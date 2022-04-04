Moody's affirms GeoStabilization's CFR at B2, outlook stable

Approximately $175 million in rated debt affected

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 senior secured credit facility of Geo Parent Corporation ("GeoStabilization" or "GSI"). The rating outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's view of that the company will generate steady earnings growth, supported by a growing backlog of projects, while remaining prudent in its investments and acquisitions. The stable outlook also reflects maintenance of a conservative capital structure and very good liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Geo Parent Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Geo Parent Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GSI's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong credit metrics, including high EBITA margins, low leverage and strong interest coverage. The rating is further supported by positive fundamentals within the highway and transportation sector, including decades of under-investment and continued population growth, which will create sustained stable demand for geohazard mitigation services. GSI benefits from a moderately diverse customer base, low customer turnover and broad presence throughout the US and Canada.

These factors are offset by GSI's small size and niche position in a highly fragmented market, which could result in difficulty managing changes in demand, geographic diversity and cost absorption as well as less bargaining strength with customers, labor, and vendors. The company is also exposed to the cyclical economic demand of commodities, particularly under contractual agreements that prohibit price negotiation for a period of several months. Finally, event risk exists associated with potential shareholder friendly actions given the private equity ownership of the company.

Moody's expects GSI's liquidity to remain good over the next 12 to 18 months and considers annual positive free cash flow of about $20-25 million in 2022 and 2023. Liquidity is further supported by a $25 million secured revolving credit facility due December 2023 that is expected to remain undrawn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if GSI exhibits profitable growth, with sales approaching $1 billion material increase in scale while maintaining a strong margin profile, debt/EBITDA maintained below 5.0x, interest coverage sustained above 2.5x and maintenance of positive free cash. An upgrade would also be predicated on the maintenance of very good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if GSI were to experience a substantial deterioration in credit metrics including Debt/EBITDA approaching 6.0x and interest coverage approaching 1.5x. In addition, any material weakening of GSI's liquidity profile would likely result in a negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Geo Parent Corporation, headquartered in Commerce City, CO, provides geohazard mitigation solutions for the restoration and maintenance of roadways and other vital infrastructure. The company operates across the U.S. and Canada and total revenue for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021 was $198 million.

