Moody's affirms Georgia Capital's B2 CFR, outlook changed to negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the corporate family rating and probability of default rating of JSC Georgia Capital ('Georgia Capital') at B2 and B2-PD respectively. Concurrently the agency has affirmed the rating on the $300 million of senior unsecured notes at B2 issued by Georgia Capital. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Georgia Capital and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Given its exposure to various services sector of the Georgian economy, the current crisis has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Today's revision of the outlook on Georgia Capital's B2 CFR to negative from stable was prompted by both a swift deterioration of the group's Market Value Leverage since the coronavirus outbreak and the expectation that the issuer's interest cover will weaken substantially this year leading to some erosion of Georgia Capital's still adequate liquidity profile.

Georgia Capital's MVL has increased to slightly below 45% as per 22nd June 2020 (31st March valuation have been used for the private assets) from around 29% at year-end 2019. The issuers' interest cover as measured by (FFO + interest) / Interest is expected to drop well below 1.0x in 2020 from an average of around 2.0x over the last three years before gradually recovering in 2021 and beyond. Whilst Georgia Capital has some liquidity buffer with GEL170 million cash on balance sheet as per 31st March 2020 and no short term maturities, a prolonged outbreak or economic downturn could weaken the group's MVL and liquidity profile, hence the negative outlook on the ratings.

JSC Georgia Capital's B2 Corporate Family rating remains supported by the company's (i) clearly defined investment strategy focused on the Georgian economy, (ii) good track record of raising capital (both debt and equity), which gives it a competitive edge in acquiring Georgian assets with little if any bidding competition from both local or international investors, (iii) a portfolio of defensive investments with a stable dividend stream in normal economic conditions, and (iv) a relatively good business diversification across its investment portfolio especially in light of the small size of the portfolio.

JSC Georgia Capital's rating is mainly constrained by (i) the investment portfolio's relatively small size, (ii) the strong geographical concentration of the portfolio on the Georgian economy, which is small and the Georgian government rated Ba2, (iii) a relatively high portfolio concentration with the top 2 / 3 assets accounting for respectively around 40% / 55% of the overall value of the portfolio of investments notwithstanding that Georgia Capital has made investments with still low contribution to the overall portfolio value in auto service, education and digital businesses recently, (iv) an increasing MVL since the coronavirus outbreak, and (v) a deteriorating interest cover due to lower dividend income from investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating is not anticipated in the short term due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on macroeconomic conditions and asset valuations notwithstanding that a successful exchange offer for GHG and a revaluation of this asset could lead to an improvement in Market Value Leverage. Longer term positive pressure could arise if JSC Georgia Capital would demonstrate a prolonged track record of successfully managing a portfolio of investments with a good balance between defensive / growth investments as well as between listed / private assets whilst generating value. We would expect the issuer to maintain a market value leverage of below 35% at all times during the market cycle and an interest cover sustainably well in excess of 2.0x to consider a higher rating. The maintenance of a strong liquidity position over time would also be a requirement for a higher rating.

Negative pressure would arise on the rating if JSC Georgia Capital fails to restore its MVL below 40% and if its interest cover would remain sustainably below 2.0x leading to a deterioration of Georgia Capital's liquidity position. Any cash calls or support requirements for underlying investments would also lead to negative pressure on Georgia Capital's rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

