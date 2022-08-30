Moody's affirms General Mills Baa2/P-2 ratings; outlook stable

New York, August 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings of General Mills, Inc. ("General Mills" or "Mills"). The rating outlook for General Mills is stable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: General Mills, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....LT Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....ST Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: General Mills, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

General Mills' ratings reflect its diverse portfolio of well-known packaged food brands and top-tier market share positions within its core food categories. The company's operating profit margins, which had improved in recent years through ongoing revenue management and cost efficiency initiatives, have come under some pressure due to cost inflation and supply chain pressures. Moody's expects some further operating margin contraction in the year ahead, from around 17% to the mid-teens area for the fiscal year ended May 2023, but expects recovery in 2024 and beyond as pricing is implemented and the rate of inflation stabilizes. Despite a dividend increase in mid-2022 and relatively aggressive share repurchases, Moody's expects General Mills' debt-to-EBITDA leverage to remain relatively flat, in the low 3x range including Moody's adjustments in the next 12-18 months. The company conservative leverage target of net debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 3x (based on the company's calculation) provides good financial flexibility to reinvest and generate strong free cash flow through a range of economic cycles.

Demand is generally stable through economic cycles although there is risk in some segments that consumers could trade down during weaker economic periods to less expensive alternatives. The coronavirus pandemic prompted an unusually large boost in at-home food consumption that resulted in strong revenue and earnings. Moderating at-home food consumption as the pandemic eases together with inflationary pressures and the divestiture of some businesses will likely lead to a slight decline in operating profit in the year ahead. Categories such as canned soups and cereal are experiencing long-term demand pressure due to changing consumer consumption but continue to generate strong free cash flow. The company has been reshaping itself to emphasize higher growth categories through both acquisitions and divestitures. The rating reflects Moody's expectation that following any future leveraged acquisitions, General Mills would curtail share buybacks and dividend increases until its credit metrics are restored, as it did after the 2018 Blue Buffalo acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that General Mills will sustain debt/EBITDA below 4.0x, generate strong free cash flow, and proactively address the sizable maturities over the next year.

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance in key categories is stable, operating margins recover, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x (including Moody's adjustments) and retained cash flow to net debt is sustained above 15%.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates materially in core categories, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, including following acquisitions, and retained cash flow to net debt declines below the low teens. Liquidity deterioration or large debt funded shareholder distributions or acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE RISK

General Mills' ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital and the use of packaging materials. Social risks are also moderately negative with a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact, while neutral to low governance risk tempers these risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

General Mills has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management. The company has moderately negative exposure to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution risk is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of some raw materials utilized in the production of the company's food portfolio. Key inputs include dairy, wheat, palm and other vegetable oils, sugar and other sweeteners, flavoring agents, and nuts, as well as packaging materials and energy. General Mills' scale, solid market positions and pricing power helps to mitigate the risk of increased procurement costs stemming from environmental factors that affect the cost and availability of these inputs, and the potential for more stringent regulations (e.g., plastic taxes). General Mills has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to advance regenerative agriculture practices on 1 million acres of farmland where the company sources its ingredients and reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% by 2030, and net-zero gas emissions by 2050.

Similar to other companies in the packaged food sector, General Mills is moderately negatively (S-3) exposed to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and customer relations. Responsible production risks for General Mills reflect the sourcing of a number of raw materials. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestible products and faces risks related to product labeling, marketing, product recalls, and contamination. General Mills' portfolio of products including cereals, yogurt, ice cream, pasta, baking products snacks, soup, and pet food, among others, also exposes the company to brand perception risk. General Mills has moderately negative exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting the maturity of some categories tempered by its ability to adapt its offering to changes in end-consumer preferences. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce. General Mills' good product diversification, and its commitment towards fully sustainable and certified products partially mitigate the risks.

General Mills' governance risk is neutral to low (G-2). The company maintains a balanced financial policy, typically operating with net debt/EBITDA in the 2.5x to 3.5x range. Acquisitions can create periods of high leverage as was evidenced in fiscal 2018 when leverage peaked at 4.6x following the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, but the company prioritized deleveraging by curtailing share buybacks and dividend increases. The company targets leverage of about 3.0x. General Mills will continue its focus to drive long-term shareholder value with targeted shareholder distributions equal to or greater than 90% of cash flow from operations less capital spending when target leverage can be maintained. The company is publicly traded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

General Mills, Inc., (NYSE: GIS), headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is a leading global manufacturer of packaged food products. The company's leading brands include Big G (cereals), Pillsbury, Nature Valley, Annie's, Progresso, Old El Paso, Blue Buffalo, Haagen-Dazs, and Yoplait. The company reports annual sales approaching $19 billion.

