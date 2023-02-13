Moody's affirms General Electric's ratings, senior unsecured at Baa1, on planned redemption of preferred stock; outlook remains negative

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the debt ratings of General Electric Company ("GE") and its subsidiaries, including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 short term rating. The affirmation follows GE's announcement that it plans to redeem approximately 50% of the outstanding GE Series D preferred stock, for $3 billion. The rating outlook remains negative.

The affirmation reflects Moody's assessment that the planned redemption of preferred stock will result in only incrementally higher financial leverage at year-end 2023, compared to leverage under Moody's prior assumptions for debt reduction in 2023. The affirmation is also supported by governance considerations, including GE's consistent and ongoing commitment to de-risk its business through reduction of debt and other obligations while maintaining ample liquidity.

The remaining GE Series D preferred stock will continue to receive 50% equity credit following completion of the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating considers the marked improvement in financial performance of GE Aerospace as the recovery in air travel continues to take hold and the company realizes the benefits of previously taken cost actions and ongoing operational improvements. While the Power segment also demonstrates steady - if protracted - progress in earnings and cash flows, the Renewable Energy business continues to grapple with a steep drop in onshore wind turbine deliveries, elevated warranty expense, and operating losses from its offshore wind turbines at this stage of the product's lifecycle. A notable upswing in orders for onshore wind turbines following the extension of the Production Tax Credit in the Inflation Reduction Act provides prospects for a reversal in equipment deliveries in the second half of 2023, however.

The rating also considers GE's vast installed base and order backlog, technological leadership, as well as the progress GE made to date in managing its operations, improving its financial performance, deleveraging its balance sheet, and addressing its contingent liabilities.

Liquidity is good, supported by a cash balance of $17.3 billion at year-end 2022, $10 billion of committed borrowing availability under a syndicated revolving credit facility and prospects for improving free cash flow. Moody's estimates free cash flow to be $3.0 billion in 2023, after $0.6 billion of dividends.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's assessment that GE's leverage remains high, despite the company's very sizeable debt reductions in the last several years and the material improvements across most of its operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the segment margin and cash flows for GE Aerospace recover towards pre-pandemic levels while growth in Power resumes and the Power segment margin continues to recover to more than 10%. A consolidated EBITA margin sustained at the mid-teens level, FCF/debt of more than 10% and debt/EBITDA of less than 2.5 times would also be supportive of a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that the recovery in the global aviation sector stalls or that GE is unable to increase the margins at GE Aerospace over time towards the high teens. The ratings could also be downgraded in the absence of a steady improvement in FCF/debt to at least 7% and a steady decline in debt/EBITDA towards less than 3 times, or if GE does not utilize the proceeds from asset divestitures primarily to increase its cash, mitigate the risks that arise from contingent liabilities and repay debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

General Electric Company is a global diversified manufacturing company with operations in three industrial segments: Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, General Electric Company generated $73.6 billion of revenues in 2022.

