.

The company will continue to benefit from fixed capacity payments from its portfolio of assets that are mostly contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), that will be enhanced with the start of operations of the two latest expansions. In this regard, the company has also demonstrated a good track record with its previous expansions, with no major delays or cost overruns. On the negative side, all of its revenues under the PPAs rely on payments from CAMMESA, the agency controlled by the Government of Argentina (Ca, Stable) that manages the wholesale electricity market and Gemsa's main off-taker. Given the recent history of government intervention in the electricity market and CAMMESA's increased reliance on government transfers, Moody's believe other downside risks persist, including the potential risk of unilateral change to the PPA contract's terms and conditions and additional delays in cash settlements.

Gemsa's credit metrics are currently weaker than peers, as illustrated by a debt to EBITDA (D/E) ratio of over 6 times and interest coverage of 1.5 times, mainly because it still expanding its installed capacity without generating additional revenues; however, Moody's expects Gemsa's leverage will start to decline in 2024 to approximately 4.5 times and interest coverage will improve above 2.5 times, once the projects Ezeiza and Maranzana are completed. The ratings also incorporate a high probability of default, given the Argentine Central Bank foreign currency restrictions that limits the company access to US dollars to make debt payments on outstanding notes. As a result, Gemsa will likely need to perform additional exchanges to refinance its upcoming debt maturities of US$187 million in 2023 and US$193 million in 2024, which also constrains the credit profile.

Nevertheless, we acknowledge Gemsa's track record to access the debt and banking markets to rollover its short-term debt, in spite of unfavorable market conditions. For example, the company recently issued the equivalent of US$45 million in the local market to enhance its liquidity position at an average cost of 5.5% per year.

Moody's considers ESG attributes to have an overall low-neutral impact on Gemsa's rating because it is already constrained by that of the Government of Argentina. However, Governance risks are highly negative (G-4 issuer profile score) to Gemsa's credit quality because of the adverse financing conditions prevailing in Argentina, including Central Bank foreign currency controls and restrictions, and the relative weak financial policy evidenced by the significant concentration of debt maturities in the short term. Gemsa's social risk is also highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), because of the high risk that public concern over social and in particular affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory or political intervention. Further deterioration in the country's' social indicators could exert additional pressure on the regulator's ability to sustain energy prices to keep pace with the company's operational and investment needs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that the company will be able to complete its expansion without material delays or cost overruns, while it continues to maintain high availability of its operational fleet. The stable outlook also incorporates continued access to capital and banking markets and that any refinancing of upcoming debt maturities will be performed at market conditions and/or to comply with the Central Bank regulations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the company's exposure to Cammesa, coupled with weak liquidity and high leverage, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely. A rating upgrade would require an upgrade of the sovereign coupled with improved liquidity and a lower leverage such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA (D/E) is lower than 4.0 times, and CFO pre working capital to debt consistently above 15%.

The rating can be downgraded if the company's expansion faces a material delay or cost overruns leading to an increase in leverage for longer than expected; specifically, if D/E remains above 6 times over a sustained period of time.

PROFILE

Generación Mediterránea S.A is an operating-holding company that owns and operates 1.5GW of power capacity, on its own and through its subsidiaries, Central Térmica Roca S.A., Solalban Energia SA and Generación Rosario SA. Generación Mediterranea become the holding company for the Albanesi's group after the corporate reorganization in 2021 by which it absorbed Albanesi S.A.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

