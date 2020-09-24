Moody's affirms Genuine Financial's Caa1 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC's (dba HireRight) ratings, including its Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B3 rating on the company's first lien senior secured credit facility (term loan and revolver) and the Caa3 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The affirmation of HireRight's ratings and stable outlook reflect the stabilization of background screening volumes and Moody's expectation that the trends will begin to normalize over the next several quarters such that HireRight's revenue and earnings will recover meaningfully from the steep declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the operating efficiencies actioned in Q2 2020 are permanent, which will further support the positive trajectory of HireRight's earnings over the next 12-18 months. Although COVID-19 has yet to be contained and there are downside risks that global employment trends will remain volatile over the coming quarters, Moody's anticipates that HireRight's liquidity profile will remain resilient such that the company will maintain at least $110 million of total cash and revolver availability over the next 12-15 months. Moody's acknowledges that the company has a highly variable cost structure and can adjust its operating and capital expenses in response to diminished demand for screening services. Moody's also recognizes that despite an improved operating profile, the company's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, which limits further upward rating momentum at this time.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Genuine Financial Holdings' Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) the company's highly leveraged capital structure, with debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs) estimated at 11.2 times for the LTM period ended June 30, 2020, which could increase considerably due to Moody's expectation for lower earnings in FY 2020; (2) operating headwinds in the background screening sector, including the risk for protracted revenue and earnings contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties around the global macroeconomic outlook; (3) operations within the highly competitive and fragmented market segments; (4) modest operating scale and narrow product focus; (5) moderate social and reputational risks; and (6) private equity ownership which could lead to persistent elevated leverage levels.

Genuine Financial Holdings' ratings are supported by (1) a strong global market position and screening capabilities that includes services that are deeply embedded into clients' human resource, security and risk management functions and entail high switching costs; (2) good end user industry diversification, long standing relationship with its blue-chip customers, good retention rates and no significant customer concentration; (3) asset-lite operating model with a highly variable cost structure and good EBITDA margin; (4) capacity to manage its cost base in challenging economic environments with continuous focus on efficiency improvements; and (5) expectation that management will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for an incremental improvement in operating performance and liquidity stemming from the gradual normalization of employment trends. The stable outlook also reflects HireRight's demonstrated ability to quickly adjust costs and maintain at least adequate liquidity.

Moody's expects HireRight to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months, but liquidity is at risk for deterioration depending on the duration of the pandemic and the pace of recovery. Sources of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of roughly $40 million at June 30, 2020 and access to roughly $70 million of availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility due 2023. The potential for negative free cash flow over the next several quarters is heightened given the current economic conditions. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first lien term loan but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio of 7.3x when the amount drawn exceeds 35% of the revolving credit facility. Moody's does not anticipate that the covenant will be tested over the next 12-15 months; however the EBITDA deterioration in the first half of FY 2020 will meaningfully reduce the headroom under the covenant in the event of a test, or limit the company's ability to fully access the revolving facility. The agreement also provides for covenant cure rights. HireRight may exercise the option to cure the breach with an incremental equity contribution for up to 5 times prior to the maturity and up to two instances over four consecutive quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if HireRight's revenue and earnings decline more severely than expected and do not begin to recover in the second half of 2020, free cash flow remains largely negative, or probability of default increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if HireRight demonstrates return to organic growth, sustainably decreases in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted), improves free cash flow meaningfully and maintains at least adequate liquidity.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC is the parent company of GIS and HireRight. GFH is the largest global provider, based on revenue, of background screening and compliance solutions, including criminal background checks, credential verification, employee drug testing, and fingerprint-based screening for enterprise clients The company is majority owned by General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital, with remaining shares held by Ray Conrad (the founder of GIS). The company generated annual revenue of approximately $575 million during the LTM period ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

