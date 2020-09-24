Moody's affirms Genuine Financial's Caa1 CFR, outlook changed to stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC's (dba HireRight) ratings,
including its Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Caa1-PD
Probability of Default Rating. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the B3 rating on the company's first lien senior secured
credit facility (term loan and revolver) and the Caa3 rating on the senior
secured second lien term loan. The outlook was changed to stable
from negative.
The affirmation of HireRight's ratings and stable outlook reflect
the stabilization of background screening volumes and Moody's expectation
that the trends will begin to normalize over the next several quarters
such that HireRight's revenue and earnings will recover meaningfully
from the steep declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A portion of the operating efficiencies actioned in Q2 2020 are permanent,
which will further support the positive trajectory of HireRight's
earnings over the next 12-18 months. Although COVID-19
has yet to be contained and there are downside risks that global employment
trends will remain volatile over the coming quarters, Moody's
anticipates that HireRight's liquidity profile will remain resilient
such that the company will maintain at least $110 million of total
cash and revolver availability over the next 12-15 months.
Moody's acknowledges that the company has a highly variable cost
structure and can adjust its operating and capital expenses in response
to diminished demand for screening services. Moody's also
recognizes that despite an improved operating profile, the company's
financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months,
which limits further upward rating momentum at this time.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Genuine Financial Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Genuine Financial Holdings' Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1)
the company's highly leveraged capital structure, with debt-to-EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software costs)
estimated at 11.2 times for the LTM period ended June 30,
2020, which could increase considerably due to Moody's expectation
for lower earnings in FY 2020; (2) operating headwinds in the background
screening sector, including the risk for protracted revenue and
earnings contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties
around the global macroeconomic outlook; (3) operations within the
highly competitive and fragmented market segments; (4) modest operating
scale and narrow product focus; (5) moderate social and reputational
risks; and (6) private equity ownership which could lead to persistent
elevated leverage levels.
Genuine Financial Holdings' ratings are supported by (1) a strong global
market position and screening capabilities that includes services that
are deeply embedded into clients' human resource, security and risk
management functions and entail high switching costs; (2) good end
user industry diversification, long standing relationship with its
blue-chip customers, good retention rates and no significant
customer concentration; (3) asset-lite operating model with
a highly variable cost structure and good EBITDA margin; (4) capacity
to manage its cost base in challenging economic environments with continuous
focus on efficiency improvements; and (5) expectation that management
will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for an incremental
improvement in operating performance and liquidity stemming from the gradual
normalization of employment trends. The stable outlook also reflects
HireRight's demonstrated ability to quickly adjust costs and maintain
at least adequate liquidity.
Moody's expects HireRight to maintain adequate liquidity over the next
12-15 months, but liquidity is at risk for deterioration
depending on the duration of the pandemic and the pace of recovery.
Sources of liquidity consist of balance sheet cash of roughly $40
million at June 30, 2020 and access to roughly $70 million
of availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility
due 2023. The potential for negative free cash flow over the next
several quarters is heightened given the current economic conditions.
There are no financial maintenance covenants under the first lien term
loan but the revolving credit facility is subject to a springing first
lien leverage ratio of 7.3x when the amount drawn exceeds 35%
of the revolving credit facility. Moody's does not anticipate that
the covenant will be tested over the next 12-15 months; however
the EBITDA deterioration in the first half of FY 2020 will meaningfully
reduce the headroom under the covenant in the event of a test, or
limit the company's ability to fully access the revolving facility.
The agreement also provides for covenant cure rights. HireRight
may exercise the option to cure the breach with an incremental equity
contribution for up to 5 times prior to the maturity and up to two instances
over four consecutive quarters.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if HireRight's revenue and earnings decline
more severely than expected and do not begin to recover in the second
half of 2020, free cash flow remains largely negative, or
probability of default increases.
The ratings could be upgraded if HireRight demonstrates return to organic
growth, sustainably decreases in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted), improves free cash flow meaningfully and maintains at
least adequate liquidity.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Genuine Financial Holdings,
LLC is the parent company of GIS and HireRight. GFH is the largest
global provider, based on revenue, of background screening
and compliance solutions, including criminal background checks,
credential verification, employee drug testing, and fingerprint-based
screening for enterprise clients The company is majority owned by General
Atlantic and Stone Point Capital, with remaining shares held by
Ray Conrad (the founder of GIS). The company generated annual revenue
of approximately $575 million during the LTM period ended June
30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653